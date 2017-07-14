Man Charged In 2007 Vehicular Homicide Involved In Yet Another Traffic And Drug Arrest

Friday, July 14, 2017

Steven Tyler Frizzell, who has had a string of traffic and drug arrests after being convicted in a May 2007 vehicular homicide on Hixson Pike, is back in jail again.

He was charged with resisting arrest and two counts of possession of marijuana.

Frizzell, 31, is on no bond until a court appearance set Monday.

His latest arrest occurred during a traffic stop on Signal Mountain Road. After the vehicle he was a passenger in came to a stop. Frizzell jumped out of the back seat and ran from police .

He was captured by police when he tried to get over a tall gate.

Frizzell was taken into custody without further incident.

Frizzell was 22 when he got an eight-year sentence for the death of Robert Frizzell of Hixson. Joann Frizzell, wife of Robert Frizzell, was seriously injured in the wreck as was family friend, Ruby Arnold.