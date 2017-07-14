East Ridge's Cost For Exit 1 Reconfiguration Balloons To $6 Million; City Cracking Down On Owners With Unkempt Lawns

Friday, July 14, 2017 - by Gail Perry

Progress is continuing on the reconfiguration of Exit 1 off I-75 onto Ringgold Road leading to the Bass Pro Shop commercial development. The preliminary, environmental and design engineering has been completed and TDOT has given approval to proceed. Construction of the project is officially out to bid.

East Ridge must now appoint a consulting engineering firm to perform construction engineering inspections (CEI). An inspector has to be present any time that work is being done, and East Ridge is responsible for the cost of that service. At the city council meeting Thursday night, City Manager Scott Miller recommended and the council voted to approve giving the contract to AMEC Foster Wheeler. The cost is $759,758.

Before that work can begin, an old and cracked 12-inch gravity sewer line that is 20 feet below the surface must be repaired in order to support the weight of the new construction. This work must be finished by late August before the intersection construction can begin. There is a possibility that equipment used in making the repairs could get stuck in the line, with digging it out being the only way to retrieve it. If this happens it would add significantly to the cost. A bid from Hurst Excavating in the amount not to exceed $256,315 was approved by the council. An allowance is in the contract for the cost to remove trapped equipment or deal with the collapse of the line should it occur.

The city had previously earmarked $2.5 million for construction of the intersection, but costs continue to rise, said Mayor Brent Lambert. At this point, East Ridge is responsible for about $3.7 million beyond the original expected cost, bringing the city’s total cost for building the new intersection to $6 million. The city manager expects for ground to be broken for the work by the end of August.

Mr. Miller and Codes Enforcement Officer Kenny Custer recommended a new plan to encourage residents of East Ridge to maintain their properties. Currently, property owners are charged for time and materials if unkempt yards are cut by the city. "We’re not in the grass cutting business," said the city manager. In the last two weeks, Officer Custer said that 40 additional houses have been posted by the city. A new assessment was approved for residents as a deterrent and to encourage people to take responsibility for cutting their grass. For each year, an administrative fee of $100 will be added for the first offense, $250 will be added for the second offense and $500 the third time the city does the cutting. This is in addition to the actual grass cutting charge.

Annual bids were awarded for street department materials. Sequatchie Concrete will be supplier for concrete block/brick, sand and mortar mix and Bradley Tank and Pipe will supply various drainage pipes.

Bids for recreational sports photography for 2017-2018, were awarded to Lifetouch. The city will receive 25 percent of the sales.

Two donations to the city were accepted by the council. Tennessee Oncology will give six aluminum large soccer team benches and up to 12 small benches for the small side soccer fields, with the company’s logo on the back. The congregation of Freedom Church on South Seminole Drive donated $504 to the police department for the purchase of needed items. Chief J.R. Reed suggested using the money to buy trauma kits with tourniquets.

In February, the city council approved an Interlocal agreement with the Hamilton County Board of Education to allow the city to manage and control athletic facilities at East Ridge High School and Middle School. The city will now assume the responsibility of making improvements and will do maintenance. The original agreement included the need for approval from the Hamilton County Commission to finalize the deal. City Attorney Mark Litchford told the council that the County Commission has taken the position that it has no interest in the transaction therefore its approval is not necessary. The change made to the agreement Thursday night removes that requirement.

The application and acceptance of the TML safety partners matching grant was authorized. This is a 50/50 grant. The city will receive up to $3,000 if it spends a total of $6,000. The money will buy safety items such as work boots, safety glasses, gloves, green vests and shirts and reflective gear for city employees.

Parks and Recreation Director Stump Martin told the council that this coming weekend, Camp Jordan will be hosting the largest lacrosse tournament in the Southeast. Registration was stopped at 107 teams.