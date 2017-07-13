FBI Says Woman Who Tried To Rob An East Ridge Bank June 28 Has Held Up Numerous Georgia Banks

Thursday, July 13, 2017

The FBI said a woman who tried to rob an East Ridge bank on June 28 has held up a number of banks in Georgia.

On Thursday, June 29, at approximately 11:55 a.m., a lone black female with dyed red hair entered the SunTrust Bank located at 4323 Ringgold Road and announced a robbery via a demand note. In spite of the threat contained in the note, the teller did not give the robber money and the robber demanded the note back and left the bank without incident.

David J. LeValley, special Agent in Charge, FBI Atlanta Field Office, continues to request the public’s assistance in its efforts to identify and apprehend the individual responsible for a series of bank robberies in Cobb County, Fulton County, and in the state of Tennessee.

On Friday, June 16, at approximately 3:25 p.m., a lone black female entered the Wells Fargo Bank, located at 602 Roswell Street N.E., Marietta, Ga., and, after approaching a teller, presented a demand note and announced a robbery. After obtaining an undisclosed amount of money, the robber departed the bank without further incident.

On Monday, June 26, at approximately 4:26 p.m., a lone black female entered the PNC Bank, located at 5640 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs, Ga., and, after approaching a teller, presented a demand note and announced a robbery. After obtaining an undisclosed amount of money, the robber departed the bank without further incident.

On Wednesday, June 28, a lone black female entered the Chase Bank, located at 2002 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta, and presented a demand note announcing a robbery. After obtaining an undisclosed amount of money, the robbery departed the bank without further incident.

Last Saturday, a lone black female entered the Chase Bank, located at 2350 Cheshire Bridge Road, Atlanta, and attempted a bank robbery. No monies were taken and the individual departed the bank without incident.

On the same day at approximately 10:40 a.m., a lone black female entered the Navy Federal Credit Union, located at 1300 Barrett Parkway, Kennesaw, Ga., and presented a demand note announcing a robbery. After obtaining an undisclosed amount of money, the robber departed the bank without further incident.

The individual in these robberies is described as being a black female, 25 to 35 years of age, with a slender to medium build. Anyone with information in this matter should contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at (404) 577-8477.