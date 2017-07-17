 Tuesday, July 18, 2017 90.3°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Alabama Man Arrested After He Is Caught With Key To Stolen Prius Found Abandoned In Hamilton County

Monday, July 17, 2017
Jacob Mark Gates
Jacob Mark Gates

An Alabama man was arrested on Sunday after he was found with the key to a stolen Prius that had a handgun and a bag of crystal meth inside.

Jacob Mark Gates, 24, of Northpoint, Ala., was charged with theft of property, possession of meth, and possession of a handgun.

A sheriff's deputy was dispatched to Debbie Lane after a red Toyota Prius was found in a wood line. A short time later a man was spotted running behind houses about a mile away.

Gates was apprehended and found to have the Prius key.

He claimed the owner had given him permission to take the car and the gun. The owner denied the claim and said he had already reported the vehicle stolen.


July 18, 2017

Corker Responds To Trump Administration’s Actions Against Iran

July 18, 2017

Delta Flight To Nashville Diverted To Chattanooga, But No Smoke Or Fire Found In Cargo Bin

July 18, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report


Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: APPLING-STEWART, SHONDRICK CHRISTIAN  4002 LARA LANE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37402  Age at Arrest: 18 years old Arresting ... (click for more)


Corker Responds To Trump Administration’s Actions Against Iran

Senator Bob Corker on Tuesday released the following statement in response to the Trump administration’s actions against Iran. The administration announced new sanctions along with certification of Tehran’s technical compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). A decision on certification is required every 90 days under provisions of the ... (click for more)

Delta Flight To Nashville Diverted To Chattanooga, But No Smoke Or Fire Found In Cargo Bin

A Delta Airlines flight from Atlanta to Nashville on Monday night had a warning light that there might be an issue with fire or smoke in the cargo bin. The crew followed proper procedures and diverted the plane to Chattanooga where passengers safely disembarked. Around midnight another Delta flight flew the passengers on to their destination in Nashville. Upon ... (click for more)

Opinion

Save The Sequoyah Transfer Station - And Response (3)

Of course, the Sequoyah Transfer Station is a widely used service to the Sale Creek and Soddy Daisy areas, so shut it down Hamilton County Government has decided.  When government does something really well, they discontinue.   Our county government has made the decision to close the transfer station without the benefit of hearing from the public. Where ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Brentwood Goes "Signal" And We Get Topped By Williamson County Sports Visionaries

Brentwood is one of Tennessee’s wealthiest communities and is the glittering star of Williamson County. But with Nashville growing by leaps and bounds, all is not warm and fuzzy in the land of milk and honey. Brentwood is on the verge of "pulling a Signal Mountain." That’s what they are calling "Study Brentwood," the first step in the city of Brentwood leaving the Williamson ... (click for more)

Sports

Bennifield, Webb Represent Mocs At SoCon Media Day

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga is sending a pair of all-league standouts to the 2017 Southern Conference Football Media Day in Spartanburg, S.C. on Tuesday, July 18.  Fans can catch all of the press conference interviews, plus a session with SoCon Commissioner John Iamarino, via the SoCon Digital Network's live stream that begins at 1:10 p.m. (E.D.T.). ... (click for more)

CFC Hosts Asheville City SC In Inaugural Blue Ridge Derby

"The Scenic Soccer City" and "The Land of Sky" are making the final preparations for the inaugural BLUE RIDGE DERBY: an annual matchup between Chattanooga FC and Asheville City SC. The first match will take place THIS Wednesday, 7:30pm, at Finley Stadium. It's a bittersweet matchup for both clubs, who saw early postseason exits in the NPSL playoffs. Wednesday's match will give fans ... (click for more)


