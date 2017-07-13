Alexander Votes To Fund Military Construction And Veterans’ Programs

Thursday, July 13, 2017

Senator Lamar Alexander released the following statement after voting in favor of the Fiscal Year 2018 Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies Appropriations Bill – which passed the Senate Appropriations Committee today:



“This appropriations bill allocates $9.5 billion to military construction projects across the country – including $25 million for the Tennessee Air National Guard to replace a maintenance hangar for KC-135 military refueling aircraft at McGhee-Tyson Airport in Knoxville. The legislation also supports veterans’ compensation programs and veterans’ pensions. As we start the appropriations process, it is important to remember that governing is about setting priorities – and this bill is consistent with the spending limits Congress set in the Budget Control Act and the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2015.”



The Fiscal Year 2018 Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies Appropriations Bill provides:



• $88.9 billion in discretionary funding for military construction projects across the country – including $25 million to replace a maintenance hangar for KC-135 military refueling aircraft that the Knoxville Air National Guard unit flies at McGhee-Tyson Airport in Knoxville -- and the Dept. of Veterans Affairs to support veterans programs and military infrastructure.



• $103.9 billion in mandatory funding for veterans’ compensation programs, education programs, home loans and vocational employment training.



• $110 million for construction of state veterans homes which is an increase of $20 million above the President’s Budget Request.



Thursday, the Senate Appropriations Committee approved the Fiscal Year 2018 Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies Appropriations Bill, and the legislation is now ready for consideration by the full Senate.