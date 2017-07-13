Dejuan Scott, 20, Shot Outside Home On Youngstown Road

Thursday, July 13, 2017

Chattanooga Police said 20-year-old Dejuan Scott was shot outside a home on Youngstown Road on Wednesday night.

Police responded at 10"01 p.m. responded to a local hospital after the victim showed up in the emergency room with a gunshot wound

He suffered from a single, non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital via personal vehicle.

Members of the Violent Crime Bureau are following all actionable leads.