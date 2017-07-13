 Thursday, July 13, 2017 85.8°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Breaking News


Alexander Votes To Fund Military Construction And Veterans’ Programs

Thursday, July 13, 2017

Senator Lamar Alexander released the following statement after voting in favor of the Fiscal Year 2018 Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies Appropriations Bill – which passed the Senate Appropriations Committee today:

“This appropriations bill allocates $9.5 billion to military construction projects across the country – including $25 million for the Tennessee Air National Guard to replace a maintenance hangar for KC-135 military refueling aircraft at McGhee-Tyson Airport in Knoxville. The legislation also supports veterans’ compensation programs and veterans’ pensions. As we start the appropriations process, it is important to remember that governing is about setting priorities – and this bill is consistent with the spending limits Congress set in the Budget Control Act and the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2015.”

The Fiscal Year 2018 Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies Appropriations Bill provides:

$88.9 billion in discretionary funding for military construction projects across the country – including $25 million to replace a maintenance hangar for KC-135 military refueling aircraft that the Knoxville Air National Guard unit flies at McGhee-Tyson Airport in Knoxville -- and the Dept. of Veterans Affairs to support veterans programs and military infrastructure.

$103.9 billion in mandatory funding for veterans’ compensation programs, education programs, home loans and vocational employment training.

$110 million for construction of state veterans homes which is an increase of $20 million above the President’s Budget Request. 

Thursday, the Senate Appropriations Committee approved the Fiscal Year 2018 Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies Appropriations Bill, and the legislation is now ready for consideration by the full Senate.


July 15, 2017

3 Winners Named In Chattanoogan.com Contest For Set Of Chattanooga Photo Books

July 13, 2017

Top County Government Salaries 2017

July 13, 2017

Alexander Votes To Fund Military Construction And Veterans’ Programs


Three winners were chosen in the Chattanoogan.com contest for those liking us on Facebook and Twitter. Winners receive the complete set of the Chattanooga Photo Books published by Chattanoogan.com. ... (click for more)

Here are top county government salaries for 2017. Those for the district attorney's office are at the bottom. Their pay comes from both county and state sources. The DA salaries do not ... (click for more)

Senator Lamar Alexander released the following statement after voting in favor of the Fiscal Year 2018 Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies Appropriations Bill – which ... (click for more)


Breaking News

3 Winners Named In Chattanoogan.com Contest For Set Of Chattanooga Photo Books

Three winners were chosen in the Chattanoogan.com contest for those liking us on Facebook and Twitter. Winners receive the complete set of the Chattanooga Photo Books published by Chattanoogan.com. They are The Remarkable Stokes Collection, Railroads In and Around Chattanooga and Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga. Winners are Larry Wilburn,  Gale Schoenborn ... (click for more)

Top County Government Salaries 2017

Here are top county government salaries for 2017. Those for the district attorney's office are at the bottom. Their pay comes from both county and state sources. The DA salaries do not include this year's raises. METCALFE, JAMES K APPOINTED OFFICIAL MEDICAL EXAMINER $188,967.34 COGSWELL, STEVEN C FORENSIC PATHOLOGIST MEDICAL EXAMINER $178,592. BALES, DAVID ... (click for more)

Opinion

A.P. Stewart Was An Honorable Man - And Response

I would venture a wild guess that two days ago you could not find five people in Hamilton County that even knew there was a statue on the Hamilton County Courthouse grounds.  And if you found someone that was aware of the statue, they couldn't identify who was being honored or why.   Now it has suddenly become a "cause celebre" for the "politically correct" and those ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Don’t Touch That Statue

Guarding the front lawn of the Hamilton County Courthouse there has stood a statue of Lt. General Alexander P. Stewart for the past 101 years. But we are told the Tennessee Chapter of the NAACP is planning a campaign to have the likeness of the Confederate officer removed in the name of equality, this in the same way other black racists have done in other Southern cities – most ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Pull Out 5-3 12-Inning Win Over Pensacola Wednesday

PENSACOLA, Fla.  -- Andy Wilkins hit an RBI double in the top of the 12th inning to help lead the Chattanooga Lookouts to a 5-3 win over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos on Wednesday. Nick Gordon scored the go-ahead run on the double after he was hit with a pitch to lead off the inning and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt. Later in the inning, Chattanooga added an insurance ... (click for more)

Lookouts Host UTC Athletics Night On Thursday

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Athletics Department hosts its annual UTC Night at the Lookouts on Thursday, July 13 at AT&T Field.  All Chattanooga Mocs fans and supporters are invited to join members of the Mocs football team as the Chattanooga Lookouts host the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp at 7:15 p.m. (E.D.T.). New Mocs head coach Tom Arth shows off his ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors