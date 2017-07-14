Broad Street By TVA To Be Closed For 3 Months

The Chattanooga Lookouts defeated the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 5-4 in game one of the home series for the Lookouts on Thursday night. History was made at AT&T Field on Thursday night when the Chattanooga Lookouts hosted the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp for the first time ever. Jacksonville, who was previously known as the Jacksonville Suns until their rebranding, changed their ... (click for more)
For decades, Chattanooga has been known for producing outstanding tennis players and hosting top-level tournaments. The Chattanooga City Championship dates back to the early 1930s, stopped play a dozen years ago, but thanks to local tennis enthusiasts, the Chattanooga Tennis Association and host club Manker Patten, now known as The City will be held July 20-23. Open ... (click for more)