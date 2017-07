Friday, July 14, 2017

Here is the upcoming Red Bank Commission agenda for Tuesday:

Communication from the MayorVII. Commissioner’s Report A. Vice Mayor PierceB. Commissioner Ed LeCompte C. Commissioner Terry PopeD. Commissioner Carol RoseVIII. City Manager ReportPUBLIC HEARINGThe purpose of the Public Hearing is to receive citizen comments in regard to the following rezoning requests:a) Rezone property located at 1700 Ashmore Avenue and 0 Mason Drive from R-1 residential to RT-1 residential townhomes.b) Rezone property located on Lullwater Rd. (126C B 044) from R1 residential to R-TZ residential townhomes zero lot line.IX. Unfinished Business –A. ORDINANCE NO. 17-1091 – AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF RED BANK, TENNESSEE, AMENDING THE ZONING MAP TO REZONE PROPERTY AT 1700 ASHMORE AVENUE AND 0 MASON DRIVE FROM R-1 RESIDENTIAL TO RT-1 RESIDENTIAL TOWNHOMES(FIRST READING)X. New BusinessA. ORDINANCE NO. 17-1094 – AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF RED BANK, TENNESSEE, AMENDING THE ZONING MAP TO REZONE PROPERTY ON LULLWATER ROAD, HAMILTON COUNTY TAX PARCEL NUMBER 126C-B-044, FROM R-1 RESIDENTIAL ZONE TO R-TX RESIDENTIAL TOWNHOUSE / ZERO LOT LINE, SUBJECT TO CONDITIONS (FIRST READING)B. ORDINANCE NO. 17-1095 – AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF RED BANK, TENNESSEE, TO PROVIDE FOR THE GENERAL REVENUE THEREOF FOR THE FISCAL YEAR 2017- 2018 AND TO AMEND ORDINANCE NO. 17-1093 TO BE KNOWN AS THE GENERAL REVENUE ORDINANCE FOR SAID YEAR (FIRST READING)C. RESOLUTION NO. 17-1171 – A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE CITY OF RED BANK TO PARTICIPATE IN THE TML RISK MANAGEMENT POOL “SAFETY PARTNERS” LOSS CONTROL MATCHING GRANT PROGRAMD. RESOLUTION NO. 17-1172 – A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING AN AGREEMENT WITH THE HUMANE EDUCATION SOCIETY IN THE AMOUNT OF $69,999.00 FOR ANIMAL CONTROL SERVICESE. RESOLUTION NO. 17-1173 – A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING AN AGREEMENT WITH LOCAL GOVERNMENT CORPORATION IN THE AMOUNT OF $14,396.00 FOR SOFTWARE SUPPORT MAINTENANCE AND SUPPORT SERVICESXI. Citizen Comments from Red Bank Citizens about Red Bank business (3 minute limit)XII. Adjournment