Truck With 3-Year-Old Boy Inside Stolen From East Brainerd Convenience Store; Child Found Unharmed

Monday, July 17, 2017

A truck was stolen with a three-year-old boy inside at a convenience store in East Brainerd on Sunday night.

The child was found unharmed with the abandoned truck about an hour later.

Chattanooga Police Officers were dispatched at 7:53 p.m. to a kidnapping call at 6990 E. Brainerd Road at the Circle K.

Upon their arrival, police spoke to victim’s father who said that when he went into the store to pay for gas he saw someone drive away with his blue 2007 Dodge Ram truck.

The father advised that his young was in the back seat asleep when the vehicle was taken.

Chattanooga Police immediately issued a BOLO citywide to all officers.

Members of the Violent Crimes Bureau responded to investigate.

Approximately an hour later, the child and vehicle were located by police at 1624 Shepherd Road.

Investigators are still actively working this case and are following all actionable leads.