 Friday, July 14, 2017 76.3°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Breaking News


Deltric Malone, 20, Shot Multiple Times On Lightfoot Mill Road; In Critical Condition; Police Looking For Black Damaged SUV

Friday, July 14, 2017

Chattanooga Police said Deltric Lamarr Malone, 20, was shot multiple times on Lightfoot Mill Road on Thursday afternoon and is in critical condition.

Police responded at 5:27 p.m. to a local hospital concerning a person who had been shot.

Upon arrival at the hospital, police located the victim, who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim's injuries are life-threatening.

Police spoke to a Good Samaritan who had transported the victim to the hospital and were able to ascertain the location of the shooting. A crime scene was established at the 3300 block of Lightfoot Mill Road.

Members of the Violent Crime Bureau are following all actionable leads.

Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a black SUV with damage to the tire and the SUV body around the wheel. This vehicle is suspected to be involved in the shooting..

If you have information related to this incident, or if you locate a vehicle fitting this description, please call the Chattanooga Police Department immediately. You can remain anonymous. 

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525

July 15, 2017

3 Winners Named In Chattanoogan.com Contest For Set Of Chattanooga Photo Books

July 14, 2017

Man Charged In 2007 Vehicular Homicide Involved In Yet Another Traffic And Drug Arrest

July 13, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report


Three winners were chosen in the Chattanoogan.com contest for those liking us on Facebook and Twitter. Winners receive the complete set of the Chattanooga Photo Books published by Chattanoogan.com. ... (click for more)

Steven Tyler Frizzell, who has had a string of traffic and drug arrests after being convicted in a May 2007 vehicular homicide on Hixson Pike, is back in jail again.   He was ... (click for more)

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: BAILEY, AVEUS MARQUEL  5005 18TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407  Age at Arrest: 25 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton ... (click for more)


Breaking News

3 Winners Named In Chattanoogan.com Contest For Set Of Chattanooga Photo Books

Three winners were chosen in the Chattanoogan.com contest for those liking us on Facebook and Twitter. Winners receive the complete set of the Chattanooga Photo Books published by Chattanoogan.com. They are The Remarkable Stokes Collection, Railroads In and Around Chattanooga and Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga. Winners are Larry Wilburn,  Gale Schoenborn ... (click for more)

Man Charged In 2007 Vehicular Homicide Involved In Yet Another Traffic And Drug Arrest

Steven Tyler Frizzell, who has had a string of traffic and drug arrests after being convicted in a May 2007 vehicular homicide on Hixson Pike, is back in jail again.   He was charged with resisting arrest and two counts of possession of marijuana.   Frizzell, 31, is on no bond until a court appearance set Monday.   His latest arrest occurred ... (click for more)

Opinion

A.P. Stewart Was An Honorable Man - And Response (4)

I would venture a wild guess that two days ago you could not find five people in Hamilton County that even knew there was a statue on the Hamilton County Courthouse grounds.  And if you found someone that was aware of the statue, they couldn't identify who was being honored or why.   Now it has suddenly become a "cause celebre" for the "politically correct" and those ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The ‘Real’ McQueen

County Mayor Jim Coppinger has met several times with State Education Commissioner Candice McQueen and his stance against her taking over five of our inner-city schools seems to have softened. I attributed it to his alleged allergy to a pretty girl’s perfume. So when I mentioned he shouldn’t let this woman into our nirvana at Wednesday’s commission meeting, one thing led to another ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Rally For Two Runs In Bottom Of Ninth To Beat Jacksonville Thursday, 5-4

The Chattanooga Lookouts defeated the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 5-4 in game one of the home series for the Lookouts on Thursday night. History was made at AT&T Field on Thursday night when the Chattanooga Lookouts hosted the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp for the first time ever. Jacksonville, who was previously known as the Jacksonville Suns until their rebranding, changed their ... (click for more)

Lookouts Host UTC Athletics Night On Thursday

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Athletics Department hosts its annual UTC Night at the Lookouts on Thursday, July 13 at AT&T Field.  All Chattanooga Mocs fans and supporters are invited to join members of the Mocs football team as the Chattanooga Lookouts host the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp at 7:15 p.m. (E.D.T.). New Mocs head coach Tom Arth shows off his ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors