Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Thursday, July 13, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

Here are the mug shots:

BAILEY, AVEUS MARQUEL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 06/29/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BALDWIN, TONESHIA NEKEL
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/02/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
BAREFIELD, CHARLES RAY
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 09/12/1969
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
BIDELMAN, LESLIE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/09/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
BRACKIN, MITCHELL L
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 09/23/1951
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BRENNER, TRAVIS ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/31/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
BROWN, DEMARCUS MARTEZ
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 09/07/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • ASSAULT ON POLICE
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
BUCKNER, KEITH ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 11/26/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
BYRDIE, JERMICHEAL
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/10/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
CARD, JERRY MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 03/01/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

CHANEY, TRENTAVIOUS DEAONTE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 10/05/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
CROSS, JEREMY BRIAN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/07/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)
DULGAR, DAVID ALAN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 04/19/1974
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
FORSTER, APRIL N
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/28/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
FRITTS, CRYSTAL DANILLE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 08/27/1979
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GILREATH, JOHNATHAN LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/10/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (PASSING WORTHLESS CHECK(S)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500)
GRAVITT, ELIJAH JAMES
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/16/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (DADE CO GA)
HAMBY, BRITNEY LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/30/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
HARVEY, ANTHONY EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/09/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
HENDLEY, RICKEY L
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 09/17/1957
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC VANDALISM UNDER $1,000

HOWARD, LARHONDA DONISE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 04/05/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JARRETT, SATASHA L
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 09/29/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
JONES, JEREMY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 07/12/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JONES, MISTY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/12/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
JORDAN, TERRANCE MONTREAL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/30/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
KESTER, ALISHA GAIL
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 04/08/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
KING, MICHE L
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 03/10/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • DOMESTIC VANDALISM OVER $1,000
  • VANDALISM UNDER $500.
KISER, DANIELLE LYNN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 09/24/1994
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE
LANGSTON, PAMELA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 11/25/1964
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS
LANIER, KEYLON N
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 02/11/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (GORDON CO GA)

LEASTER, QUANTERRIAN LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 10/12/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER
LEFFEW, JONATHAN STEVEN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/25/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LOGAN, JAMES CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 04/09/1974
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LOWE, KENNESHIA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 01/13/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT UNDER 1000)
MADDOX, TRACY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 05/03/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF ICE METHAMPH
MATTHEWS, DAVID ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 01/27/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • INDECENT EXPOSURE
MAYNOR, GINGER RENEE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 03/14/1966
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL SIMULATION
  • CRIMINAL SIMULATION
  • CRIMINAL SIMULATION
  • CRIMINAL SIMULATION
  • FORGERY
MORRIS, DONALD LEE
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 12/27/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MORRISON, JONATHAN TYLER
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 08/29/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)
MYNATT, CHRISTOPHER WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/07/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PARKER, DEMEEKTRIS LYNN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 10/31/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
PATTERSON, LAMONT WARREN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 03/02/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
POE, JODY WADE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 12/30/1969
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POTTER, BRIAN DAVID
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 05/06/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
ROBERTS, HARLEY EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 01/18/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
SHAVERS, CHRISTOPHER LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 04/14/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 500
SMITH, RYAN NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 03/05/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
THURMAN, JUSTIN ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/23/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
TRIVETTE, CHRISTOPHER RYAN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/04/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
WATKINS, MORGAN ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/11/1983
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)




