 Thursday, July 13, 2017 85.6°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Breaking News


FBI Says Woman Who Tried To Rob An East Ridge Bank June 28 Has Held Up Numerous Georgia Banks

Thursday, July 13, 2017

The FBI said a woman who tried to rob an East Ridge bank on June 28 has held up a number of banks in Georgia.

On Thursday, June 29, at approximately 11:55 a.m., a lone black female with dyed red hair entered the SunTrust Bank located at 4323 Ringgold Road and announced a robbery via a demand note. In spite of the threat contained in the note, the teller did not give the robber money and the robber demanded the note back and left the bank without incident.

David J. LeValley, special Agent in Charge, FBI Atlanta Field Office, continues to request the public’s assistance in its efforts to identify and apprehend the individual responsible for a series of bank robberies in Cobb County, Fulton County, and in the state of Tennessee.

On Friday, June 16, at approximately 3:25 p.m., a lone black female entered the Wells Fargo Bank, located at 602 Roswell Street N.E., Marietta, Ga., and, after approaching a teller, presented a demand note and announced a robbery. After obtaining an undisclosed amount of money, the robber departed the bank without further incident.

On Monday, June 26, at approximately 4:26 p.m., a lone black female entered the PNC Bank, located at 5640 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs, Ga., and, after approaching a teller, presented a demand note and announced a robbery. After obtaining an undisclosed amount of money, the robber departed the bank without further incident.

On Wednesday, June 28, a lone black female entered the Chase Bank, located at 2002 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta, and presented a demand note announcing a robbery. After obtaining an undisclosed amount of money, the robbery departed the bank without further incident.

Last Saturday, a lone black female entered the Chase Bank, located at 2350 Cheshire Bridge Road, Atlanta, and attempted a bank robbery. No monies were taken and the individual departed the bank without incident.

On the same day at approximately 10:40 a.m., a lone black female entered the Navy Federal Credit Union, located at 1300 Barrett Parkway, Kennesaw, Ga., and presented a demand note announcing a robbery. After obtaining an undisclosed amount of money, the robber departed the bank without further incident.

The individual in these robberies is described as being a black female, 25 to 35 years of age, with a slender to medium build. Anyone with information in this matter should contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at (404) 577-8477.


July 15, 2017

3 Winners Named In Chattanoogan.com Contest For Set Of Chattanooga Photo Books

July 13, 2017

Top County Government Salaries 2017

July 13, 2017

FBI Says Woman Who Tried To Rob An East Ridge Bank June 28 Has Held Up Numerous Georgia Banks


Three winners were chosen in the Chattanoogan.com contest for those liking us on Facebook and Twitter. Winners receive the complete set of the Chattanooga Photo Books published by Chattanoogan.com. ... (click for more)

Here are top county government salaries for 2017. Those for the district attorney's office are at the bottom. Their pay comes from both county and state sources. The DA salaries do not ... (click for more)

The FBI said a woman who tried to rob an East Ridge bank on June 28 has held up a number of banks in Georgia. On Thursday, June 29, at approximately 11:55 a.m., a lone black female with dyed ... (click for more)


Breaking News

3 Winners Named In Chattanoogan.com Contest For Set Of Chattanooga Photo Books

Three winners were chosen in the Chattanoogan.com contest for those liking us on Facebook and Twitter. Winners receive the complete set of the Chattanooga Photo Books published by Chattanoogan.com. They are The Remarkable Stokes Collection, Railroads In and Around Chattanooga and Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga. Winners are Larry Wilburn,  Gale Schoenborn ... (click for more)

Top County Government Salaries 2017

Here are top county government salaries for 2017. Those for the district attorney's office are at the bottom. Their pay comes from both county and state sources. The DA salaries do not include this year's raises. METCALFE, JAMES K APPOINTED OFFICIAL MEDICAL EXAMINER $188,967.34 COGSWELL, STEVEN C FORENSIC PATHOLOGIST MEDICAL EXAMINER $178,592. BALES, DAVID ... (click for more)

Opinion

A.P. Stewart Was An Honorable Man - And Response (3)

I would venture a wild guess that two days ago you could not find five people in Hamilton County that even knew there was a statue on the Hamilton County Courthouse grounds.  And if you found someone that was aware of the statue, they couldn't identify who was being honored or why.   Now it has suddenly become a "cause celebre" for the "politically correct" and those ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Don’t Touch That Statue

Guarding the front lawn of the Hamilton County Courthouse there has stood a statue of Lt. General Alexander P. Stewart for the past 101 years. But we are told the Tennessee Chapter of the NAACP is planning a campaign to have the likeness of the Confederate officer removed in the name of equality, this in the same way other black racists have done in other Southern cities – most ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Pull Out 5-3 12-Inning Win Over Pensacola Wednesday

PENSACOLA, Fla.  -- Andy Wilkins hit an RBI double in the top of the 12th inning to help lead the Chattanooga Lookouts to a 5-3 win over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos on Wednesday. Nick Gordon scored the go-ahead run on the double after he was hit with a pitch to lead off the inning and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt. Later in the inning, Chattanooga added an insurance ... (click for more)

Lookouts Host UTC Athletics Night On Thursday

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Athletics Department hosts its annual UTC Night at the Lookouts on Thursday, July 13 at AT&T Field.  All Chattanooga Mocs fans and supporters are invited to join members of the Mocs football team as the Chattanooga Lookouts host the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp at 7:15 p.m. (E.D.T.). New Mocs head coach Tom Arth shows off his ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors