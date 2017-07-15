Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Saturday, July 15, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report for Hamilton County:

ADAME, JAVIER ALEXANDER

179 NORTH PASS CHATSWORTH, 30705

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

UNDERAGE DRINKING

---

BAILEY, CRYSTAL GAYE

1517 EAST RIDGE AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL SIMULATION)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM

---

BAKER, JESSICA FAYE

826 NORTH VALLEYWOOD CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA )

---

BELL, MARCUS LAJUAN

3053 DEE DR APT 18 CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)

---

BLEDSOE, WILLIAM BRAD

411119 OULTAWAH GEORGE TOWN ROAD GEORGETOWN, 37336

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

BROOKS, JOSHUA JUSTIN

5423 SCHOOL DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FELONY EVADING ARREST

FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETIME FOR RESALE

---

CAMPBELL, MARY A

727 E 11 STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

CARTHORN, DEVIN DAVONNE

1501 EAST 13TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

CHAMBERS, TRACY MARIE

2269 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

COPELAND, KENNETH JAMES

1336 SHAVER LOOP ROAD DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

CORDELL, DUSTY LYNN

6400 OLD DUNLAP ROAD WHITWELL, 37337

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

---

CROSS, MEGAN L

3807 HOYT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSS SCHEDULE 1

POSS OF SCHEDULE 4

---

DAVIS, DUSTIN COLBY

9211 DALLAS HOLLOW RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

DERRICK, CHEYLINE NATASHA

110 HIWASEE AVE NE CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED

---

DICKENS, CECILEE NICOLE

12 VOLUNTEER ROAD PETERSBURG, 371447773

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

DOCKERY, TIMOTHY ADAM

232 BYRD RD MINERAL BLUFF, 30559

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

DODD, AMANDA

1314 MAYFLOWER ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIARESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA---EDWARDS, POSHUA MEONHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---ELLIS, BRENDA1189 SHELLMOUND RD JASPER, 373475862Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---EPPS, TYRONE201 EADS STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---FORTSON, FREDRICK LEBRON906 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374064142Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CODRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---FRANKLIN, OTIS TARPKIN1024 EAST 14TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---FREESE, JOHN DAVID5900 RAGNAR DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---GANN, CHASITY MICHELLE900 MOUNTAIN CREEK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 373973001Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARYBURGLARYBURGLARY---GARCES, PATRICK IAN427 PRIOR RIDGE LANE HIXON, 37343Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDOMESTIC ASSAULTASSAULT (DOMESTIC)THEFT UNDER 1000---GILBERT, CHRISTOPHER AUSTIN167 HUNTER LN RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRINKING UNDER AGE---GILL, CURTIS WAYNE11322 OLD DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---GLOVER, JUSTIN MARQUEL2416 E 19TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT---GROSS, ACCIE CARTER2801 5TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 374071524Age at Arrest: 74 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---HERSTON, KATHY RENEE102 OILER LANE HIXON, 37343Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---HUBBARD, DEMARCUS KEONTA604 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDERPOSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONYRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---IGOU, MASON MICHAEL1003 EAST 32ND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S---JACKSON, BRITTANY DENISE584 PINE GROVE ACCESS ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR---JACKSON, JARROD SOLOMON3545 COTTONWOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 374062716Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---JACKSON, WILLIE BARTHOLOMEW2309 FAIRLEIGH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS---JONES, MARLON DEWAYNE4028 DORIS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---JOYNER, JULIA KELSEY1375 OLD ALABAMA RD MCDONALD,Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---KEETER, TIMOTHY DEWIGHT3302 PROVIDENCE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT/DOMESTIC---KING, ZAKARY KARR10509 CORBETT DR SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyTHEFT OVER $1000BURGLARYTHEFT OVER $1000BURGLARY---LINDSEY, CLIFFORD ERIC809 W 13TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASSDOMESTIC ASSAULT---LYNN, WILLIAM PAUL13720 HIGHWAY 41 GUILD, 373403002Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEUNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---MCCULLOUGH, TERRANCE DERINDO910 BELLE VISTA AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE-FENTANYLDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---MCDOWELL, JOHN WAYNE696 INDIAN SPRINGS ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER $1000---MEDLEY, MICHAEL RYAN3136 BURGRESS FALLS ROAD COOKVILLE, 385065634Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TEST---MELTON, CHARLES LEBRON4309 SHAWNEE CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---MOORE, CHRISTOPHER DOUGLAS12 BELLFLOWER CIR APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV---MOORE, LYDELL LABRON3002 POPE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374046343Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---MORRIS, HARVEY ALEXANDER2448 4TH AVENUE APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---NASIR, AMNA3211 WOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---PACE, ROBERT ISSAC192 E KISS AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARYBURGLARY---PANKEY, MILTON JONANTAY1941 MAPLES HILL WAY APT 38 CHATTANOOGA, 374063201Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CODRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSS OF STOLEN GUN---PARTAIN, CASSANDRA ELIZABETH1306 SCOUT RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE---PICKETT, CYNTHIA MICHELLE7437 GATES ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000POSSESSION OF ICE METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACRIMINAL IMPERSONATION---PORTER, BASZIL CORNEILIUS2207 WILDER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---QUARLES, KENNETH COLMAN2356 GALE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---RAY, JOHNNY THOMAS13924 MOORE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( FAILURE TO REPORT - SETTI---ROGERS, JENNIFER DENISE4920 CHARWOOD TRAIL CLEVELAND, 37341Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF IDENTITY)---ROUNSAVILLE, TIRIQUE DWAYNE1300 GREENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSS OF STOLEN GUN---SEXTON, TYBRESHA SHANISE1128 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)---SHIRLEY, SAMUEL CHARLES1083 SNEED RD DECATUR, 37322Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---SMITH, LAWRENCE619 SPEARS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)---STANFIELD, DAVID ANTHONY6910 PINE HAVEN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37341Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---STURDEIVANT, GARRETT ANDERSON596 THOMPSON HILL RD RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADOMESTIC ASSAULT---TATE, ALLEN LESLEY2107 1/2 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR---TIDWELL, ELIJAH W415 WOOD ROAD TUNNEL HILL, 30755Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---TOWNSEND, JASMINE JALIL102 OYLER LN HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---VANDERGRIFF, AVERY LEWIS7711 SELCER RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---WEBB, TAJI MIKEL1109 S GREENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEUSE OF STOLEN PLATESEVADING ARRESTDOMESTIC ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULT---WELLS, SHARKEE RAHMAN1102 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC VANDALISM OVER $1,000

Here are the mug shots:

ADAME, JAVIER ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 07/16/1998

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2017

Charge(s):

UNDERAGE DRINKING BAILEY, CRYSTAL GAYE

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 09/22/1966

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL SIMULATION)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM BIRT, LISA ANN

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 09/25/1968

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2017

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT BLEDSOE, WILLIAM BRAD

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 04/02/1967

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BROOKS, JOSHUA JUSTIN

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 09/27/1982

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FELONY EVADING ARREST

FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETIME FOR RESALE CARTHORN, DEVIN DAVONNE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 12/22/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE CHAMBERS, TRACY MARIE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 10/25/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT COPELAND, KENNETH JAMES

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 12/20/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CORDELL, DUSTY LYNN

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 12/13/1982

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) DERRICK, CHEYLINE NATASHA

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 09/02/1976

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED

DICKENS, CECILEE NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 02/17/1995

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION EDWARDS, POSHUA MEON

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 06/21/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF ELLIS, BRENDA

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 02/23/1955

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING EPPS, TYRONE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 11/23/1976

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FORD, ALTON DEMETRIUS

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 04/26/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT FORTSON, FREDRICK LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 03/04/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA FRANKLIN, OTIS TARPKIN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 04/11/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT FREESE, JOHN DAVID

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 08/13/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS FRIEDLE, ELLIE ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 12/05/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION GARCES, PATRICK IAN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 10/27/1984

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

THEFT UNDER 1000

GILBERT, CHRISTOPHER AUSTIN

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 05/03/1998

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2017

Charge(s):

DRINKING UNDER AGE GILL, CURTIS WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 03/07/1980

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GROSS, ACCIE CARTER

Age at Arrest: 74

Date of Birth: 12/04/1942

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HERSTON, KATHY RENEE

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 04/04/1965

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) HUBBARD, DEMARCUS KEONTA

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 02/07/1999

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2017

Charge(s):

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER

POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT IGOU, MASON MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 12/17/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S JACKSON, WILLIE BARTHOLOMEW

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 05/17/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS JOYNER, JULIA KELSEY

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 08/01/1991

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KEETER, TIMOTHY DEWIGHT

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 09/27/1969

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT/DOMESTIC KING, ZAKARY KARR

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 07/25/1989

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OVER $1000

BURGLARY

THEFT OVER $1000

BURGLARY

LEWIS, CARLA DEE

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 08/07/1966

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION LYNN, WILLIAM PAUL

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 08/27/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2017

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MCDOWELL, JOHN WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 06/09/1966

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $1000 MEDLEY, MICHAEL RYAN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 03/05/1985

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TEST MELTON, CHARLES LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 10/22/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE MOORE, CHRISTOPHER DOUGLAS

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 09/27/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2017

Charge(s):

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV MOORE, LYDELL LABRON

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 03/10/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT NASIR, AMNA

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 01/02/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY PANKEY, MILTON JONANTAY

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 09/24/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2017

Charge(s):

POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSS OF STOLEN GUN PARTAIN, CASSANDRA ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 09/12/1998

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE

PICKETT, SAMANTHA CHRISTINE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 03/18/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000

POWERDERED METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE PIELAGO, CARLOS EDUARD

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 11/26/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE - SECOND OFFENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS PORTER, BASZIL CORNEILIUS

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 09/02/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE POSEY, FLORA DONELLE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 02/10/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR PRESLEY, DIANNA DION

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 10/12/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING QUARLES, KENNETH COLMAN

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 03/31/1971

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT REYNOLDS, TIMOTHY DILLON

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 10/02/1998

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2017

Charge(s):

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ROGERS, JENNIFER DENISE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 12/25/1980

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF IDENTITY) ROUNSAVILLE, TIRIQUE DWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 05/01/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2017

Charge(s):

POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSS OF STOLEN GUN SEXTON, TYBRESHA SHANISE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 09/28/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2017

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)

SHIRLEY, SAMUEL CHARLES

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 08/09/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) SKILES, TARA DANIELLE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 09/13/1976

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT) SMITH, LAWRENCE

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 03/14/1955

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT) STANFIELD, DAVID ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 11/01/1996

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STURDEIVANT, GARRETT ANDERSON

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 09/17/1996

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2017

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DOMESTIC ASSAULT TATE, ALLEN LESLEY

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 03/03/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR TOWNSEND, JASMINE JALIL

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 01/26/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT VANDERGRIFF, AVERY LEWIS

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 12/05/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE WALKER, EDDIE JEROME

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 10/19/1956

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (FROM DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA) WEBB, TAJI MIKEL

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 08/10/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

USE OF STOLEN PLATES

EVADING ARREST

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT