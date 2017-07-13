Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
ABERNATHY, RANDALL SCOTT
8874 DAISY DALLAS ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
THEFT OF PROPERTY( OVER 1,000)
--
ABSTON, LISA M
6826 SNOWHILL ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 500)
--
ACKERMAN, WAYNE FRANKLIN
727 E 11TH CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
--
ADAMS, CHRISTIENE XAVIER
740 COHUTTA STREET CHATSWORTH, 30705
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
--
BAGGETT, EMILY MICHELLE
314 ROCK CREEK ROAD SALE CREEK, 37379
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
--
BEAMON, RICKY
201 EADS ST APT 124 EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
--
BRAZIER, JUSTIN SHANE
217 IVY ST ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
--
BROOKS, MICHAEL FRED
518 MENLO STREET CHATTANOOGA, 30741
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
--
BROWN, DEBBIE LOUISE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
--
BRYANT, CARRIE R
1511 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
--
BUSH, JEFFERY LEE
3547 COTTONWOOD LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
--
BUTTS, JIMMY LEE
254 GLENWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374041744
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
--
CASLIN, KHRYSTYNE DIONNE
3610 CHATEAU LN APT.
188 CHATTANOOGA, 374114332
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
--
CATANACH, ERIN KELSEY
2625 SUCK CREEK LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
--
CHAMBERS, TIMOTHY JAMES
146 WEST STATE LINE RD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
--
CIMINI, RICHARD R
1523 MATHERLY STREET SODDY DAISY, 37343
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
THEFT UNDER $1000
--
COBBINS, RAHEEM EUGENE
2017 LAURA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
--
COLE, JASMINE GENAE
3909 JUNIPER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
EVADING ARREST
--
CROY, CHRISTIE MARIE
1610 KINCAD ROAD CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION
--
DOBBS, THOMAS LEE
3906 WILEY AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
--
DUMAS, DEMARCO DESHAUN
1231 PERRA DR MEMPHIS, 381275217
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
--
DUNNIGAN, MARQUEZ LADARRIOUS
2300 WILSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
--
EARLS, KENDRA MONIQUE
3309 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
--
EASON, JAMES NEAL
230 BURNEY DR OLIVER SPRINGS, 37840
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
--
ELDER, REGINALD
2112 CICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
--
FAIRES, DONNY LEBRON
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
--
GARCIA-THOMPSON, MADESHA MAJA
2818 ROLLINS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CHILD NEGLECT
--
GARDENHIRE, MICHAEL LEON
10 EDGEWOOD CIR FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
--
GARMANY, GREGORY SCOTT
6932 GLEN ARROW WAY EAST RIDGE, 37402
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
--
GEREN, JOE CLIFFORD
681 CHARBELL STREET HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
--
GLADDEN, APRIL NICOLE
719 E 48TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
--
HAMAN, MICAH DANIEL
3318 HAYWOOD AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SIMPLE DOMESTIC ASSAULT
--
HAYES, CLINTON ALLEN
1827 LULA LAKE RD LOOKOUT MTN, 30750
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
FAILURE TO APPEAR
--
HILL, JOYCE YVONNE
800 WALKER AVENUE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT
--
HODGES, ANGELA DANIEILLE
415 HEDGEWOOD RED BANK, 37421
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
--
HUGHES, RYAN ANTHONY
14 WILLIAMS DRIVE RINGGOLD,
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
--
JACKSON, JOHN ALEXANDER
1561 MONTICELLO HIGHWAY GRAY, 31032
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
--
JACKSON, JOSHUA LEBRON
1009 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
--
JOHNS, BEVERLY JEAN
150 BERRY BENNETT RD CHATTSWORTH, 30705
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
--
LOVE, WILLIAM THOMAS
1500 SPRING MEADOWS DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30726
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI)
FAILURE TO APPEAR
--
MANSUR, MAKIN HAMZAH
2310 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
--
MARLER, JESSE BRANDON
1535 FOXDALE DRIVE MUPHEESBORO,
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ORDER OF PROTECTION)
--
MCMILLAN, MIKEAL CHRISTIAN
2453 DOCKSIDE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED)
--
MCPHEARSON, OLLIE GENE
1905 MULBERRY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
--
MEARS, CRYSTAL MARIE
8330 WILD FIG LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
EVADING ARREST
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
--
MEDULA, CHRISTOPHER ALAN
1506 ROBINSON AVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
--
MILLARD, GROVER L
3906 WILEY AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 71 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
--
MILLER, CECILIA ROSHA
3005 WOODSIDE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
--
MOORE, ANTHONY JR
6239 CELTIC DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
--
MYERS, JAMIE RAY
10300 C HAMBY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
--
OKELLEY, ROBERT LEE
535 HAGGARD RD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
--
OTTINGER, JEREMY LAMAR
8736 BRAMLETT RD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Humane Society
VACCINATION & REGISTRATION OF CATS/DOGS
--
PARKER, TRACE JULIAN
9214 DALLAS HOLLOW ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY )
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM MALICIOUS MISCH
--
PHILLIPS, MAILIK
4210 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL HOMICIDE
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
--
ROBINSON, MICHAEL JAMAL
1799 CYNTHIA DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
--
ROE, STANLEY DARRELL
2618 E 41ST CHATTANOOGA, 373795410
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
--
ROZZELLE, MIMS LESTER
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
--
RUEHL, KEISER ALLEN
121 LORI LANE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
--
RUSSELL, JEFFREY ALLEN
1744 E BOYSCOUT RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT
--
SANFORD, JOSHUA DALE
375 WILDWOOD AVENUE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
--
SEALEY, PAUL ANTHONY
3424 COGSWELL STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
--
SHAW, JASON STEWART
5034 ELLER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
FAILURE TO APPEAR
--
SILVA, ARMANDO LIONEL
8120 CICERO TRAIL OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FALSE REPORTS
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT
--
SMITH, ANTONIO TANA
1309 CITICO CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
HARASSMENT
--
SMITH, CHRISTOPHER EDWARD
2001 S.LYERLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED
--
SNOW, JONAS COLEMAN
272 SNOW DR CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
--
SONTAY-GUOX, BALDEMAR FELIPE
3705 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
--
STEWART, ANTHONY LEON
7510 PINEWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
--
STEWART, KAREN MICHELLE
1204 TALLEY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
--
STULL, ELIZABETH RUTH
HOMELESS ,
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
--
THOMAS, LEVI CHASE
815 PINE ST TRION, 30753
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
--
THOMPSON, MUKISA DEWANNA
1311 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
--
THORNTON, KIMBERLY L
1519 RYAN STREET APT 115 CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000
--
TURNER, CHRISTOPHER LATREY
1915 PEARL ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062936
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
--
TURNER, JAMES RYAN
151 JONES LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
--
UNDERWOOD, STEPHEN MICHAEL
137 A SHEARER STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TEST
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
--
WALKER, JAMEY R
405 HAMILTON DR CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
--
WATT, CHARLES HENRI
6291 BREEZY HOLLOW LANE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT (DOMESTIC)
--
WEBB, JUSTIN DEWAYNE
309 RETRO HUGHES RD SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
--
WELLS, JOSHUA OLANDUS
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
--
WHITE, HUNTER THOMAS
5721 STATE LINE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
--
WHITE, ROBERT B
3706 INDIAN TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374122032
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
--
WILCOX, MICHAEL THOMAS
6017 SHIRLEY POND ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DOMESTIC ASSAULT )
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DOMESTIC ASSAULT )
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DOMESTIC ASSAULT )
--
WILLIS, TOMMY C
5810 BUNCH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
--
YORK, BRANDON THOMAS
7324 SHALLOWFORD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
