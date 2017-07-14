State NAACP Says It Will Not Push For Removal Of Confederate General From County Courthouse "At This Time"

Friday, July 14, 2017

Officials of the Tennessee NAACP said it will not push for the removal of the statue of a Confederate general at the Hamilton County Courthouse "at this time."

At least one local NAACP official said the statue of General A.P. Stewart should be taken down.

The state group said, "The NAACP was formed more than 108 years ago to insure the political, educational, social and economic equality of rights of all persons and to eliminate racial hatred and racial discrimination.

"To this end, we are deeply concerned about the presence of confederate statues in public places where persons must go to seek justice. Although, we believe that a petition movement for the removal of Alexander P. Stewart’s statue from the Hamilton County Courthouse lawn is justified, we realize this effort can be a long process that must be led by the local branch with support from the citizens of Chattanooga.

"We have not been given data that shows that the local branch has the capacity or local support to move forward with this effort at this time.

"Therefore, any actions relative to this initiative is currently under review."