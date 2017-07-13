Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
BAILEY, AVEUS MARQUEL
5005 18TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BALDWIN, TONESHIA NEKEL
3869 AGAWELA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
BAREFIELD, CHARLES RAY
6546 HUNT DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
BERRY, JESSIE JOSEPH
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)
---
BETTIE, WILLIAM CRAIG
8602 SUMMIT PEAK WAY APT 114 OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BIDELMAN, LESLIE
72 SOUTH LAKE TERRACE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
BINFORD, CONLEY
701 GALESPEY CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
BRACKIN, MITCHELL L
7330 COURAGE WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BRENNER, TRAVIS ALLEN
3733 PREMIUM DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
BROWN, DEMARCUS MARTEZ
461 N WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042229
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ASSAULT ON POLICE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
BUCKNER, KEITH ALLEN
474 JULIAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
BYRDIE, JERMICHEAL
2717 CURTIS ST.
CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
CHANEY, TRENTAVIOUS DEAONTE
1701 MULBERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BURGLARY
---
CROSS, JEREMY BRIAN
156 DEPOT ST SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)
---
DULGAR, DAVID ALAN
9827 LOVELL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
EDGEMON, DONALD R
801 CARTER AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
EVADING ARREST (FELONY)
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
RECKLESS DRIVING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
FINLEY, CHAS TEIZ
3700 CHERRINGTON DR. CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
---
FORSTER, APRIL N
1249 STRAIGHT GUT RD ROCK SPRINGS, 30739
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
FRITTS, CRYSTAL DANILLE
156 DEPOT STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
FRIZZELL, STEVEN TYLER
101 WICKLEY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
GILREATH, JOHNATHAN LAMAR
964 SEYMOUR AVENUE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (PASSING WORTHLESS CHECK(S)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500)
---
GRAHAM, TARA R
1704 HILLCREST LANE KIMBALL, 37347
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
GRAVITT, ELIJAH JAMES
61 GRAVITT DR RISING FAWN, 30738
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (DADE CO GA)
---
HAMBY, BRITNEY LEIGH
35 BANKSTON AVE APT C FLINTSTONE, 30725
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
---
HARVEY, ANTHONY EUGENE
4700 CORDELIA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
HENDLEY, RICKEY L
2301 GREEN FOREST DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC VANDALISM UNDER $1,000
---
HOWARD, LARHONDA DONISE
6335 HANSLEY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162732
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HOWERIN, MARVIN EDWARD
1509 MCDONALD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JARRETT, SATASHA L
3053 DEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
JONES, JEREMY LYNN
210 RIDGEWAY DRIVE RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JONES, MISTY NICOLE
718 LONG STREET TRAILER 1 DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
JORDAN, TERRANCE MONTREAL
1403 E. 28TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
KESTER, ALISHA GAIL
8181 RICHLAND DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
KING, MICHE L
2109 COOLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC VANDALISM OVER $1,000
VANDALISM UNDER $500.
---
KISER, DANIELLE LYNN
512 ANNADALE ROAD KNOXVILLE, 37934
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency:
VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE
---
LANGSTON, PAMELA DENISE
1808 DAUGHERTY FAIRY ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING ON REVOKED
CRIMINAL TRESPASS
---
LANIER, KEYLON N
1627 WATERHOUSE ST EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FUGITIVE (GORDON CO GA)
---
LEASTER, QUANTERRIAN LEBRON
2114 WHEELER STREET APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER
---
LEFFEW, JONATHAN STEVEN
405 DUCKTOWN STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
LEWIS, SEAN BLAIR
206 A HEMLOCK ST SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
LOGAN, JAMES CHRISTOPHER
226 HEADLYN DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
LOVINGOOD, DEANGELO LABRON
803 MOSS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374064433
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( ATTEMPT AGGRAVATED BURGLA
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
---
LOWE, KENNESHIA RENEE
1403 N CHAMBERLAIN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT UNDER 1000)
---
MADDOX, TRACY LYNN
912 MAIN ST APT 124 ALBERTVILLE, 35951
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF ICE METHAMPH
---
MARTIN, KENNETH EARL
999 ANN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FELONY POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
MARTIN, ROBERT CODY
55 PELL DRIVE LA FAYETTE, 30728
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MATTHEWS, DAVID ALLEN
2914 CHERRY FORK ROAD HELENWOOD, 37755
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
INDECENT EXPOSURE
---
MAYNOR, GINGER RENEE
801 PICKETT GULF ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
FORGERY
---
MORRIS, DONALD LEE
936 MOUNTAIN CR. RD APT# 230 CHATTANOOGA, 373430000
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MORRISON, JONATHAN TYLER
4700 DELASHMITT ROAD APT B HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)
---
MYNATT, CHRISTOPHER WAYNE
909 SIGNAL MTN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
NAIL, JACKY RAY
40 APPLE STREET WEST BLOCTON, 35814
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PROMOTING MANUFACTURING METHAMPHETAMINE
---
NAIL, TONI ANNETTE
1661 ALLIANCE ROAD BESSMER, 35023
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PROMOTING MANUFACTURING METHAMPHETAMINE
PROMOTING MANUFACTURING METHAMPHETAMINE
---
NEERGAARD, JUSTIN CRAIG
1903 DUPONT STREET HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $5
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
---
NEVILLE, KENNETH D
32 W 51ST ST CHATTANOOGA, 374102201
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER
---
PATTERSON, LAMONT WARREN
2708 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374062505
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PICKETT, BRANDON GWIN
1817 BOLINGER ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
POE, JODY WADE
925 HICKORY AVENUE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
POTTER, BRIAN DAVID
7300 CLINE ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
ROBERTS, HARLEY EUGENE
79 STANDIFER CIRCLE DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
SANCHEZ, MELVIN A
6136 BLUEFISH DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SHAVERS, CHRISTOPHER LAMAR
160 CHEROKEE VALLEY ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 500
---
SIMON, CIERRA
109 PEACE STREET RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VANDALISM DOMESTIC
---
SMITH, RYAN NICOLE
303 CLIFTON TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
SMITH, ZECHARIAH LE MONTE
2114 EAST 12TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
THURMAN, JUSTIN ANTHONY
1814 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
TRIVETTE, CHRISTOPHER RYAN
9426 CHERI BETH CIRCLE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
WATKINS, MORGAN ELIZABETH
911 MCFARLAND AVENUE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
Here are the mug shots:
