Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:
I. Call to Order.
II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Berz).
III. Minute Approval.
IV. Special Presentation.
“District 9 Neighborhood Proclamation”
By Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod
“ World Changers Proclamation”
By Jonathan Butler, Manager Neighborhood Services
V. Ordinances – Final Reading :
ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT/
LAND DEVELOPMENT OFFICE
a.
An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 10, Section
10-3(j)(f), regarding International Building Code, 2012 Edition, Section 109.2, by
amending the Non-Refundable Fee Schedule at Section 109.2.4 entitled, “Other
Fees”; to amend subsection 105.11, Standard Operating Procedures (k), entitled,
“R311.2 Exit Doors Required”; and to amend Section 10-31, Technology and Credit
Card Fees.
PLANNING
b. 2017-070 Vernon L. Judge and Kenneth W. Kirklen (E-RM-3 Urban Edge
Residential Multi-Unit 3 Stories Maximum Height to E-CX-3 Urban Edge Residential
Commercial Mixed Use 3 Stories Maximum Height). An ordinance to amend
Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone
properties located at 604 Black Street and 630 West Bell Avenue, more particularly
described herein, from E-RM-3 Urban Edge Residential Multi-Unit 3 Stories
Maximum Height to E-CX-3 Urban Edge Residential Commercial Mixed Use 3
Stories Maximum Height. (District 1) (Recommended for approval by Planning
and denial by Staff)
c. 2017-074 Uno Terra, LLC and Gabe Thomas (E-CX-3 Urban Edge Commercial
Mixed Use 3 Stories Max Height to E-RA-3 Urban Edge Residential Attached 3
Stories Maximum Height). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II,
Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 721 North Market
Street, more particularly described herein, from E-CX-3 Urban Edge Commercial
Mixed Use 3 Stories Max Height to E-RA-3 Urban Edge Residential Attached 3
Stories Maximum Height. (District 1) (Recommended for approval by Planning
and Staff)
d. 2017-072 Churchview Properties, LLC and Murel P. and Lillian M. Barton (R-5
Residential Zone and R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero
Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38,
Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 8615 Petty Road, more
particularly described herein, from R-1 Residential Zone and R-5 Residential Zone to
R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions.
(District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff) (Revised)
e. 2017-080 Ayman Rifai and Jeff Young (R-1 Residential Zone to O-1 Office Zone).
An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning
Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1364 Gunbarrel Road, more
particularly described herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to O-1 Office Zone.
(District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)
f. 2017-071 Ben Peppers, Bobby Ford, and James Harris (C-2 Convenience
Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to
amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone
property located at 925, 927, and 929 East Main Street, more particularly described
herein, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial
Zone. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning)
g. 2017-075 City of Chattanooga c/o Craig Kronenberg (R-1 Residential Zone and M-1
Manufacturing Zone to R-1 Residential Zone and UGC Urban General Commercial
Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning
Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2032 and 2060 Wilcox Boulevard,
2075 Wilson Street, and 1305 Dodson Avenue, more particularly described herein,
from R-1 Residential Zone and M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-1 Residential Zone and
UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8)
(Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)
h. 2017-077 Craig Kronenberg, Wheelhouse Holdings, and Nathan Smith (M-1
Manufacturing Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to
amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone
property located at 1216 and 1220 East Main Street, more particularly described
herein, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone.
(District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)
i. 2017-058 Dusty Rowland of Rowland Development Group (R-1 Residential Zone to
R-T/Z Residential-Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend
Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone
property located at 801 South Greenwood Avenue, more particularly described
herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential-Townhouse Zero Lot Line
Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by
Planning)
j. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning
Ordinance, Sections 38-84(1)(f) and (g), 38-84(2)(f) and (g), 38-84(3)(d), and
38-86(1) relating to Zoning Regulations, Minimum Side Yard Setbacks, Building
Separation, Landscape, and PUD Residential Special Exceptions.
k. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning
Ordinance, by amending Article VIII, Board of Appeals for Variance and Special
Permits, to delete and replace Section 568(16) regarding all telecommunications
facilities, to delete and replace wording in Section 568(24) regarding wireless
communications with telecommunications facilities, and to delete and replace
wording in additional listed Sections within all division zones of Article V that allow
such use as a special permit, and wording in Article II of listed definitions, and to
delete and replace wording in Article XVI, Downtown Chattanooga Form-Based
Code. (Sponsored by Councilman Smith as Chair of the Innovation Committee)
VI. Ordinances – First Reading : (None)
VII. Resolutions:
GENERAL GOVERNMENT
a. A resolution expressing City Council’s desire for the Tennessee Department of
Education to conduct additional discussions with the community on the next steps
regarding schools designated in the Innovation Zone (“iZone”). (Sponsored by
Councilman Gilbert) (Revised)
b. A resolution authorizing the waiver of use fees and damages fees at Jack Benson
Heritage Park for the Bridge Christian Church “Movies in the Park” to be held on
August 11, 2017, in the amount of $1,000.00. (District 4) (Councilman Ledford)
LEGAL
c. A resolution amending Resolution No. 29006 by adding Vital Records Control of
Tennessee, LLC (“VRC”) and authorizing the City Attorney to enter into a contract,
in substantially the form attached, with VRC for records warehousing, for a combined
amount for both VRC and Iron Mountain Information Management, LLC not to
exceed the amount set forth in Resolution No. 29006.
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
Transportation
d. A resolution to rescind Resolution No. 19307 to revoke the Temporary Use Permit for
a portion of Union Avenue from Hawthorne Street east to Orchard Knob Avenue, and
a portion of Kirby Avenue from Hawthorne Street east to Orchard Knob Avenue, and
from Orchard Knob Avenue east to the alley at approximately the middle of the
block. (District 9)
YOUTH AND FAMILY DEVELOPMENT
e. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Youth and Family
Development to renew liability and automobile insurance coverage with TML Risk
Management Pool for a one-year period, in the amount of $65,724.00.
VIII. Purchases.
IX. Other Business.
X. Agenda Session for Tuesday, July 25, 2017.
XI. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council on Non-Agenda Matters.
XII. Adjournment.
TUESDAY, JULY 25, 2017
CITY COUNCIL AGENDA
6:00 PM
1. Call to Order.
2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Oglesby).
3. Minute Approval.
4. Special Presentation.
5. Ordinances – Final Reading : (None)
6. Ordinances – First Reading :
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
Public Works
a. MR-2017-057 Lima Tango Properties (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and
abandoning a sewer easement located at 5440 Mountain Creek Road, as detailed on
the attached map, and subject to certain conditions. (Recommended for approval
by Public Works) (District 1)
b. MR-2017-061 Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport Authority/John Naylor
(Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning sewer easements located at
1001 Airport Road, 5905, 5908, and 5909 Pinehurst Avenue, as detailed on the
attached map, and subject to certain conditions. (Recommended for approval by
Public Works) (District 5)
c. MR-2017-093 Noon Development, LLC and Newton Chevrolet (Abandonment). An
ordinance closing and abandoning a combined sewer and storm drainage easement
located at 901 Riverfront Parkway, as detailed on the attached map, and subject to
certain conditions. (Recommended for approval by Public Works) (District 7)
7. Resolutions:
IT
a. A resolution authorizing the Chief Information Officer is hereby authorized to
execute a blanket contract renewal with Tyler Technologies as the provider of
hardware, software, implementation services and related expenses for electronic
citation system for the period of one (1) year beginning July 21, 2017 through July
20, 2018 (with the option to extend for an additional year), for an amount not to
exceed $1.5 million per contract year.
b. A resolution authorizing an amendment to the existing blanket contract (#537879)
with Zycron, Inc. to reflect the name change of the corporation to BG Staffing per
acquisition of Zycron, Inc. by BG Staffing dated April 3, 2017.
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
Public Works
c. A resolution to amend Resolution No. 28517 as adopted on February 2, 2016, relative
to the agreement for the closure/post closure plan for the City landfill with the State
of Tennessee, Division of Solid Waste Management, by deleting “an amount not to
exceed $1,746,120.00” and substituting in lieu thereof “an amount not to exceed
$1,657,448.95”.
d. A resolution to amend Resolution No. 28518 as adopted on February 2, 2016, relative
to the agreement for the closure/post closure plan for the City Landfill, Lateral
Expansion Area 3, with the State of Tennessee, Division of Solid Waste
Management, by deleting “an amount not to exceed $7,386,797.00” and substituting
in lieu thereof “an amount not to exceed $7,572,618.31”.
e. A resolution to amend Resolution No. 28519 as adopted on February 2, 2016, relative
to the agreement for the closure/post closure plan for the Summit Sanitary Landfill,
with the State of Tennessee, Division of Solid Waste Management, by deleting “an
amount not to exceed $2,130,619.00” and substituting in lieu thereof “an amount not
to exceed $1,848,183.34”.
f. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to
enter into an ingress and egress easement agreement with Birchwood II, LLC for
access to the City of Chattanooga Landfill on Birchwood Pike.
Transportation
g. A resolution authorizing Antidote, P.C. ? Tyler Smith, to use temporarily the
right-of-way north of 643 Hamilton Avenue for the purpose of construction access to
the property, as shown on the maps attached hereto and made a part hereof by
reference, subject to certain conditions. (District 2)
h. Temp Use No. 1434 (James Stinnett) (Revocation). A resolution to rescind
Resolution No. 26012 to revoke the Temporary Use Permit for the right-of-way
located in the 3800 block of Church Street. (District 7)
YOUTH AND FAMILY DEVELOPMENT
i. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Youth and Family
Development to enter into an agreement for Early Head Start and Head Start Services
for infants, toddlers, and preschool children during the school year term 2017-2018
with Chambliss Center for Children; Children’s Academy for Education and
Learning; Volunteer Community School; and Child Care Networks of Bonny Oaks,
East Ridge, Middle Valley Road, and Signal Center, for a total amount of
$1,100,893.00, as set forth more fully herein, wherein all agreements shall be funded
by grant funds for Early Head Start and Head Start Services from the United States
Government.
8. Purchases.
9. Other Business.
10. Agenda Session for Tuesday, August 1, 2017.
11. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council on Non-Agenda Matters.
12. Adjournment.