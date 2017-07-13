Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Thursday, July 13, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

BAILEY, AVEUS MARQUEL

5005 18TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BALDWIN, TONESHIA NEKEL

3869 AGAWELA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

SPEEDING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

BAREFIELD, CHARLES RAY

6546 HUNT DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

BERRY, JESSIE JOSEPH

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)

---

BETTIE, WILLIAM CRAIG

8602 SUMMIT PEAK WAY APT 114 OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BIDELMAN, LESLIE

72 SOUTH LAKE TERRACE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

---

BINFORD, CONLEY

701 GALESPEY CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 65 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO APPEAR

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

BRACKIN, MITCHELL L

7330 COURAGE WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 65 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BRENNER, TRAVIS ALLEN

3733 PREMIUM DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

---

BROWN, DEMARCUS MARTEZ

461 N WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042229

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ASSAULT ON POLICE

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

---

BUCKNER, KEITH ALLEN

474 JULIAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

BYRDIE, JERMICHEAL

2717 CURTIS ST.

CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---CHANEY, TRENTAVIOUS DEAONTE1701 MULBERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARY---CROSS, JEREMY BRIAN156 DEPOT ST SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)---DULGAR, DAVID ALAN9827 LOVELL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---EDGEMON, DONALD R801 CARTER AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFEVADING ARREST (FELONY)TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATIONLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)RECKLESS DRIVINGFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE---FINLEY, CHAS TEIZ3700 CHERRINGTON DR. CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSEAT BELT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE---FORSTER, APRIL N1249 STRAIGHT GUT RD ROCK SPRINGS, 30739Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---FRITTS, CRYSTAL DANILLE156 DEPOT STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---FRIZZELL, STEVEN TYLER101 WICKLEY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---GILREATH, JOHNATHAN LAMAR964 SEYMOUR AVENUE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (PASSING WORTHLESS CHECK(S)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500)---GRAHAM, TARA R1704 HILLCREST LANE KIMBALL, 37347Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---GRAVITT, ELIJAH JAMES61 GRAVITT DR RISING FAWN, 30738Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (DADE CO GA)---HAMBY, BRITNEY LEIGH35 BANKSTON AVE APT C FLINTSTONE, 30725Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION---HARVEY, ANTHONY EUGENE4700 CORDELIA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---HENDLEY, RICKEY L2301 GREEN FOREST DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC VANDALISM UNDER $1,000---HOWARD, LARHONDA DONISE6335 HANSLEY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162732Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---HOWERIN, MARVIN EDWARD1509 MCDONALD CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 67 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---JARRETT, SATASHA L3053 DEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---JONES, JEREMY LYNN210 RIDGEWAY DRIVE RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---JONES, MISTY NICOLE718 LONG STREET TRAILER 1 DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACRIMINAL IMPERSONATION---JORDAN, TERRANCE MONTREAL1403 E. 28TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULT---KESTER, ALISHA GAIL8181 RICHLAND DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE---KING, MICHE L2109 COOLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTDOMESTIC VANDALISM OVER $1,000VANDALISM UNDER $500.---KISER, DANIELLE LYNN512 ANNADALE ROAD KNOXVILLE, 37934Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency:VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE---LANGSTON, PAMELA DENISE1808 DAUGHERTY FAIRY ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDRIVING ON REVOKEDCRIMINAL TRESPASS---LANIER, KEYLON N1627 WATERHOUSE ST EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFUGITIVE (GORDON CO GA)---LEASTER, QUANTERRIAN LEBRON2114 WHEELER STREET APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER---LEFFEW, JONATHAN STEVEN405 DUCKTOWN STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---LEWIS, SEAN BLAIR206 A HEMLOCK ST SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S---LOGAN, JAMES CHRISTOPHER226 HEADLYN DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---LOVINGOOD, DEANGELO LABRON803 MOSS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374064433Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( ATTEMPT AGGRAVATED BURGLAVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)---LOWE, KENNESHIA RENEE1403 N CHAMBERLAIN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT UNDER 1000)---MADDOX, TRACY LYNN912 MAIN ST APT 124 ALBERTVILLE, 35951Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF ICE METHAMPH---MARTIN, KENNETH EARL999 ANN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFELONY POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---MARTIN, ROBERT CODY55 PELL DRIVE LA FAYETTE, 30728Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MATTHEWS, DAVID ALLEN2914 CHERRY FORK ROAD HELENWOOD, 37755Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaINDECENT EXPOSURE---MAYNOR, GINGER RENEE801 PICKETT GULF ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyCRIMINAL SIMULATIONCRIMINAL SIMULATIONCRIMINAL SIMULATIONCRIMINAL SIMULATIONFORGERY---MORRIS, DONALD LEE936 MOUNTAIN CR. RD APT# 230 CHATTANOOGA, 373430000Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---MORRISON, JONATHAN TYLER4700 DELASHMITT ROAD APT B HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyUNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)---MYNATT, CHRISTOPHER WAYNE909 SIGNAL MTN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000CRIMINAL TRESPASSING---NAIL, JACKY RAY40 APPLE STREET WEST BLOCTON, 35814Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPROMOTING MANUFACTURING METHAMPHETAMINE---NAIL, TONI ANNETTE1661 ALLIANCE ROAD BESSMER, 35023Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPROMOTING MANUFACTURING METHAMPHETAMINEPROMOTING MANUFACTURING METHAMPHETAMINE---NEERGAARD, JUSTIN CRAIG1903 DUPONT STREET HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $5VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE---NEVILLE, KENNETH D32 W 51ST ST CHATTANOOGA, 374102201Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER---PATTERSON, LAMONT WARREN2708 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374062505Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PICKETT, BRANDON GWIN1817 BOLINGER ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---POE, JODY WADE925 HICKORY AVENUE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULT---POTTER, BRIAN DAVID7300 CLINE ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)---ROBERTS, HARLEY EUGENE79 STANDIFER CIRCLE DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE---SANCHEZ, MELVIN A6136 BLUEFISH DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SHAVERS, CHRISTOPHER LAMAR160 CHEROKEE VALLEY ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 500---SIMON, CIERRA109 PEACE STREET RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankVANDALISM DOMESTIC---SMITH, RYAN NICOLE303 CLIFTON TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---SMITH, ZECHARIAH LE MONTE2114 EAST 12TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---THURMAN, JUSTIN ANTHONY1814 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---TRIVETTE, CHRISTOPHER RYAN9426 CHERI BETH CIRCLE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---WATKINS, MORGAN ELIZABETH911 MCFARLAND AVENUE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

Here are the mug shots:

BAILEY, AVEUS MARQUEL

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 06/29/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BALDWIN, TONESHIA NEKEL

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 08/02/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2017

Charge(s):

SPEEDING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION

FAILURE TO APPEAR BAREFIELD, CHARLES RAY

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 09/12/1969

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2017

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT BIDELMAN, LESLIE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 04/09/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) BRACKIN, MITCHELL L

Age at Arrest: 65

Date of Birth: 09/23/1951

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BRENNER, TRAVIS ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 12/31/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON BROWN, DEMARCUS MARTEZ

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 09/07/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ASSAULT ON POLICE

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS BUCKNER, KEITH ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 11/26/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY BYRDIE, JERMICHEAL

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 04/10/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY CARD, JERRY MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 03/01/1966

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

CHANEY, TRENTAVIOUS DEAONTE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 10/05/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2017

Charge(s):

BURGLARY CROSS, JEREMY BRIAN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 09/07/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA) DULGAR, DAVID ALAN

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 04/19/1974

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) FORSTER, APRIL N

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 03/28/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) FRITTS, CRYSTAL DANILLE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 08/27/1979

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GILREATH, JOHNATHAN LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 01/10/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (PASSING WORTHLESS CHECK(S)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500) GRAVITT, ELIJAH JAMES

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 12/16/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (DADE CO GA) HAMBY, BRITNEY LEIGH

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 08/30/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2017

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION HARVEY, ANTHONY EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 10/09/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY HENDLEY, RICKEY L

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 09/17/1957

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC VANDALISM UNDER $1,000

HOWARD, LARHONDA DONISE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 04/05/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT JARRETT, SATASHA L

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 09/29/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY JONES, JEREMY LYNN

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 07/12/1977

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JONES, MISTY NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 09/12/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION JORDAN, TERRANCE MONTREAL

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 10/30/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT KESTER, ALISHA GAIL

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 04/08/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE KING, MICHE L

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 03/10/1995

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC VANDALISM OVER $1,000

VANDALISM UNDER $500. KISER, DANIELLE LYNN

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 09/24/1994

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE LANGSTON, PAMELA DENISE

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 11/25/1964

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED

CRIMINAL TRESPASS LANIER, KEYLON N

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 02/11/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (GORDON CO GA)

LEASTER, QUANTERRIAN LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 10/12/1975

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER LEFFEW, JONATHAN STEVEN

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 03/25/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE LOGAN, JAMES CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 04/09/1974

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LOWE, KENNESHIA RENEE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 01/13/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT UNDER 1000) MADDOX, TRACY LYNN

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 05/03/1979

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF ICE METHAMPH MATTHEWS, DAVID ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 01/27/1963

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2017

Charge(s):

INDECENT EXPOSURE MAYNOR, GINGER RENEE

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 03/14/1966

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

FORGERY MORRIS, DONALD LEE

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 12/27/1959

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MORRISON, JONATHAN TYLER

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 08/29/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2017

Charge(s):

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING) MYNATT, CHRISTOPHER WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 12/07/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING