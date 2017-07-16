Female Shot And Killed At Renaissance Park In Downtown Chattanooga

Sunday, July 16, 2017

A female was shot and killed in Renaissance Park in downtown Chattanooga early Sunday morning.

At approximately 12:35 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot at 150 River St. in Renaissance Park.

Police received a report of a person shot somewhere along the riverfront downtown.

Police, with assistance from the fire department, searched by land and water for an extended period of time.

The victim was located on a pier in Renaissance Park.

She had succumbed to her injuries.

Police said early Sunday afternoon, "Investigators have made contact with witnesses and persons who may be connected to the incident. These conversations have led investigators to conclude that there is no immediate threat to the public at this time. Investigators are asking that if you have any information concerning this incident that you call police immediately at 423-643-5100 ."

Members of the Violent Crimes Bureau are actively investigating the incident.

