Circuit Court Clerk Henry To Go Live With Court Records Online On Monday

Thursday, July 13, 2017

Circuit Court Clerk Larry Henry said both the Circuit and General Sessions Civil Courts cases will be available to view online by the attorneys and the general public beginning Monday.

He said, "It will provide 24/7 access to cases filed in the Circuit and General Sessions Civil Courts."

Clerk Henry said the clerk's office will cover the user cost and there will be no charge for users.

The office will use the TennesseeCaseFinder.com system.

He said the same information that could be found with a trip to the courthouse will be available online.

All data is immediately available once entered by the clerk.

Search by multiple options including party name, file date, attorney name, etc.