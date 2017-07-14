Couple Arrested In Rossville Drug Raid

Friday, July 14, 2017

Federal and local law enforcement officers served a search warrant on Friday at 404 East Gordon Ave., Rossville, according to Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson.

Sheriff Wilson said the U.S. Marshal’s office, Lookout Mountain Judicial Drug Task Force, Walker County Sheriff’s Office and Rossville Police arrested Shannon Whaley, 38, and Chrissie Miller, 29.

Whaley has been charged with felony probation violation, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana (F), with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm ( AR 15 ) by a convicted felon. Miller has been charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, according to Sheriff Wilson.

Law enforcement seized five vehicles, a four wheeler and a large amount of cash from the residence.