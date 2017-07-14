Broad Street By TVA To Be Closed For 3 Months

Friday, July 14, 2017

Broad St. will be closed between West 11th Street and West 12th Street starting on Monday at 8:30 a.m. and will remain closed until Sunday, Oct. 15 for TVA building maintenance. Detours will be posted.

In order to view a map of these closures, please visit: http://www.chattanooga.gov/transportation/traffic-engineering-a-operations/special-events-a-street-closures

