Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Monday, July 17, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

BALDWIN, ELLIOTT BENNETT 
1701 MULBERRY ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 374045139 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC VANDALISM UNDER $500
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
BALLEW, ANTHONY THOMAS 
3206 LOOKAWAY TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
EVADING ARREST
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
RECKLESS DRIVING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI
---
BETHUNE, GORDON RANDALL 
262 WALNUT AVE TRINTE, 30752 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY )
---
BOYD, DONALD LEBRON 
4532 PECKINGPAUGH DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (POSSESSION OF
---
BRAY, TRAVIS WAYNE 
3602 DORRIS STREET APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM UNDER $1,000
---
BULLOCK, MARK DAVID 
512 LULL WATER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
CLEMONS, JAMES TRAVIS 
891 PONDAROSA DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
DANIELS, ANTHONY E 
4002 FAGAN ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt.

Housing Authority
EVADING ARREST
---
DAVENPORT, WILLIE C 
2109 RIVERSIDE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
---
ESCOBAR-LOPEZ, LUIS 
53 CHICKASAW LANE DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
FISHER, MAURICE ALEXANDER 
2002 LAURA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
FRANKLIN, DONALD JAY 
3779 GRANT ROAD LOT 66 ELLENWOOD, 30294 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
GAMBLE, HALEY DIANE 
224 COUNTY ROAD DUTTEN, 35744 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
FRAUD OBTAINING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE BY FRAUD
---
GATES, JACOB MARK 
2823 HUNTER CREEK ROAD NORTHPORT, 36303 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
---
GOLDSTEIN, SEAN BRITT 
3556 ARLENA DR NW CLEVELAND, 373122827 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
---
GRUNDY, JUBAL YAHKUT 
2804 E. 46TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
GUZZO, KEISHA MARISSA 
5413 HUNTER RD OOLTEWAH, 373638755 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1000
---
HARDING, MICHAEL DONALD 
88672 SHIRLEY DR. OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUEN
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DUI )
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
HARRIS, GEREMY LEWIS 
5031 ELLER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
PEDESTRIANS ON ROADWAY
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
HEMPHILL, DENEISA AVONNA 
2104 ROBBINS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041115 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
HOOD, WALTER JAMES 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
HURST, JOHN SPENCER 
302 HALL STREET LAFAYETTE, 30720 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
JOHNSON, AVI JOLAN 
200 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
---
JOHNSON, KAREN CANDANCE 
1616 E 47TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
KELSO, NIYA MONIQUE 
83 PINEWOOD CIRCLE WILDWOOD, 30757 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
---
LUDWIG, EARL WALTER 
1723 6TH ST NE CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON, SUSPENDED LICENSE
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
MARTIN, JEROME 
2100 COOLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MCGHEE, JUSTICE ANTHONY 
4746 GARCIA BLVD MURFREESBORO, 37128 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
MYLES, RICKY RICARDO 
204 WEST 37TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
EVADING ARREST
---
ROBINSON, AMY NICOLE 
6616 GAMBLE RD. BIRCHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
RUSSELL, FRANK RONNIE 
123 SHADY BUSH LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
SANDERS, TONEY JEROME 
4308 RIGHTON LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SCOTT, LISA ANN 
5465 HIGHWAY 58 CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF HYDROCODONE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
SCOTT, RONICA BETTRICE 
4826 LAKE HAVEN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
---
SHOEMATE, JERED MICHAEL 
410 ELM ST DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
---
SHROPSHIRE, MARCUS DEWAYNE 
425 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
SOUTHERN, MELVIN LEE 
2622 GLENWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
TAMEZ, ESTEBAN L 
9432 EAST BRAINERD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CHILD NEGLECT
---
VOLTAIRE, DEWAYNE TREMAYNE 
208 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
EVADING ARREST
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
WHITE, SCOTTY LEE 
2496 ALLEGHENY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Here are the mug shots:

BALLEW, ANTHONY THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/06/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • EVADING ARREST
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • STOP SIGN VIOLATION
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI
BARTLEY, RACHEL LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/03/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE( METHADONE)
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE(MARIJUANA)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BETHUNE, GORDON RANDALL
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/21/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY )
BRAY, TRAVIS WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/20/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM UNDER $1,000
BULLOCK, MARK DAVID
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 07/17/1968
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CONWAY, JACQULYN KRISTIN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/23/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSS OF CONTROLLED SUBS)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (STALKING)
ESCOBAR-LOPEZ, LUIS
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/07/1992
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FISHER, MAURICE ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 09/24/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FRANKLIN, DONALD JAY
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 03/05/1965
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FRISBEE, ALYSON MARIE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/16/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(FAILURE TO APPEAR)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DRIVING ON SUSPENDED)

GAMBLE, HALEY DIANE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/03/1983
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • FRAUD OBTAINING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE BY FRAUD
GATES, JACOB MARK
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 02/09/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
GOLDSTEIN, SEAN BRITT
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 07/24/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
GRUNDY, JUBAL YAHKUT
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 03/02/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
GUZZO, KEISHA MARISSA
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/04/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $1000
HARDING, MICHAEL DONALD
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 07/16/1964
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUEN
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DUI )
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
HARRIS, GEREMY LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/02/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • ASSAULT
HEMPHILL, DENEISA AVONNA
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 06/20/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
HURST, JOHN SPENCER
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 04/05/1979
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain

Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
JOHNSON, AVI JOLAN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 03/31/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

JOHNSON, KAREN CANDANCE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 02/13/1967
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
KELSO, NIYA MONIQUE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/08/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
LOWERY, DYLAN AUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/19/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LUDWIG, EARL WALTER
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 05/02/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON, SUSPENDED LICENSE
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
MARTIN, JEROME
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 08/01/1961
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ROBINSON, AMY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 06/16/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
SANDERS, TONEY JEROME
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 12/31/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SCOTT, RONICA BETTRICE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 07/08/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
SMITH, BRIANA LASHYE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 07/30/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY INDER 500
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT UNDER 500)
SOUTHERN, MELVIN LEE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 10/01/1969
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TAMEZ, ESTEBAN L
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 01/12/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • CHILD NEGLECT
WHITE, SCOTTY LEE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 09/10/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT


