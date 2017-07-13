Dejuan Scott, 20, Shot Outside Home On Youngstown Road

Chattanooga Police said 20-year-old Dejuan Scott was shot outside a home on Youngstown Road on Wednesday night.
Police responded at 10"01 p.m. responded to a local hospital after the victim showed up in the emergency room with a gunshot wound
He suffered from a single, non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital via personal vehicle.
Members of the Violent Crime Bureau are following all actionable leads.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525
.