Deltric Malone, 20, Shot Multiple Times On Lightfoot Mill Road; In Critical Condition; Police Looking For Black Damaged SUV

Friday, July 14, 2017

Chattanooga Police said Deltric Lamarr Malone, 20, was shot multiple times on Lightfoot Mill Road on Thursday afternoon and is in critical condition.

Police responded at 5:27 p.m. to a local hospital concerning a person who had been shot.

Upon arrival at the hospital, police located the victim, who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim's injuries are life-threatening.

Police spoke to a Good Samaritan who had transported the victim to the hospital and were able to ascertain the location of the shooting. A crime scene was established at the 3300 block of Lightfoot Mill Road.

Members of the Violent Crime Bureau are following all actionable leads.

Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a black SUV with damage to the tire and the SUV body around the wheel. This vehicle is suspected to be involved in the shooting..

If you have information related to this incident, or if you locate a vehicle fitting this description, please call the Chattanooga Police Department immediately. You can remain anonymous.

