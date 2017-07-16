 Sunday, July 16, 2017 84.7°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Breaking News


State House Speaker Beth Harwell Running For Governor

Sunday, July 16, 2017
House Speaker Beth Harwell
House Speaker Beth Harwell
Beth Harwell, Tennessee’s Republican Speaker of the House of Representatives, on Sunday announced her campaign for governor of Tennessee.

 

“Tennessee needs someone who possesses the experience from day one to lead our state to the next level and who has a steady hand when challenges come our way,” Speaker Harwell said. “As Governor, I will lead on jobs, cutting taxes, guaranteeing every child has a great school, and ensuring our Tennessee values are protected. Every Tennessean should have every opportunity to succeed and prosper in our state. That's why I am running to be Tennessee’s next Governor.”

The longtime conservative and former Tennessee Republican Party chairman has presided over the Tennessee House of Representatives as the legislature has enacted some of the most conservative reforms in the country, her campaign said.

She said shel and her colleagues are the only legislature in the United States to eliminate three taxes: the death tax, gift tax, and a phase out of the Hall Income Tax. She also oversaw cuts in business taxes and taxes for elderly and veterans. In addition, the General Assembly passed, and the voters of Tennessee ratified, a constitutional amendment to permanently ban a state income tax. Tennessee has one of the lowest tax burdens of any state and the lowest debt per capita, it was stated.

She said her conservative record also includes:

• Education reforms that have led to Tennessee becoming one of the fastest improving states in the nation;
• Replacing Common Core;
• Reforming Tennessee’s worker’s compensation system, unemployment insurance system, and state pension systems;
• Fighting to protect Tennesseans from human trafficking and sexual predators;
• Leading opposition of sanctuary city policies;
• Supporting law enforcement;
• Creating of a Task Force on Opioid Abuse to address how Tennessee can best confront the opioid crisis.

“More Tennesseans are working now than ever before, and we are one of the fastest improving states in education.  But these gains should just be the beginning. We need to maintain principled leadership with a clear vision of the path ahead and build on our successes,” Speaker Harwell said.


July 16, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

July 15, 2017

Dale Carter, Former Superintendent Of Hamilton County Schools, Dies At 88

July 15, 2017

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News


Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: BIRT, LISA ANN  2810 CANNON AVE, APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37404  Age at Arrest: 48 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga ... (click for more)

Dr. Dale Lanier Carter, former superintendent of Hamilton County Schools, died on July 15, 2017, at 88. A Chattanooga native and graduate of Central High School, Dr. Carter received his undergraduate ... (click for more)

We send out headlines each day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there is a highly ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: BIRT, LISA ANN  2810 CANNON AVE, APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37404  Age at Arrest: 48 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga HARASSMENT --- BOYD, BRITNEY LYNN  727 E. 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402  Age at Arrest: 31 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga STATE'S WITNESS --- BRENNEN, ... (click for more)

Dale Carter, Former Superintendent Of Hamilton County Schools, Dies At 88

Dr. Dale Lanier Carter, former superintendent of Hamilton County Schools, died on July 15, 2017, at 88. A Chattanooga native and graduate of Central High School, Dr. Carter received his undergraduate degree at Tennessee Temple, and later, his doctorate in education at the University of Tennessee.  As a child, his favorite hobby was aviation and he became a pilot as a ... (click for more)

Opinion

House Bills Threaten Independent Science

The House of Representatives passed two bills that threaten independent science and the process by which EPA forms policy to protect the environment and human health.   The so-called HONEST Act (H.R. 1430) would bar the EPA from considering any peer-reviewed scientific work that is not publicly available. On the surface, this seems to increase transparency. In reality, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Coonrod Shows Stripes

It sure didn’t take long for Demetrus Coonrod, believed to be the only convicted felon ever to be elected to public office in Chattanooga or Hamilton County, to show us her stripes. With people pulling so hard for her to continue her inspiring climb from being a thug, it has taken the beleaguered City Council woman less than 90 days to crash-and-burn, just as her skeptics and a ... (click for more)

Sports

Signal Mountain Wins Another City Swim Meet Title

The Dalton Dolphins did everything possible and they had another memorable record-breaking day, but it wasn’t enough to de-throne the Signal Mountain Green Giants as the defending champions of the annual Bill Caulkins City Swim Meet. This year’s event, held at the Arlene Crye Pool in the friendly confines of Fort Oglethorpe’s Gilbert-Stephenson Park, is the season-ending event ... (click for more)

PHOTOS: CASL Swim Meet Finals

(click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors