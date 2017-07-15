 Saturday, July 15, 2017 77.5°F   patches of fog   Patches of Fog

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Saturday, July 15, 2017

Here are the mug shots:

ADAME, JAVIER ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 07/16/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • UNDERAGE DRINKING
BAILEY, CRYSTAL GAYE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 09/22/1966
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL SIMULATION)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM
BIRT, LISA ANN
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 09/25/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
BLEDSOE, WILLIAM BRAD
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 04/02/1967
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BROOKS, JOSHUA JUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/27/1982
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • FELONY EVADING ARREST
  • FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETIME FOR RESALE
CARTHORN, DEVIN DAVONNE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/22/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CHAMBERS, TRACY MARIE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/25/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
COPELAND, KENNETH JAMES
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/20/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CORDELL, DUSTY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/13/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
DERRICK, CHEYLINE NATASHA
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/02/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED
DICKENS, CECILEE NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/17/1995
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
EDWARDS, POSHUA MEON
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 06/21/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
ELLIS, BRENDA
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 02/23/1955
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
EPPS, TYRONE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 11/23/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FORD, ALTON DEMETRIUS
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 04/26/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FORTSON, FREDRICK LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 03/04/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FRANKLIN, OTIS TARPKIN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 04/11/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
FREESE, JOHN DAVID
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/13/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
FRIEDLE, ELLIE ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/05/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
GARCES, PATRICK IAN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/27/1984
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
  • THEFT UNDER 1000
GILBERT, CHRISTOPHER AUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 05/03/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRINKING UNDER AGE
GILL, CURTIS WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 03/07/1980
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GROSS, ACCIE CARTER
Age at Arrest: 74
Date of Birth: 12/04/1942
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HERSTON, KATHY RENEE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 04/04/1965
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
HUBBARD, DEMARCUS KEONTA
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 02/07/1999
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
  • POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
IGOU, MASON MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/17/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
JACKSON, WILLIE BARTHOLOMEW
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/17/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
JOYNER, JULIA KELSEY
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/01/1991
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KEETER, TIMOTHY DEWIGHT
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 09/27/1969
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT/DOMESTIC
KING, ZAKARY KARR
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/25/1989
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OVER $1000
  • BURGLARY
  • THEFT OVER $1000
  • BURGLARY
LEWIS, CARLA DEE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 08/07/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
LYNN, WILLIAM PAUL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/27/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MCDOWELL, JOHN WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 06/09/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $1000
MEDLEY, MICHAEL RYAN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/05/1985
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TEST
MELTON, CHARLES LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 10/22/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MOORE, CHRISTOPHER DOUGLAS
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 09/27/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
MOORE, LYDELL LABRON
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 03/10/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
NASIR, AMNA
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/02/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
PANKEY, MILTON JONANTAY
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/24/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSS OF STOLEN GUN
PARTAIN, CASSANDRA ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 09/12/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
PICKETT, SAMANTHA CHRISTINE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/18/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000
  • POWERDERED METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
PIELAGO, CARLOS EDUARD
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 11/26/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE - SECOND OFFENSE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
PORTER, BASZIL CORNEILIUS
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/02/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSEY, FLORA DONELLE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 02/10/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
PRESLEY, DIANNA DION
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 10/12/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
QUARLES, KENNETH COLMAN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 03/31/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
REYNOLDS, TIMOTHY DILLON
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 10/02/1998
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
ROGERS, JENNIFER DENISE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/25/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF IDENTITY)
ROUNSAVILLE, TIRIQUE DWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/01/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • POSS OF STOLEN GUN
SEXTON, TYBRESHA SHANISE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 09/28/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • 911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
SHIRLEY, SAMUEL CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/09/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
SKILES, TARA DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/13/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
SMITH, LAWRENCE
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 03/14/1955
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
STANFIELD, DAVID ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 11/01/1996
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STURDEIVANT, GARRETT ANDERSON
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 09/17/1996
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
TATE, ALLEN LESLEY
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 03/03/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
TOWNSEND, JASMINE JALIL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/26/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDERGRIFF, AVERY LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/05/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WALKER, EDDIE JEROME
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 10/19/1956
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (FROM DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA)
WEBB, TAJI MIKEL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/10/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • USE OF STOLEN PLATES
  • EVADING ARREST
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WELLS, SHARKEE RAHMAN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 06/11/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC VANDALISM OVER $1,000
YUNG, JESSICA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/26/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

 


