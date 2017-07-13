 Thursday, July 13, 2017 85.6°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Chattanooga Parks Auto Burglary Suspects Chasity Gann And Robert Pace Arrested On Thursday In Multi-Agency Effort

Thursday, July 13, 2017

The Chattanooga Police Burglary Unit cleared multiple auto burglary and fraud cases and a stolen auto case with the arrest of two suspects on Thursday.  


Through hours of investigative work, CPD Burglary Detective Brad Brown identified a vehicle and a description of two parties linked to recent auto burglaries on Garden Road and High Ridge Drive.

On Wednesday, Detective Brown distributed that information to area law enforcement agencies.


Within 24 hours, Marion County Sheriff’s Office Deputies encountered the vehicle and the suspects. A pursuit ensued, beginning in Marion County and ending on Browntown Road in Chattanooga. Chasity Gann and Robert Pace were taken into custody on scene thanks to the combined efforts of the Marion County Sheriff's Office, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Red Bank Police Department, and Chattanooga Police Department. A third party fled on foot, but has since been identified and arrest warrants will be pending.


“Partnerships with surrounding law enforcement agencies are a key element to effectively solving crime,” said CPD Property Crimes Lieutenant Craig Joel. “This is another great example of how information sharing and communication between agencies can solve a string of crimes across multiple jurisdictions.”


Through investigation and review of evidence, the CPD determined the suspect/stolen vehicle (2013 Chrysler 200) is the same vehicle used during the commission of auto burglaries that occurred at Reflection Riding Arboretum & Nature Center (400 Garden Road) and Stringer’s Ridge (898 High Ridge Drive). The suspects also matched the description given by witnesses in these incidents. Ms. Gann and Pace are also suspects in other auto burglaries and vandalism in public access park areas in Chattanooga and Marion and Meigs counties.


“It is a sad time when community members and visitors to our area are victimized while trying to enjoy the beautiful parks and green spaces available in our community,” Lt. Joel said. “This may seem small in the scheme of things, but say that to a victim of identity theft or a visitor to our country that had had their passport stolen.”


Detectives will continue to investigate other burglary and fraud reports. Charges on Ms. Gann and Pace will include multiple counts of theft Over $1,000, fraud, and criminal impersonation, with more to be determined once investigators begin the long process of identifying victims from property recovered in the course of the investigation.


