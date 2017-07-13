 Thursday, July 13, 2017 76.1°F   clear   Clear

Breaking News


Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Thursday, July 13, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ABERNATHY, RANDALL SCOTT 
8874 DAISY DALLAS ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
THEFT OF PROPERTY( OVER 1,000)
--
ABSTON, LISA M 
6826 SNOWHILL ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 500)
--
ACKERMAN, WAYNE FRANKLIN 
727 E 11TH CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
--
ADAMS, CHRISTIENE XAVIER 
740 COHUTTA STREET CHATSWORTH, 30705 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
--
BAGGETT, EMILY MICHELLE 
314 ROCK CREEK ROAD SALE CREEK, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
--
BEAMON, RICKY 
201 EADS ST APT 124 EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
--
BRAZIER, JUSTIN SHANE 
217 IVY ST ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
--
BROOKS, MICHAEL FRED 
518 MENLO STREET CHATTANOOGA, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
--
BROWN, DEBBIE LOUISE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
--
BRYANT, CARRIE R 
1511 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
--
BUSH, JEFFERY LEE 
3547 COTTONWOOD LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
--
BUTTS, JIMMY LEE 
254 GLENWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374041744 
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
--
CASLIN, KHRYSTYNE DIONNE 
3610 CHATEAU LN APT.

188 CHATTANOOGA, 374114332 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
--
CATANACH, ERIN KELSEY 
2625 SUCK CREEK LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
--
CHAMBERS, TIMOTHY JAMES 
146 WEST STATE LINE RD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
--
CIMINI, RICHARD R 
1523 MATHERLY STREET SODDY DAISY, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
THEFT UNDER $1000
--
COBBINS, RAHEEM EUGENE 
2017 LAURA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
--
COLE, JASMINE GENAE 
3909 JUNIPER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
EVADING ARREST
--
CROY, CHRISTIE MARIE 
1610 KINCAD ROAD CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION
--
DOBBS, THOMAS LEE 
3906 WILEY AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
--
DUMAS, DEMARCO DESHAUN 
1231 PERRA DR MEMPHIS, 381275217 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
--
DUNNIGAN, MARQUEZ LADARRIOUS 
2300 WILSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
--
EARLS, KENDRA MONIQUE 
3309 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
--
EASON, JAMES NEAL 
230 BURNEY DR OLIVER SPRINGS, 37840 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
--
ELDER, REGINALD 
2112 CICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
--
FAIRES, DONNY LEBRON 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
--
GARCIA-THOMPSON, MADESHA MAJA 
2818 ROLLINS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CHILD NEGLECT
--
GARDENHIRE, MICHAEL LEON 
10 EDGEWOOD CIR FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
--
GARMANY, GREGORY SCOTT 
6932 GLEN ARROW WAY EAST RIDGE, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
--
GEREN, JOE CLIFFORD 
681 CHARBELL STREET HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
--
GLADDEN, APRIL NICOLE 
719 E 48TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
--
HAMAN, MICAH DANIEL 
3318 HAYWOOD AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SIMPLE DOMESTIC ASSAULT
--
HAYES, CLINTON ALLEN 
1827 LULA LAKE RD LOOKOUT MTN, 30750 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
FAILURE TO APPEAR
--
HILL, JOYCE YVONNE 
800 WALKER AVENUE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT
--
HODGES, ANGELA DANIEILLE 
415 HEDGEWOOD RED BANK, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
--
HUGHES, RYAN ANTHONY 
14 WILLIAMS DRIVE RINGGOLD, 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
--
JACKSON, JOHN ALEXANDER 
1561 MONTICELLO HIGHWAY GRAY, 31032 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
--
JACKSON, JOSHUA LEBRON 
1009 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
--
JOHNS, BEVERLY JEAN 
150 BERRY BENNETT RD CHATTSWORTH, 30705 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
--
LOVE, WILLIAM THOMAS 
1500 SPRING MEADOWS DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30726 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: 
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI)
FAILURE TO APPEAR
--
MANSUR, MAKIN HAMZAH 
2310 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
--
MARLER, JESSE BRANDON 
1535 FOXDALE DRIVE MUPHEESBORO, 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ORDER OF PROTECTION)
--
MCMILLAN, MIKEAL CHRISTIAN 
2453 DOCKSIDE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED)
--
MCPHEARSON, OLLIE GENE 
1905 MULBERRY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
--
MEARS, CRYSTAL MARIE 
8330 WILD FIG LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
EVADING ARREST
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
--
MEDULA, CHRISTOPHER ALAN 
1506 ROBINSON AVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
--
MILLARD, GROVER L 
3906 WILEY AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 71 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
--
MILLER, CECILIA ROSHA 
3005 WOODSIDE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
--
MOORE, ANTHONY JR 
6239 CELTIC DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
--
MYERS, JAMIE RAY 
10300 C HAMBY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
--
OKELLEY, ROBERT LEE 
535 HAGGARD RD RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
--
OTTINGER, JEREMY LAMAR 
8736 BRAMLETT RD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Humane Society
VACCINATION & REGISTRATION OF CATS/DOGS
--
PARKER, TRACE JULIAN 
9214 DALLAS HOLLOW ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY )
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM MALICIOUS MISCH
--
PHILLIPS, MAILIK 
4210 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL HOMICIDE
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
--
ROBINSON, MICHAEL JAMAL 
1799 CYNTHIA DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
--
ROE, STANLEY DARRELL 
2618 E 41ST CHATTANOOGA, 373795410 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
--
ROZZELLE, MIMS LESTER 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
--
RUEHL, KEISER ALLEN 
121 LORI LANE RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
--
RUSSELL, JEFFREY ALLEN 
1744 E BOYSCOUT RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT
--
SANFORD, JOSHUA DALE 
375 WILDWOOD AVENUE CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
--
SEALEY, PAUL ANTHONY 
3424 COGSWELL STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
--
SHAW, JASON STEWART 
5034 ELLER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
FAILURE TO APPEAR
--
SILVA, ARMANDO LIONEL 
8120 CICERO TRAIL OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FALSE REPORTS
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT
--
SMITH, ANTONIO TANA 
1309 CITICO CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
HARASSMENT
--
SMITH, CHRISTOPHER EDWARD 
2001 S.LYERLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED
--
SNOW, JONAS COLEMAN 
272 SNOW DR CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
--
SONTAY-GUOX, BALDEMAR FELIPE 
3705 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
--
STEWART, ANTHONY LEON 
7510 PINEWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
--
STEWART, KAREN MICHELLE 
1204 TALLEY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
--
STULL, ELIZABETH RUTH 
HOMELESS , 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
--
THOMAS, LEVI CHASE 
815 PINE ST TRION, 30753 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
--
THOMPSON, MUKISA DEWANNA 
1311 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
--
THORNTON, KIMBERLY L 
1519 RYAN STREET APT 115 CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000
--
TURNER, CHRISTOPHER LATREY 
1915 PEARL ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062936 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
--
TURNER, JAMES RYAN 
151 JONES LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
--
UNDERWOOD, STEPHEN MICHAEL 
137 A SHEARER STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TEST
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
--
WALKER, JAMEY R 
405 HAMILTON DR CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
--
WATT, CHARLES HENRI 
6291 BREEZY HOLLOW LANE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT (DOMESTIC)
--
WEBB, JUSTIN DEWAYNE 
309 RETRO HUGHES RD SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
--
WELLS, JOSHUA OLANDUS 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
--
WHITE, HUNTER THOMAS 
5721 STATE LINE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
--
WHITE, ROBERT B 
3706 INDIAN TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374122032 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
--
WILCOX, MICHAEL THOMAS 
6017 SHIRLEY POND ROAD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DOMESTIC ASSAULT )
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DOMESTIC ASSAULT )
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DOMESTIC ASSAULT )
--
WILLIS, TOMMY C 
5810 BUNCH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
--
YORK, BRANDON THOMAS 
7324 SHALLOWFORD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots:

ABERNATHY, RANDALL SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 03/14/1964
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY( OVER 1,000)
ABSTON, LISA M
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 11/28/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 500)
ACKERMAN, WAYNE FRANKLIN
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 07/28/1964
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
ADAMS, CHRISTIENE XAVIER
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 01/27/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
BRAZIER, JUSTIN SHANE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 08/25/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
BROOKS, MICHAEL FRED
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/01/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
BRYANT, CARRIE R
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 08/08/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BUSH, JEFFERY LEE
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 01/12/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
BUTTS, JIMMY LEE
Age at Arrest: 68
Date of Birth: 04/17/1949
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CATANACH, ERIN KELSEY
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 11/30/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

COBBINS, RAHEEM EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/06/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COLE, JASMINE GENAE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/31/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • ASSAULT
  • ASSAULT
  • EVADING ARREST
CROY, CHRISTIE MARIE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 07/27/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION
DOBBS, THOMAS LEE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/22/1994
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DUMAS, DEMARCO DESHAUN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 08/03/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
EARLS, KENDRA MONIQUE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/29/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
EASON, JAMES NEAL
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 07/24/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
ELDER, REGINALD
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/22/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FAIRES, DONNY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 12/22/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
GARCIA-THOMPSON, MADESHA MAJA
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/12/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • CHILD NEGLECT

GARDENHIRE, MICHAEL LEON
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 06/13/1969
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HAMAN, MICAH DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 09/14/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • SIMPLE DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HAYES, CLINTON ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 12/24/1971
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
HILL, JOYCE YVONNE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/20/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT
JACKSON, JOHN ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 06/11/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
JOHNS, BEVERLY JEAN
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 11/07/1964
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
LOVE, WILLIAM THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/28/1989
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI)
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
MANSUR, MAKIN HAMZAH
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 01/29/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MCMILLAN, MIKEAL CHRISTIAN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 10/02/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED)
MCPHEARSON, OLLIE GENE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 09/02/1975
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MEDULA, CHRISTOPHER ALAN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/29/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MENDEZ, JESSICA
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 03/23/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MILLARD, GROVER L
Age at Arrest: 71
Date of Birth: 06/26/1946
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MILLER, CECILIA ROSHA
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 06/18/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
MYERS, JAMIE RAY
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/17/1974
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
OKELLEY, ROBERT LEE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 02/12/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
PARKER, TRACE JULIAN
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 11/14/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY )
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM MALICIOUS MISCH
PHILLIPS, MAILIK
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 09/08/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL HOMICIDE
  • POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
ROBINSON, MICHAEL JAMAL
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 04/06/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
ROZZELLE, MIMS LESTER
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 06/27/1957
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR

RUEHL, KEISER ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/17/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
RUSSELL, JEFFREY ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/15/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT
SEALEY, PAUL ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 04/16/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SHAW, JASON STEWART
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 05/02/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
SMITH, CHRISTOPHER EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 11/16/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED
STEWART, ANTHONY LEON
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 06/05/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
STEWART, KAREN MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 11/14/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
STULL, ELIZABETH RUTH
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/19/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
THOMAS, LEVI CHASE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 02/20/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
THORNTON, KIMBERLY L
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/27/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000

TURNER, CHRISTOPHER LATREY
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 09/04/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WALKER, JAMEY R
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 01/15/1967
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WATT, CHARLES HENRI
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 02/02/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT (DOMESTIC)
WELLS, JOSHUA OLANDUS
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/27/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
  • UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
WHITE, HUNTER THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 11/11/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
WHITE, ROBERT B
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/19/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
WILCOX, MICHAEL THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 12/24/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DOMESTIC ASSAULT )
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DOMESTIC ASSAULT )
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DOMESTIC ASSAULT )






July 13, 2017

Top County Government Salaries 2017

July 13, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

July 12, 2017

Corker Gives Opening Statement At Hearing On Taylor Force Act


Here are top county government salaries for 2017. Those for the district attorney's office are at the bottom. Their pay comes from both county and state sources. The DA salaries do not ... (click for more)

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ABERNATHY, RANDALL SCOTT  8874 DAISY DALLAS ROAD HIXSON, 37343  Age at Arrest: 53 years old Arresting Agency: Soddy ... (click for more)

Senator Bob Corker delivered the following remarks at a hearing to consider the Taylor Force Act, legislation that would restrict U.S. economic aid to the West Bank and Gaza until the Palestinian ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Top County Government Salaries 2017

Here are top county government salaries for 2017. Those for the district attorney's office are at the bottom. Their pay comes from both county and state sources. The DA salaries do not include this year's raises. METCALFE, JAMES K APPOINTED OFFICIAL MEDICAL EXAMINER $188,967.34 COGSWELL, STEVEN C FORENSIC PATHOLOGIST MEDICAL EXAMINER $178,592. BALES, DAVID ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ABERNATHY, RANDALL SCOTT  8874 DAISY DALLAS ROAD HIXSON, 37343  Age at Arrest: 53 years old Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA THEFT OF PROPERTY( OVER 1,000) -- ABSTON, LISA M  6826 SNOWHILL ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363  Age at Arrest: 46 years old Arresting ... (click for more)

Opinion

Proposed Partnership Zone Raises Questions

For many of the last several weeks and months, there have been public inquiries, questions and concerns which center on several education-related issues. Education, a reflection of our democratic society, has been called the great “Equalizer.” State and local education leaders will soon meet in Chattanooga to plot a course forward, and we can only hope that our children and community ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Don’t Touch That Statue

Guarding the front lawn of the Hamilton County Courthouse there has stood a statue of Lt. General Alexander P. Stewart for the past 101 years. But we are told the Tennessee Chapter of the NAACP is planning a campaign to have the likeness of the Confederate officer removed in the name of equality, this in the same way other black racists have done in other Southern cities – most ... (click for more)

Sports

Three Ooltewah Baseball Stars Sign With Cleveland State

Three Ooltewah baseball seniors have have signed to play baseball at Cleveland State for coach Mike Policastro. Sam Zettel, Ethan Walls and Daniel Willie, all key cogs in Ooltewah's district and region championships, will stay together as they enter their collegiate career. Zettel hit .277 with 22 RBIs and 20 runs scored during his senior year while playing shortstop. ... (click for more)

Lookouts Pull Out 5-3 12-Inning Win Over Pensacola Wednesday

PENSACOLA, Fla.  -- Andy Wilkins hit an RBI double in the top of the 12th inning to help lead the Chattanooga Lookouts to a 5-3 win over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos on Wednesday. Nick Gordon scored the go-ahead run on the double after he was hit with a pitch to lead off the inning and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt. Later in the inning, Chattanooga added an insurance ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors