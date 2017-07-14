3 Arrested For April 25 Shooting Of Dequan Duke After Incident Is Caught On Video

Three suspects have been taken into custody for the attempted murder of Dequan Jamal Duke on April 25 after police said the entire incident was caught on video at the Bayberry Apartments.

Police said the video shows Demarcus Hubbard, 18, Tadarius Hester, 18, and Darrien Metcalf, 21, all firing different type weapons multiple times at the victim.

All three suspects are Crips gang members, police said.

All three were charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony and reckless endangerment.

Police said at 8:40 p.m. officers overheard shots fired at the apartments at 2300 Wilson St. Several spent shell casings were located at the northwest corner of Building 1. They included 9mm, .380 and .40 caliber.

A short time later the victim arrived by personal vehicle at Memorial Hospital suffering from a gunshot to the neck.

The persons who carried Duke to the hospital say they had just dropped another person off at the apartments when several black males opened fire.

Police said after viewing the video they were able to identify Hubbbard, Hester and Metcalf.

Police said several cameras at the apartments captured each of the three prior, during and after the shooting.





Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525. The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released when available.



