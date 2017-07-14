 Friday, July 14, 2017 84.4°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Hamilton County Republican Party Chairman DeGaetano Will Apply For Circuit Judgeship

Friday, July 14, 2017

Hamilton County Republican Party Chairman Joe DeGaetano said he will apply for the Circuit Court judgeship created when Neal Thomas stepped down before the end of the term.

The process has started for the replacement and applications are being taken.

Attorney DeGaetano said he will step down as party chairman.

He said, "As you may know, Judge Neil Thomas has announced that he will be stepping down from the Circuit Court bench in October. The Tennessee Trial Court Vacancy Commission announced this week that it will meet on August 30th to interview applicants and submit the names of three nominees to Governor Haslam, who will appoint one of those people to serve as Circuit Court Judge until August 31, 2018. The Governor's appointee will stand for election, in the May 2018 primary and August 2018 general elections, to serve the remainder of Judge Thomas' term (which expires in 2022). Applications for the appointment are due August 3rd, and the Nominating Commission has encouraged "all candidates to submit applications as early as possible.

"After deep reflection with my family, and at the urging of many fellow Republicans, I have decided to apply for the Governor's appointment to serve as Circuit Court Judge, and to run for election in the May 2018 Republican Primary.

"Regrettably, because Rule 4.1 of the Tennessee Code of Judicial Conduct prohibits a judicial candidate (whether for election or appointment) from holding an office in a political organization, I am required to step down as Chairman of the Hamilton County Republican Party in order to seek the appointment to serve as Circuit Court Judge.

"I plan to submit my application for the appointment later this week, at which time my resignation as Chairman will be effective. According to Article 5.7 of the By-Laws of the Hamilton County Republican Party, the Vice Chairman "shall automatically assume the office of Chairman . . . , on a temporary basis," if that office becomes vacant. Then, "[t]he County Executive Committee shall proceed to meet and elect, by majority vote, a new Chairman . . . within thirty (30) days after such vacancy occurs." I have spoken with Vice Chairman Marsha Yessick, and she is willing and eager to serve as Chairman until the next County Convention in 2019. She will call a special meeting of the County Executive Committee within 30 days for the purpose of electing a new Chairman to serve until that time. In light of her great work thus far, particularly in organizing our successful Lincoln Day Dinner, I am confident that Vice Chairman Yessick would make an excellent Chairman.

"Although I regret not being able to continue serving our Party as Chairman, I know we will remain in good hands, and I am grateful for the trust you placed in me in allowing me to serve. Thank you very much."


July 15, 2017

3 Winners Named In Chattanoogan.com Contest For Set Of Chattanooga Photo Books

July 14, 2017

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

July 14, 2017

Former Insurance Agent Indicted On Fraud Charge In Grundy County


Three winners were chosen in the Chattanoogan.com contest for those liking us on Facebook and Twitter. Winners receive the complete set of the Chattanooga Photo Books published by Chattanoogan.com. ... (click for more)

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Berz). III. Minute Approval. IV. Special Presentation. ... (click for more)

An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment and arrest of a former insurance agent from Hixson. At the request of 12th District ... (click for more)


Breaking News

3 Winners Named In Chattanoogan.com Contest For Set Of Chattanooga Photo Books

Three winners were chosen in the Chattanoogan.com contest for those liking us on Facebook and Twitter. Winners receive the complete set of the Chattanooga Photo Books published by Chattanoogan.com. They are The Remarkable Stokes Collection, Railroads In and Around Chattanooga and Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga. Winners are Larry Wilburn,  Gale Schoenborn ... (click for more)

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Berz). III. Minute Approval. IV. Special Presentation. “District 9 Neighborhood Proclamation” By Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod “ World Changers Proclamation” By Jonathan Butler, Manager Neighborhood Services V. Ordinances – Final ... (click for more)

Opinion

A.P. Stewart Was An Honorable Man - And Response (6)

I would venture a wild guess that two days ago you could not find five people in Hamilton County that even knew there was a statue on the Hamilton County Courthouse grounds.  And if you found someone that was aware of the statue, they couldn't identify who was being honored or why.   Now it has suddenly become a "cause celebre" for the "politically correct" and those ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The ‘Real’ McQueen

County Mayor Jim Coppinger has met several times with State Education Commissioner Candice McQueen and his stance against her taking over five of our inner-city schools seems to have softened. I attributed it to his alleged allergy to a pretty girl’s perfume. So when I mentioned he shouldn’t let this woman into our nirvana at Wednesday’s commission meeting, one thing led to another ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Rally For Two Runs In Bottom Of Ninth To Beat Jacksonville Thursday, 5-4

The Chattanooga Lookouts defeated the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 5-4 in game one of the home series for the Lookouts on Thursday night. History was made at AT&T Field on Thursday night when the Chattanooga Lookouts hosted the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp for the first time ever. Jacksonville, who was previously known as the Jacksonville Suns until their rebranding, changed their ... (click for more)

Local Tennis: Championships - The City

For decades, Chattanooga has been known for producing outstanding tennis players and hosting top-level tournaments. The Chattanooga City Championship dates back to the early 1930s, stopped play a dozen years ago, but thanks to local tennis enthusiasts, the Chattanooga Tennis Association and host club Manker Patten, now known as The City will be held July 20-23. Open ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors