Dr. Johnson Aims To Provide "World-Class Education" For Every Hamilton County Student

Thursday, July 13, 2017

New County School Supt. Dr. Bryan Johnson said all school employees will focus on providing a "world-class education" to every student."

He takes office on Monday with a four-year contract.

Dr. Johnson, who was formerly at Clarksville, Tn., said, "Our family is glad to now call Chattanooga and Hamilton County home!

"I am humbled and excited about officially becoming a part of the Hamilton County Department of Education. It was clear in my conversations with stakeholders that the community is engaged in public education and supportive of the work that must be done.

"I thank Chairman Highlander and the School Board for their collective support and for giving me the opportunity to lead a group of great teachers, leaders and support staff in improving student achievement.

"Our community has many decisions to make and many topics to discuss as we begin a new day in public education in Hamilton County.

"In August as we open the schools, every employee in the District will focus on providing each student a world-class education.

With great teachers and leaders in every classroom and school, we will do what needs to be done to ensure that every student receives the opportunity to succeed and become post-secondary ready.

"I am proud to help usher in a new age of learning and look forward to hitting the ground running soon."