Friday, July 14, 2017

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Berz).



III. Minute Approval.



IV. Special Presentation.

“District 9 Neighborhood Proclamation”

By Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod

“ World Changers Proclamation”

By Jonathan Butler, Manager Neighborhood Services



V. Ordinances – Final Reading :



ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT/

LAND DEVELOPMENT OFFICE



a.

An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 10, Section10-3(j)(f), regarding International Building Code, 2012 Edition, Section 109.2, byamending the Non-Refundable Fee Schedule at Section 109.2.4 entitled, “OtherFees”; to amend subsection 105.11, Standard Operating Procedures (k), entitled,“R311.2 Exit Doors Required”; and to amend Section 10-31, Technology and CreditCard Fees.PLANNINGb. 2017-070 Vernon L. Judge and Kenneth W. Kirklen (E-RM-3 Urban EdgeResidential Multi-Unit 3 Stories Maximum Height to E-CX-3 Urban Edge ResidentialCommercial Mixed Use 3 Stories Maximum Height). An ordinance to amendChattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezoneproperties located at 604 Black Street and 630 West Bell Avenue, more particularlydescribed herein, from E-RM-3 Urban Edge Residential Multi-Unit 3 StoriesMaximum Height to E-CX-3 Urban Edge Residential Commercial Mixed Use 3Stories Maximum Height. (District 1) (Recommended for approval by Planningand denial by Staff)c. 2017-074 Uno Terra, LLC and Gabe Thomas (E-CX-3 Urban Edge CommercialMixed Use 3 Stories Max Height to E-RA-3 Urban Edge Residential Attached 3Stories Maximum Height). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II,Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 721 North MarketStreet, more particularly described herein, from E-CX-3 Urban Edge CommercialMixed Use 3 Stories Max Height to E-RA-3 Urban Edge Residential Attached 3Stories Maximum Height. (District 1) (Recommended for approval by Planningand Staff)d. 2017-072 Churchview Properties, LLC and Murel P. and Lillian M. Barton (R-5Residential Zone and R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/ZeroLot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38,Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 8615 Petty Road, moreparticularly described herein, from R-1 Residential Zone and R-5 Residential Zone toR-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions.(District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff) (Revised)e. 2017-080 Ayman Rifai and Jeff Young (R-1 Residential Zone to O-1 Office Zone).An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, ZoningOrdinance, so as to rezone property located at 1364 Gunbarrel Road, moreparticularly described herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to O-1 Office Zone.(District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)f. 2017-071 Ben Peppers, Bobby Ford, and James Harris (C-2 ConvenienceCommercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance toamend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezoneproperty located at 925, 927, and 929 East Main Street, more particularly describedherein, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General CommercialZone. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning)g. 2017-075 City of Chattanooga c/o Craig Kronenberg (R-1 Residential Zone and M-1Manufacturing Zone to R-1 Residential Zone and UGC Urban General CommercialZone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, ZoningOrdinance, so as to rezone property located at 2032 and 2060 Wilcox Boulevard,2075 Wilson Street, and 1305 Dodson Avenue, more particularly described herein,from R-1 Residential Zone and M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-1 Residential Zone andUGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8)(Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)h. 2017-077 Craig Kronenberg, Wheelhouse Holdings, and Nathan Smith (M-1Manufacturing Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance toamend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezoneproperty located at 1216 and 1220 East Main Street, more particularly describedherein, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone.(District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)i. 2017-058 Dusty Rowland of Rowland Development Group (R-1 Residential Zone toR-T/Z Residential-Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amendChattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezoneproperty located at 801 South Greenwood Avenue, more particularly describedherein, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential-Townhouse Zero Lot LineZone, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval byPlanning)j. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, ZoningOrdinance, Sections 38-84(1)(f) and (g), 38-84(2)(f) and (g), 38-84(3)(d), and38-86(1) relating to Zoning Regulations, Minimum Side Yard Setbacks, BuildingSeparation, Landscape, and PUD Residential Special Exceptions.k. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, ZoningOrdinance, by amending Article VIII, Board of Appeals for Variance and SpecialPermits, to delete and replace Section 568(16) regarding all telecommunicationsfacilities, to delete and replace wording in Section 568(24) regarding wirelesscommunications with telecommunications facilities, and to delete and replacewording in additional listed Sections within all division zones of Article V that allowsuch use as a special permit, and wording in Article II of listed definitions, and todelete and replace wording in Article XVI, Downtown Chattanooga Form-BasedCode. (Sponsored by Councilman Smith as Chair of the Innovation Committee)VI. Ordinances – First Reading : (None)VII. Resolutions:GENERAL GOVERNMENTa. A resolution expressing City Council’s desire for the Tennessee Department ofEducation to conduct additional discussions with the community on the next stepsregarding schools designated in the Innovation Zone (“iZone”). (Sponsored byCouncilman Gilbert) (Revised)b. A resolution authorizing the waiver of use fees and damages fees at Jack BensonHeritage Park for the Bridge Christian Church “Movies in the Park” to be held onAugust 11, 2017, in the amount of $1,000.00. (District 4) (Councilman Ledford)LEGALc. A resolution amending Resolution No. 29006 by adding Vital Records Control ofTennessee, LLC (“VRC”) and authorizing the City Attorney to enter into a contract,in substantially the form attached, with VRC for records warehousing, for a combinedamount for both VRC and Iron Mountain Information Management, LLC not toexceed the amount set forth in Resolution No. 29006.PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONTransportationd. A resolution to rescind Resolution No. 19307 to revoke the Temporary Use Permit fora portion of Union Avenue from Hawthorne Street east to Orchard Knob Avenue, anda portion of Kirby Avenue from Hawthorne Street east to Orchard Knob Avenue, andfrom Orchard Knob Avenue east to the alley at approximately the middle of theblock. (District 9)YOUTH AND FAMILY DEVELOPMENTe. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Youth and FamilyDevelopment to renew liability and automobile insurance coverage with TML RiskManagement Pool for a one-year period, in the amount of $65,724.00.VIII. Purchases.IX. Other Business.X. Agenda Session for Tuesday, July 25, 2017.XI. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council on Non-Agenda Matters.XII. Adjournment.TUESDAY, JULY 25, 2017CITY COUNCIL AGENDA6:00 PM1. Call to Order.2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Oglesby).3. Minute Approval.4. Special Presentation.5. Ordinances – Final Reading : (None)6. Ordinances – First Reading :PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Worksa. MR-2017-057 Lima Tango Properties (Abandonment). An ordinance closing andabandoning a sewer easement located at 5440 Mountain Creek Road, as detailed onthe attached map, and subject to certain conditions. (Recommended for approvalby Public Works) (District 1)b. MR-2017-061 Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport Authority/John Naylor(Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning sewer easements located at1001 Airport Road, 5905, 5908, and 5909 Pinehurst Avenue, as detailed on theattached map, and subject to certain conditions. (Recommended for approval byPublic Works) (District 5)c. MR-2017-093 Noon Development, LLC and Newton Chevrolet (Abandonment). Anordinance closing and abandoning a combined sewer and storm drainage easementlocated at 901 Riverfront Parkway, as detailed on the attached map, and subject tocertain conditions. (Recommended for approval by Public Works) (District 7)7. Resolutions:ITa. A resolution authorizing the Chief Information Officer is hereby authorized toexecute a blanket contract renewal with Tyler Technologies as the provider ofhardware, software, implementation services and related expenses for electroniccitation system for the period of one (1) year beginning July 21, 2017 through July20, 2018 (with the option to extend for an additional year), for an amount not toexceed $1.5 million per contract year.b. A resolution authorizing an amendment to the existing blanket contract (#537879)with Zycron, Inc. to reflect the name change of the corporation to BG Staffing peracquisition of Zycron, Inc. by BG Staffing dated April 3, 2017.PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Worksc. A resolution to amend Resolution No. 28517 as adopted on February 2, 2016, relativeto the agreement for the closure/post closure plan for the City landfill with the Stateof Tennessee, Division of Solid Waste Management, by deleting “an amount not toexceed $1,746,120.00” and substituting in lieu thereof “an amount not to exceed$1,657,448.95”.d. A resolution to amend Resolution No. 28518 as adopted on February 2, 2016, relativeto the agreement for the closure/post closure plan for the City Landfill, LateralExpansion Area 3, with the State of Tennessee, Division of Solid WasteManagement, by deleting “an amount not to exceed $7,386,797.00” and substitutingin lieu thereof “an amount not to exceed $7,572,618.31”.e. A resolution to amend Resolution No. 28519 as adopted on February 2, 2016, relativeto the agreement for the closure/post closure plan for the Summit Sanitary Landfill,with the State of Tennessee, Division of Solid Waste Management, by deleting “anamount not to exceed $2,130,619.00” and substituting in lieu thereof “an amount notto exceed $1,848,183.34”.f. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works toenter into an ingress and egress easement agreement with Birchwood II, LLC foraccess to the City of Chattanooga Landfill on Birchwood Pike.Transportationg. A resolution authorizing Antidote, P.C. ? Tyler Smith, to use temporarily theright-of-way north of 643 Hamilton Avenue for the purpose of construction access tothe property, as shown on the maps attached hereto and made a part hereof byreference, subject to certain conditions. (District 2)h. Temp Use No. 1434 (James Stinnett) (Revocation). A resolution to rescindResolution No. 26012 to revoke the Temporary Use Permit for the right-of-waylocated in the 3800 block of Church Street. (District 7)YOUTH AND FAMILY DEVELOPMENTi. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Youth and FamilyDevelopment to enter into an agreement for Early Head Start and Head Start Servicesfor infants, toddlers, and preschool children during the school year term 2017-2018with Chambliss Center for Children; Children’s Academy for Education andLearning; Volunteer Community School; and Child Care Networks of Bonny Oaks,East Ridge, Middle Valley Road, and Signal Center, for a total amount of$1,100,893.00, as set forth more fully herein, wherein all agreements shall be fundedby grant funds for Early Head Start and Head Start Services from the United StatesGovernment.8. Purchases.9. Other Business.10. Agenda Session for Tuesday, August 1, 2017.11. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council on Non-Agenda Matters.12. Adjournment.