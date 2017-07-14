Trio Charged In 5 Chattanooga Armed Robberies

Friday, July 14, 2017

Chattanooga Police have arrested two suspects responsible for five robberies and two auto thefts. Christopher Ray Johnson and Lashanda Denise Cummings face multiple charges for aggravated robbery and theft Over $1,000.

Warrants are on file for a third suspect, Alando Ray Johnson, for his involvement in four of the robberies. The trio will also face federal charges levied by the FBI due to one of the five cases being a bank robbery.

On Sunday evening, CPD Robbery Investigator William Puckett responded to three separate robbery calls. The first outside the Dollar Store on Mountain Creek Road, the next at CVS on Hixson Pike, and the third at the Dollar General on Lee Highway. In all three robberies a suspect held the victims at gunpoint and demanded money.

After responding to the three robberies, Investigator Puckett had enough information to distribute to all CPD officers to be on the lookout for a specific vehicle (Dodge Durango) and suspects. That is when a vigilant CPD Patrol Officer identified the suspect’s vehicle in the Walmart parking lot on Greenway View Drive. The suspects were taken into custody and a search warrant issued for the vehicle.

While investigating these three robberies, Investigator Puckett determined the suspects were also responsible for two additional robberies. One was on July 6 in the parking lot at La Esperanza Bakery and the other, a bank robbery, on May 30 at EPB Credit Union on McCallie Avenue.

“Investigator Puckett worked 30 hours straight to put these dangerous people in jail,” said Property Crimes Lieutenant Craig Joel. “The entire team of CPD robbery investigators, patrol officers, and task force officers are extremely dedicated and committed to taking violent criminals off our city’s streets as quickly as possible.”

CPD and area law enforcement partners are still searching for the third suspect, 30-year-old Alando Ray Johnson. There are warrants on file for robberies committed in 2016 as well as at least four of these five robberies. Johnson is 5’7”, 150 pounds black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is a validated gang member and considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on Alando Johnson’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 with those details.

“In cases where you have multiple robberies committed by someone holding unsuspecting, law-abiding citizens at gunpoint, it’s just a matter of time before someone gets injured or killed,” Lt. Joel said. “Johnson is a wanted fugitive and is considered armed and dangerous, while assistance from community members is appreciated we do not want anyone to approach him, please just call 911.”