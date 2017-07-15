Dale Carter, Former Superintendent Of Hamilton County Schools, Dies At 88

Saturday, July 15, 2017

Dr. Dale Lanier Carter, former superintendent of Hamilton County Schools, died on July 15, 2017, at 88.

A Chattanooga native and graduate of Central High School, Dr. Carter received his undergraduate degree at Tennessee Temple, and later, his doctorate in education at the University of Tennessee.

As a child, his favorite hobby was aviation and he became a pilot as a young man. His passion led him to the U.S. Air Force serving as an air flight controller. Owning his own plane for decades, he njoyed countless trips to Florida with friends and family. After the military, hiss first job was as an elementary teacher. Ever the leader and mentor, he then taught middle and high school students, served as a guidance counselor, functioned as the principal of several area schools, and worked as professor at Bryan College. He was ultimately selected as superintendent for the Hamilton County School System from 1974-1980.

Following “retirement” and the past 26 years, Dr. Carter had been married to Mary Braddock Carter. Both surviving their first spouses’ deaths to cancer, together they enjoyed traveling, golfing, and serving others. A member of Grace Baptist Church, he faithfully served his Lord. He used his education expertise to serve on the board of Grace Academy, being instrumental in their achieving state accreditation. He was also a former board chairman of AAA Women’s Service (currently Choices) ministering to women with unplanned pregnancies, and was involved in getting abstinence programs in the public schools through the ministry of WhyKnow (currently On Point.) Dr. Carter spent several years serving as a Gideon -- speaking and bringing Bibles to a variety of groups.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ab and Belle Carter, brother Albert Carter, his first wife, Elizabeth Fletcher Carter, and step-son, Tom Braddock.

He is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Mary Braddock Carter and three step-children, Becky Braddock, Beth Braddock Warren, Jimmy Braddock, and their families.

Visitation will be on Saturday, July 22, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. with the funeral service beginning at noon at the Chattanooga Funeral Home East on Moore Road. A reception will follow at the Life Care Center of East Ridge.