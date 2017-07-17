Aabama Man Arrested After He Is Caught With Key To Stolen Prius Found Abandoned In Hamilton County

Monday, July 17, 2017

An Alabama man was arrested on Sunday after he was found with the key to a stolen Prius that had a handgun and a bag of crystal meth inside.

Jacob Mark Gates, 24, of Northpoint, Ala., was charged with theft of property, possession of meth, and possession of a handgun.

A sheriff's deputy was dispatched to Debbie Lane after a red Toyota Prius was found in a wood line. A short time later a man was spotted running behind houses about a mile away.

Gates was apprehended and found to have the Prius key.

He claimed the owner had given him permission to take the car and the gun. The owner denied the claim and said he had already reported the vehicle stolen.