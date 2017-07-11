 Tuesday, July 11, 2017 81.5°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Breaking News


Dr. Johnson Getting 4-Year Contract As School Superintendent At $197,500 Plus Bonuses

Tuesday, July 11, 2017

The County School Board on Tuesday afternoon approved a four-year contract for Dr. Bryan Johnson as school superintendent.

The pay was tabbed at $197,500.

However, he had the opportunity to earn three different $7,500 bonuses for reaching certain levels of student success.

Performance raises:
$7,500 when TNReady value-added grade increase by ten percentage points (one-time bonus)
$7,500 when Hamilton County Schools react Level 4 value-added state test scores (one-time bonus)
$7,500 when Hamilton County Schools reach Level 5 added value state scores.
 
His package includes moving expenses plus a $10,000 stipend for "reasonable and necessary transition expenses." He will also get the same raises all school employees receive.
 
His first day will be July 17.

Dr. Johnson will get $850/month car allowance and and technology equipment (computer, laptop, iPhone, etc.)

The Clarksville, Tn., educator was the school board choice in a recent 5-4 vote over interim Kirk Kelly.


July 11, 2017

Corker Agrees Congress Should Stay In Session To Deal With Critical Issues

July 11, 2017

PHOTOS: EPB Grand Opening Of Solar Share

July 11, 2017

EPB Launches Solar Share: An Option For Locally-Generated Renewable Energy


Senator Bob Corker on Tuesday released the following statement after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.)  announced  he would delay the start of the August recess until the ... (click for more)

(click for more)

With the construction of Solar Share now complete, EPB’s Electric Power customers have several new options for participating in renewable energy with Chattanooga’s first community solar power ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Corker Agrees Congress Should Stay In Session To Deal With Critical Issues

Senator Bob Corker on Tuesday released the following statement after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.)  announced  he would delay the start of the August recess until the third week of August.   “I strongly support Leader McConnell’s decision to delay the start of the August recess,” said Senator Corker. “The Senate has a number of critical ... (click for more)

PHOTOS: EPB Grand Opening Of Solar Share

(click for more)

Opinion

Proposed Partnership Zone Raises Questions

For many of the last several weeks and months, there have been public inquiries, questions and concerns which center on several education-related issues. Education, a reflection of our democratic society, has been called the great “Equalizer.” State and local education leaders will soon meet in Chattanooga to plot a course forward, and we can only hope that our children and community ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Salutes To Our Heroes

The Chattanooga community will get two chances to honor America’s heroes on Friday when a Gold Star Memorial is dedicated to “The Fallen Five” before a star-studded American Heroes Dinner will feature Oliver North at the Convention Center. Candace Chazen, representing the Tennessee Federation of Garden Clubs, will unveil a Gold Star Memorial Marker at the Navy & Marine Recruiting ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Offense Sputters In 3-2 Loss To Blue Wahoos Monday

PENSACOLA, Fla.  -- Nick Longhi hit a three-run home run in the sixth inning, leading the Pensacola Blue Wahoos to a 3-2 win over the Chattanooga Lookouts on Monday. The home run by Longhi scored Nick Senzel and Gavin LaValley and provided all the offense for Pensacola. In the top of the fourth, Chattanooga grabbed the lead on a home run by T.J. White that scored Andy ... (click for more)

Chattanooga FC To Host Nashville Tuesday In NPSL Playoffs

 Chattanooga FC kicks off the 2017 NPSL playoffs at home this Tuesday, thanks to a decisive 3-0 win Saturday night on the road against FC Carolina United. Goals by Felipe Antonio, Felipe Olivera, and Sindre Welo assured the boys in blue of playing one more match at Finley. The win cemented Chattanooga FC's #2 spot in the Western division, just ahead of Inter Nashville FC on ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors