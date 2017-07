Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Sunday, July 16, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

BIRT, LISA ANN

2810 CANNON AVE, APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

HARASSMENT

---

BOYD, BRITNEY LYNN

727 E. 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

STATE'S WITNESS

---

BRENNEN, JESSICA N

1316 THATCHER RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

DUNAWAY, RAYMOND D

1 E 11TH STREET APT 314 CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000

---

EVANS, DAVID HAYES

5321 DUPONT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

---

FORD, ALTON DEMETRIUS

4402 FAGAN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374101724

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

FRIEDLE, ELLIE ELIZABETH

920 GLENSPRINGS DRIVE KNOXVILLE, 37922

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

GARNER, TYLER LYNN

4110 EALY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

---

GARRETT, LEMONTE

1513 SOUTH HAWTHORNE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

---

HACKLER, DANIELLE LEIGH

7434 GATES ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

HALL, BRIAN KEITH

8532 RICARDO LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

HAMMOND, JASON R

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

HICKS, BRIAN LEE

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

INDECENT EXPOSURE

---

HICKS, LADARIUS

1005 HAMILTON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

---

HOUSTON, MICHEAL PAUL

6557 HWY 301 TRENTON, 30752

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

HUGHES, MAURICE DEWAYNE

403 LAZARD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

---

HURST, AMANDA LYNN

11473 HIGHWAY 41 GUILD, 37340

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.

MERCHANDISE)---JACKSON, KEVIN LEBRON3705 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---JONES, JOHN RICHARD9823 DALLAS HOLLOW ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 74 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)---KILGORE, DARENDA LENAE968 LOCK AND DAM ROAD JASPER, 37347Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---LEWIS, CARLA DEE13555 Highway 136 Rising Fawn, 30738Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---MASON, KENNETH ALLEN7400 HARMON CREEK LANE KNOXVILLE, 37920Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaHARRASSMENT/ORAL THREAT (DOM)---MCDANIEL, KEITHAN NM3206 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---NELSON, JAMES DONALD21 HUMINGBIRD LANE APT A7 RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 79 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySTALKINGVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---PICKETT, MICHAEL STEVEN7509 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37379Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE---PICKETT, SAMANTHA CHRISTINE7434 GATES ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000POWERDERED METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE---PIELAGO, CARLOS EDUARD9416 BERKSHIRE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE - SECOND OFFENSEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELYIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS---POSEY, FLORA DONELLE3914 MEMPHIS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR---PRESLEY, DIANNA DION727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---RAMBO, JOHNNY B908 WEST CRAWFORD STREET APT 4 DALTON, 30721Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000---RATCLIFF, CODY LYNN3912 BLYTHE FERRY LANE BIRCHWOOD, 37308Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETHEFT OF PROPERTY---REYNOLDS, TIMOTHY DILLON5220 RINGGOLD ROAD LAFAYETTE, 30728Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLSAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)AGGRAVATED ASSAULT---ROBINSON, WILLIAM PHILLIP4818 TIMBERHILL ROAD NASHVILLE, 37211Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SHERARD, ANTHONY CLARENCE4313 TENNESSEE AVENUE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND---SKILES, TARA DANIELLE352 A DUCKTOWN STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)---SUGGS, AMANDA MHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleDRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE---TACKETT, TIMOTHY FRANKLIN568 LAKEVIEW DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE FROM CATOOSA COUNTY GA---WILKINS, NICKEY ANTHONYHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER---WILLIAMS, JOSEPH GILBERTHOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATION---YUNG, JESSICA RENEE7434 GATES ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

