5 Arrested On Drug And Weapons Charges In Whitfield County

Friday, July 14, 2017

Five people were arrested on Thursday in Whitfield County on drug and weapons charges.

Whitfield County Deputy Thompson conducted a traffic stop of a Honda Odyssey on the South Bypass on Thursday, at approximately 10:25 a.m. During the traffic stop, the officer noticed both the driver and passenger appeared to be overly nervous. While at the traffic stop, the Sheriff’s Office K-9 was deployed around the exterior of the van. During the deployment of the K-9, it alerted on the passenger side sliding door indicating the presence of an illegal narcotic in the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle revealed a large quantity of methamphetamine, some marijuana, approximately $2,000 and a handgun.

The driver of the van was identified as Nicolas Ochoa Olguin, and his passenger was Manual Hernandez. Both were taken into custody. Based on some evidence located during the search, detectives were able to locate a person wanted in Whitfield County for trafficking in heroin. Megan Burkett was taken into custody at the Econo Lodge on North Tibbs Road. Burkett was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine at the time of her arrest.

Later in the afternoon, Narcotics Officers were following a vehicle believed to be connected to Olguin and Ms. Burkett around the Upper Ridge Road area. This vehicle suddenly pulled into a driveway and a passenger in the vehicle jumped out and started running. The suspect who ran from the vehicle was caught by an officer. He was identified as Jonathan Long. Two other individuals in the vehicle were the driver, Amanda Watts and another passenger David Gunter.

Some handguns, an assault rifle, and a hunting rifle were located inside the vehicle. Investigators believe Long and Gunter may have been getting the firearms out of Ms. Burkett’s and Olguin’s house before law enforcement arrived.

Nicolas Olguin, 25, of Brackett Ridge Loop, Chatsworth, and Manuel Hernandez, 29, of Oklahoma City, are charged with trafficking in methamphetamine. Megan Burkett, 27, of Forrest Park Road, Dalton, is being charged with trafficking in heroin and possession of methamphetamine. David Gunter, 32, of W. Locust St. Chatsworth, and Jonathan Long, 24, of Ridge View Circle, Chatsworth, were both charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. All five suspects are currently being held in the Whitfield County Jail.


3 Winners Named In Chattanoogan.com Contest For Set Of Chattanooga Photo Books

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Former Insurance Agent Indicted On Fraud Charge In Grundy County


