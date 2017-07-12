Sheriff's Office Responds To Multiple Calls Involving Objects Being Thrown From Vehicles

Wednesday, July 12, 2017

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office was notified on Wednesday, between 5:30 a.m. and 6 a.m., of three incidents where victims had their windshield crushed in by an object that appeared to have been thrown from a vehicle approaching from the opposite direction while traveling on the roadway.All three of the incidents took place in the East Brainerd, Graysville Road, and Ooltewah Ringgold Road area.The HCSO has also been made aware that both the Chattanooga Police Department and the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office have responded to two incidents each Wednesday morning as well.Any information regarding those specific incidents would need to be directed to the respective law enforcement agency.The HCSO stresses to the public it is not safe to throw any object from a vehicle either while moving or stationary. Not only is throwing things from a moving vehicle extremely dangerous, it is considered littering, against which the State of Tennessee has specific laws. An object, whether heavy or light, can weigh much more after gaining velocity after having been thrown from a moving vehicle.If anyone has any information as to the identity or the vehicle(s) involved, they should contact their local law enforcement agency immediately.