 Wednesday, July 12, 2017 89.4°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Sheriff's Office Responds To Multiple Calls Involving Objects Being Thrown From Vehicles

Wednesday, July 12, 2017
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office was notified on Wednesday, between 5:30 a.m. and 6 a.m., of three incidents where victims had their windshield crushed in by an object that appeared to have been thrown from a vehicle approaching from the opposite direction while traveling on the roadway.
 
All three of the incidents took place in the East Brainerd, Graysville Road, and Ooltewah Ringgold Road area.
 
The HCSO has also been made aware that both the Chattanooga Police Department and the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office have responded to two incidents each Wednesday morning as well.

Any information regarding those specific incidents would need to be directed to the respective law enforcement agency.
 
The HCSO stresses to the public it is not safe to throw any object from a vehicle either while moving or stationary. Not only is throwing things from a moving vehicle extremely dangerous, it is considered littering, against which the State of Tennessee has specific laws. An object, whether heavy or light, can weigh much more after gaining velocity after having been thrown from a moving vehicle.
 
If anyone has any information as to the identity or the vehicle(s) involved, they should contact their local law enforcement agency immediately.

July 13, 2017

Top County Government Salaries 2017

July 12, 2017

Corker Gives Opening Statement At Hearing On Taylor Force Act

July 12, 2017

TBI Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Deangelo Radley Arrested In Davidson County


Here are top county government salaries for 2017. Those for the district attorney's office are at the bottom. Their pay comes from both county and state sources. The DA salaries do not ... (click for more)

Senator Bob Corker delivered the following remarks at a hearing to consider the Taylor Force Act, legislation that would restrict U.S. economic aid to the West Bank and Gaza until the Palestinian ... (click for more)

A Top 10 fugitive wanted by the TBI, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office and Metropolitan Nashville Police Department was captured without incident at a Nashville convenience store before ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Top County Government Salaries 2017

Here are top county government salaries for 2017. Those for the district attorney's office are at the bottom. Their pay comes from both county and state sources. The DA salaries do not include this year's raises. METCALFE, JAMES K APPOINTED OFFICIAL MEDICAL EXAMINER $188,967.34 COGSWELL, STEVEN C FORENSIC PATHOLOGIST MEDICAL EXAMINER $178,592. BALES, DAVID ... (click for more)

Corker Gives Opening Statement At Hearing On Taylor Force Act

Senator Bob Corker delivered the following remarks at a hearing to consider the Taylor Force Act, legislation that would restrict U.S. economic aid to the West Bank and Gaza until the Palestinian Authority (PA) stops paying perpetrators of terrorism. The bill is named after a Vanderbilt University graduate student who was killed in a terrorist attack in Tel Aviv last year. The committee ... (click for more)

Opinion

Proposed Partnership Zone Raises Questions

For many of the last several weeks and months, there have been public inquiries, questions and concerns which center on several education-related issues. Education, a reflection of our democratic society, has been called the great “Equalizer.” State and local education leaders will soon meet in Chattanooga to plot a course forward, and we can only hope that our children and community ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: An Example Of Chivalry

When Charlie Brown was just 21 years old and still “a farm boy from West Virginia,” the young lieutenant was given command of a B-17 and on Dec. 20, 1943, he and a flight crew of nine guys he hardly knew took off from Kimbolton air field in England on a bombing raid over Germany. It was his very first sortie and you can only image what was going through Charlie’s mind as he flew ... (click for more)

Sports

Three Ooltewah Baseball Stars Sign With Cleveland State

Three Ooltewah baseball seniors have have signed to play baseball at Cleveland State for coach Mike Policastro. Sam Zettel, Ethan Walls and Daniel Willie, all key cogs in Ooltewah's district and region championships, will stay together as they enter their collegiate career. Zettel hit .277 with 22 RBIs and 20 runs scored during his senior year while playing shortstop. ... (click for more)

Lookouts Falter In Eighth Inning In 4-1 Loss At Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Tyler Goeddel hit a two-run double in the eighth inning, leading the Pensacola Blue Wahoos to a 4-1 win over the Chattanooga Lookouts on Tuesday. Zack Weiss struck T.J. White out with runners on first and second to end the game for his fourth save of the season. The double by Goeddel, part of a four-run inning, gave the Blue Wahoos a 2-1 lead before Blake ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors