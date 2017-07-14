House Passes National Defense Authorization Act Of 2018

 Friday, July 14, 2017 84.4°F   overcast   Overcast

The House of Representatives on Friday passed the National Defense Authorization Act of 2018. Congressman Scott DesJarlais, a member of the House Armed Services Committee, voted for the legislation to improve troop training, equipment, pay and benefits, as well as force projection to deter international threats, said officials.  

Rep. DesJarlais is a member of the Subcommittees on Readiness and Seapower and Projection Forces. He represents a district at the heart of the Aerospace and Defense Technology Corridor spanning Middle Tennessee from Kentucky to Alabama, including Fort Campbell, Redstone Arsenal, Arnold Air Force Base, and Oak Ridge National Laboratory.

His amendment to identify potential funding and capability shortfalls in the nation’s nuclear enterprise, such as the Y-12 nuclear facility near Oak Ridge, passed in this latest NDAA, which sets annual defense policy and funding. The bill includes more funding for joint training exercises with U.S. allies in the Pacific, in order to address the North Korean nuclear threat, said officials.

In response to Democrats’ demands that Congress increase domestic spending by an amount equal to new defense spending, Rep. DesJarlais argued the nation must not take public resources or national security for granted. “Our Constitution makes it clear that our top priority and duty is to provide for the common defense... Without it the rest of the discretionary budget really doesn’t matter,” he said on the House Floor. 

He described Americans’ sacrifices during World War II. “It would have unthinkable, unimaginable for someone to suggest that our military could not have the resources necessary to defeat our enemies, unless we had equal spending for everything else.

“Simply put, we would have lost the war and our freedom.”

The opposition’s effort to increase IRS and other funding failed. The 2018 NDAA represents a nearly $50 billion increase over the former President’s budget proposal.


3 Winners Named In Chattanoogan.com Contest For Set Of Chattanooga Photo Books

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Former Insurance Agent Indicted On Fraud Charge In Grundy County


Three winners were chosen in the Chattanoogan.com contest for those liking us on Facebook and Twitter. Winners receive the complete set of the Chattanooga Photo Books published by Chattanoogan.com. ... (click for more)

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Berz). III. Minute Approval. IV. Special Presentation. ... (click for more)

An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment and arrest of a former insurance agent from Hixson. At the request of 12th District ... (click for more)


3 Winners Named In Chattanoogan.com Contest For Set Of Chattanooga Photo Books

Three winners were chosen in the Chattanoogan.com contest for those liking us on Facebook and Twitter. Winners receive the complete set of the Chattanooga Photo Books published by Chattanoogan.com. They are The Remarkable Stokes Collection, Railroads In and Around Chattanooga and Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga. Winners are Larry Wilburn,  Gale Schoenborn ... (click for more)

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Berz). III. Minute Approval. IV. Special Presentation. “District 9 Neighborhood Proclamation” By Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod “ World Changers Proclamation” By Jonathan Butler, Manager Neighborhood Services V. Ordinances – Final ... (click for more)

Opinion

A.P. Stewart Was An Honorable Man - And Response (6)

I would venture a wild guess that two days ago you could not find five people in Hamilton County that even knew there was a statue on the Hamilton County Courthouse grounds.  And if you found someone that was aware of the statue, they couldn't identify who was being honored or why.   Now it has suddenly become a "cause celebre" for the "politically correct" and those ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The ‘Real’ McQueen

County Mayor Jim Coppinger has met several times with State Education Commissioner Candice McQueen and his stance against her taking over five of our inner-city schools seems to have softened. I attributed it to his alleged allergy to a pretty girl’s perfume. So when I mentioned he shouldn’t let this woman into our nirvana at Wednesday’s commission meeting, one thing led to another ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Rally For Two Runs In Bottom Of Ninth To Beat Jacksonville Thursday, 5-4

The Chattanooga Lookouts defeated the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 5-4 in game one of the home series for the Lookouts on Thursday night. History was made at AT&T Field on Thursday night when the Chattanooga Lookouts hosted the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp for the first time ever. Jacksonville, who was previously known as the Jacksonville Suns until their rebranding, changed their ... (click for more)

Local Tennis: Championships - The City

For decades, Chattanooga has been known for producing outstanding tennis players and hosting top-level tournaments. The Chattanooga City Championship dates back to the early 1930s, stopped play a dozen years ago, but thanks to local tennis enthusiasts, the Chattanooga Tennis Association and host club Manker Patten, now known as The City will be held July 20-23. Open ... (click for more)


