Body Of Drowning Victim Recovered Near Chickamauga Dam

Monday, July 17, 2017

The body of a drowning victim was recovered Sunday night near Chickamauga Dam.

Officers with the Chattanooga Police Department responded around 9:20 p.m. to a possible drowning call at 5500 Lake Resort Drive.



Upon arrival, officers spoke with multiple witnesses who advised that their friend was struggling to swim when he went under the water and never surfaced.



Members of the Violent Crime Bureau responded to the scene.



Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and Chattanooga Fire Department provided marine and diver units to assist in the rescue and recovery effort.



The victim's body was recovered by the divers at approximately 12:30 a.m.



Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525. The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released when available.





