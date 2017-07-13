Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Thursday, July 13, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ABERNATHY, RANDALL SCOTT

8874 DAISY DALLAS ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

THEFT OF PROPERTY( OVER 1,000)

--

ABSTON, LISA M

6826 SNOWHILL ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 500)

--

ACKERMAN, WAYNE FRANKLIN

727 E 11TH CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE

--

ADAMS, CHRISTIENE XAVIER

740 COHUTTA STREET CHATSWORTH, 30705

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

--

BAGGETT, EMILY MICHELLE

314 ROCK CREEK ROAD SALE CREEK, 37379

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

--

BEAMON, RICKY

201 EADS ST APT 124 EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

ASSAULT

--

BRAZIER, JUSTIN SHANE

217 IVY ST ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

--

BROOKS, MICHAEL FRED

518 MENLO STREET CHATTANOOGA, 30741

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

--

BROWN, DEBBIE LOUISE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

--

BRYANT, CARRIE R

1511 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

--

BUSH, JEFFERY LEE

3547 COTTONWOOD LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

--

BUTTS, JIMMY LEE

254 GLENWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374041744

Age at Arrest: 68 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

--

CASLIN, KHRYSTYNE DIONNE

3610 CHATEAU LN APT.

188 CHATTANOOGA, 374114332Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT--CATANACH, ERIN KELSEY2625 SUCK CREEK LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA--CHAMBERS, TIMOTHY JAMES146 WEST STATE LINE RD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)--CIMINI, RICHARD R1523 MATHERLY STREET SODDY DAISY, 37343Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)THEFT UNDER $1000--COBBINS, RAHEEM EUGENE2017 LAURA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)--COLE, JASMINE GENAE3909 JUNIPER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFASSAULTASSAULTEVADING ARREST--CROY, CHRISTIE MARIE1610 KINCAD ROAD CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEARVIOLATION OF PROBATION--DOBBS, THOMAS LEE3906 WILEY AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENT--DUMAS, DEMARCO DESHAUN1231 PERRA DR MEMPHIS, 381275217Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT--DUNNIGAN, MARQUEZ LADARRIOUS2300 WILSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC--EARLS, KENDRA MONIQUE3309 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)--EASON, JAMES NEAL230 BURNEY DR OLIVER SPRINGS, 37840Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIARESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCHDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREFAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN--ELDER, REGINALD2112 CICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLEDRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY--FAIRES, DONNY LEBRON727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION--GARCIA-THOMPSON, MADESHA MAJA2818 ROLLINS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCHILD NEGLECT--GARDENHIRE, MICHAEL LEON10 EDGEWOOD CIR FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)--GARMANY, GREGORY SCOTT6932 GLEN ARROW WAY EAST RIDGE, 37402Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION--GEREN, JOE CLIFFORD681 CHARBELL STREET HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT--GLADDEN, APRIL NICOLE719 E 48TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTASSAULTPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDOPEN CONTAINER LAWDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE--HAMAN, MICAH DANIEL3318 HAYWOOD AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSIMPLE DOMESTIC ASSAULT--HAYES, CLINTON ALLEN1827 LULA LAKE RD LOOKOUT MTN, 30750Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)FAILURE TO APPEAR--HILL, JOYCE YVONNE800 WALKER AVENUE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTEMPT OF COURT--HODGES, ANGELA DANIEILLE415 HEDGEWOOD RED BANK, 37421Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)--HUGHES, RYAN ANTHONY14 WILLIAMS DRIVE RINGGOLD,Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)--JACKSON, JOHN ALEXANDER1561 MONTICELLO HIGHWAY GRAY, 31032Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)--JACKSON, JOSHUA LEBRON1009 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT--JOHNS, BEVERLY JEAN150 BERRY BENNETT RD CHATTSWORTH, 30705Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)--LOVE, WILLIAM THOMAS1500 SPRING MEADOWS DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30726Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency:VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI)FAILURE TO APPEAR--MANSUR, MAKIN HAMZAH2310 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT--MARLER, JESSE BRANDON1535 FOXDALE DRIVE MUPHEESBORO,Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ORDER OF PROTECTION)--MCMILLAN, MIKEAL CHRISTIAN2453 DOCKSIDE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED)--MCPHEARSON, OLLIE GENE1905 MULBERRY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)--MEARS, CRYSTAL MARIE8330 WILD FIG LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyEVADING ARRESTVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)--MEDULA, CHRISTOPHER ALAN1506 ROBINSON AVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPUBLIC INTOXICATION--MILLARD, GROVER L3906 WILEY AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 71 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULT--MILLER, CECILIA ROSHA3005 WOODSIDE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYCHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION--MOORE, ANTHONY JR6239 CELTIC DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)--MYERS, JAMIE RAY10300 C HAMBY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)--OKELLEY, ROBERT LEE535 HAGGARD RD RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR--OTTINGER, JEREMY LAMAR8736 BRAMLETT RD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Humane SocietyVACCINATION & REGISTRATION OF CATS/DOGS--PARKER, TRACE JULIAN9214 DALLAS HOLLOW ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY )VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM MALICIOUS MISCH--PHILLIPS, MAILIK4210 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL HOMICIDEPOSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO--ROBINSON, MICHAEL JAMAL1799 CYNTHIA DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)--ROE, STANLEY DARRELL2618 E 41ST CHATTANOOGA, 373795410Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT--ROZZELLE, MIMS LESTER727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR--RUEHL, KEISER ALLEN121 LORI LANE RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE--RUSSELL, JEFFREY ALLEN1744 E BOYSCOUT RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTEMPT OF COURT--SANFORD, JOSHUA DALE375 WILDWOOD AVENUE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR--SEALEY, PAUL ANTHONY3424 COGSWELL STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSPEEDINGDRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY--SHAW, JASON STEWART5034 ELLER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSEFAILURE TO APPEAR--SILVA, ARMANDO LIONEL8120 CICERO TRAIL OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFALSE REPORTSRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSCRIMINAL CONSPIRACYACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT--SMITH, ANTONIO TANA1309 CITICO CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaHARASSMENT--SMITH, CHRISTOPHER EDWARD2001 S.LYERLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED--SNOW, JONAS COLEMAN272 SNOW DR CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)--SONTAY-GUOX, BALDEMAR FELIPE3705 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY--STEWART, ANTHONY LEON7510 PINEWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT--STEWART, KAREN MICHELLE1204 TALLEY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA--STULL, ELIZABETH RUTHHOMELESS ,Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION--THOMAS, LEVI CHASE815 PINE ST TRION, 30753Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaMINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL--THOMPSON, MUKISA DEWANNA1311 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)--THORNTON, KIMBERLY L1519 RYAN STREET APT 115 CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000--TURNER, CHRISTOPHER LATREY1915 PEARL ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062936Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)--TURNER, JAMES RYAN151 JONES LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL IMPERSONATION--UNDERWOOD, STEPHEN MICHAEL137 A SHEARER STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TESTDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE--WALKER, JAMEY R405 HAMILTON DR CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)--WATT, CHARLES HENRI6291 BREEZY HOLLOW LANE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyRECKLESS ENDANGERMENT (DOMESTIC)--WEBB, JUSTIN DEWAYNE309 RETRO HUGHES RD SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)--WELLS, JOSHUA OLANDUS727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ROBBERYUNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON--WHITE, HUNTER THOMAS5721 STATE LINE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE--WHITE, ROBERT B3706 INDIAN TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374122032Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCT--WILCOX, MICHAEL THOMAS6017 SHIRLEY POND ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DOMESTIC ASSAULT )VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DOMESTIC ASSAULT )VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DOMESTIC ASSAULT )--WILLIS, TOMMY C5810 BUNCH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT--YORK, BRANDON THOMAS7324 SHALLOWFORD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots:

ABERNATHY, RANDALL SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 03/14/1964

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

THEFT OF PROPERTY( OVER 1,000) ABSTON, LISA M

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 11/28/1970

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 500) ACKERMAN, WAYNE FRANKLIN

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 07/28/1964

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE ADAMS, CHRISTIENE XAVIER

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 01/27/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR BRAZIER, JUSTIN SHANE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 08/25/1976

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE BROOKS, MICHAEL FRED

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 07/01/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) BRYANT, CARRIE R

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 08/08/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT BUSH, JEFFERY LEE

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 01/12/1959

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE BUTTS, JIMMY LEE

Age at Arrest: 68

Date of Birth: 04/17/1949

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING CATANACH, ERIN KELSEY

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 11/30/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2017

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

COBBINS, RAHEEM EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 05/06/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COLE, JASMINE GENAE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 10/31/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2017

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

ASSAULT

ASSAULT

EVADING ARREST CROY, CHRISTIE MARIE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 07/27/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOBBS, THOMAS LEE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 05/22/1994

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT DUMAS, DEMARCO DESHAUN

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 08/03/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT EARLS, KENDRA MONIQUE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 03/29/1982

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

EASON, JAMES NEAL

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 07/24/1973

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN ELDER, REGINALD

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 11/22/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2017

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY FAIRES, DONNY LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 12/22/1962

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2017

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION GARCIA-THOMPSON, MADESHA MAJA

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 03/12/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2017

Charge(s):

CHILD NEGLECT

GARDENHIRE, MICHAEL LEON

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 06/13/1969

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HAMAN, MICAH DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 09/14/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2017

Charge(s):

SIMPLE DOMESTIC ASSAULT HAYES, CLINTON ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 12/24/1971

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

FAILURE TO APPEAR HILL, JOYCE YVONNE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 01/20/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2017

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT JACKSON, JOHN ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 06/11/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) JOHNS, BEVERLY JEAN

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 11/07/1964

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) LOVE, WILLIAM THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 11/28/1989

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI)

FAILURE TO APPEAR MANSUR, MAKIN HAMZAH

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 01/29/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MCMILLAN, MIKEAL CHRISTIAN

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 10/02/1972

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED) MCPHEARSON, OLLIE GENE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 09/02/1975

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MEDULA, CHRISTOPHER ALAN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 05/29/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2017

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

PUBLIC INTOXICATION MENDEZ, JESSICA

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 03/23/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MILLARD, GROVER L

Age at Arrest: 71

Date of Birth: 06/26/1946

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MILLER, CECILIA ROSHA

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 06/18/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION MYERS, JAMIE RAY

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 09/17/1974

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

OKELLEY, ROBERT LEE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 02/12/1971

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR PARKER, TRACE JULIAN

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 11/14/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY )

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM MALICIOUS MISCH PHILLIPS, MAILIK

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 09/08/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL HOMICIDE

POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO ROBINSON, MICHAEL JAMAL

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 04/06/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) ROZZELLE, MIMS LESTER

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 06/27/1957

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

RUEHL, KEISER ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 08/17/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2017

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE RUSSELL, JEFFREY ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 06/15/1978

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2017

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT SEALEY, PAUL ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 04/16/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2017

Charge(s):

SPEEDING

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY SHAW, JASON STEWART

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 05/02/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

FAILURE TO APPEAR SMITH, CHRISTOPHER EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 11/16/1972

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED STEWART, ANTHONY LEON

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 06/05/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT STEWART, KAREN MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 11/14/1964

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA STULL, ELIZABETH RUTH

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 11/19/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION THOMAS, LEVI CHASE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 02/20/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2017

Charge(s):

MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL THORNTON, KIMBERLY L

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 10/27/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000