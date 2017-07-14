2 Vehicles Stolen From Lookout Mountain, Ga., Residence; Other Vehicles Broken Into

Friday, July 14, 2017

The Lookout Mountain Ga. Police Department is investigating two vehicle thefts from a residence on Wood Nymph Trail.

The vehicles were taken at approximately 5 a.m. on Wednesday.

Further investigation by law enforcement located a third stolen vehicle abandoned on Wood Nymph Trail, believed to have been used by the suspects.

After review of the security cameras the suspects were seen entering the city in the stolen vehicle later abandoned, and leaving with the two stolen vehicles from the Wood Nymph Trail residence.

In the same timeframe of the vehicle thefts, there were at least four other vehicles in the vicinity, which were illegally entered and various items taken. In all cases the vehicles were left unlocked, and the keys were in the two stollen vehicles.

Police are urging mountain residents to keep their homes and vehicles locked.

Members from both the Lookout Mountain Georgia and Tennessee Police Departments are following up on information regarding the thefts.

Anyone with knowledge on these thefts is asked to call the Lookout Mountain Police.