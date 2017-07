Monday, July 17, 2017

A recent college graduate from Signal Mountain died early Saturday morning along with a friend in a jet ski accident in Texas.

Harrison Stokes Smith, 22, was killed along with Tanner Poeschel, 22, of Fort Worth, Tex.

The crash happened on lake Palo Pinto, which is about 80 miles southwest of Fort Worth.

A caller reported a loud crash just before 1:30 a.m.

Harrison Smith, the son of Stokes Smith, had recently graduated from Texas Christian University.