Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Monday, July 17, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

BALDWIN, ELLIOTT BENNETT

1701 MULBERRY ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 374045139

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC VANDALISM UNDER $500

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

BALLEW, ANTHONY THOMAS

3206 LOOKAWAY TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

EVADING ARREST

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

RECKLESS DRIVING

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI

---

BETHUNE, GORDON RANDALL

262 WALNUT AVE TRINTE, 30752

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY )

---

BOYD, DONALD LEBRON

4532 PECKINGPAUGH DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (POSSESSION OF

---

BRAY, TRAVIS WAYNE

3602 DORRIS STREET APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM UNDER $1,000

---

BULLOCK, MARK DAVID

512 LULL WATER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

CLEMONS, JAMES TRAVIS

891 PONDAROSA DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

DANIELS, ANTHONY E

4002 FAGAN ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt.

Housing AuthorityEVADING ARREST---DAVENPORT, WILLIE C2109 RIVERSIDE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000---ESCOBAR-LOPEZ, LUIS53 CHICKASAW LANE DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---FISHER, MAURICE ALEXANDER2002 LAURA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---FRANKLIN, DONALD JAY3779 GRANT ROAD LOT 66 ELLENWOOD, 30294Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---GAMBLE, HALEY DIANE224 COUNTY ROAD DUTTEN, 35744Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONFRAUD OBTAINING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE BY FRAUD---GATES, JACOB MARK2823 HUNTER CREEK ROAD NORTHPORT, 36303Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO---GOLDSTEIN, SEAN BRITT3556 ARLENA DR NW CLEVELAND, 373122827Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND---GRUNDY, JUBAL YAHKUT2804 E. 46TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---GUZZO, KEISHA MARISSA5413 HUNTER RD OOLTEWAH, 373638755Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER $1000---HARDING, MICHAEL DONALD88672 SHIRLEY DR. OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DUI )THEFT OF PROPERTY---HARRIS, GEREMY LEWIS5031 ELLER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSEVADING ARRESTDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPEDESTRIANS ON ROADWAYAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---HEMPHILL, DENEISA AVONNA2104 ROBBINS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041115Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---HOOD, WALTER JAMESHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---HURST, JOHN SPENCER302 HALL STREET LAFAYETTE, 30720Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Signal MountainVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)---JOHNSON, AVI JOLAN200 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)---JOHNSON, KAREN CANDANCE1616 E 47TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCRIMINAL IMPERSONATION---KELSO, NIYA MONIQUE83 PINEWOOD CIRCLE WILDWOOD, 30757Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYLIGHT LAW VIOLATION---LUDWIG, EARL WALTER1723 6TH ST NE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON, SUSPENDED LICENSEFAILURE TO APPEAR---MARTIN, JEROME2100 COOLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---MCGHEE, JUSTICE ANTHONY4746 GARCIA BLVD MURFREESBORO, 37128Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)---MYLES, RICKY RICARDO204 WEST 37TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt. Housing AuthorityEVADING ARREST---ROBINSON, AMY NICOLE6616 GAMBLE RD. BIRCHWOOD, 37308Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE---RUSSELL, FRANK RONNIE123 SHADY BUSH LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---SANDERS, TONEY JEROME4308 RIGHTON LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---SCOTT, LISA ANN5465 HIGHWAY 58 CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF HYDROCODONEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---SCOTT, RONICA BETTRICE4826 LAKE HAVEN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)---SHOEMATE, JERED MICHAEL410 ELM ST DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)FALSE IMPRISONMENT---SHROPSHIRE, MARCUS DEWAYNE425 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPUBLIC INTOXICATION---SOUTHERN, MELVIN LEE2622 GLENWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---TAMEZ, ESTEBAN L9432 EAST BRAINERD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFCHILD NEGLECT---VOLTAIRE, DEWAYNE TREMAYNE208 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaEVADING ARRESTDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALETRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATIONFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---WHITE, SCOTTY LEE2496 ALLEGHENY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSRETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICERDOMESTIC ASSAULT

Here are the mug shots:

BALLEW, ANTHONY THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 09/06/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2017

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

EVADING ARREST

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

RECKLESS DRIVING

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI BARTLEY, RACHEL LEIGH

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 09/03/1991

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE( METHADONE)

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE(MARIJUANA)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BETHUNE, GORDON RANDALL

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 05/21/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2017

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY ) BRAY, TRAVIS WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 08/20/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM UNDER $1,000 BULLOCK, MARK DAVID

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 07/17/1968

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE CONWAY, JACQULYN KRISTIN

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 06/23/1981

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSS OF CONTROLLED SUBS)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (STALKING) ESCOBAR-LOPEZ, LUIS

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 02/07/1992

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE FISHER, MAURICE ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 09/24/1975

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY FRANKLIN, DONALD JAY

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 03/05/1965

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2017

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA FRISBEE, ALYSON MARIE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 09/16/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(FAILURE TO APPEAR)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DRIVING ON SUSPENDED)

GAMBLE, HALEY DIANE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 05/03/1983

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

FRAUD OBTAINING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE BY FRAUD GATES, JACOB MARK

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 02/09/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2017

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO GOLDSTEIN, SEAN BRITT

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 07/24/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND GRUNDY, JUBAL YAHKUT

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 03/02/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT GUZZO, KEISHA MARISSA

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 10/04/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $1000 HARDING, MICHAEL DONALD

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 07/16/1964

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUEN

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DUI )

THEFT OF PROPERTY HARRIS, GEREMY LEWIS

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 09/02/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2017

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

ASSAULT HEMPHILL, DENEISA AVONNA

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 06/20/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2017

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF HURST, JOHN SPENCER

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 04/05/1979

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain



Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT) JOHNSON, AVI JOLAN

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 03/31/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

JOHNSON, KAREN CANDANCE

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 02/13/1967

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION KELSO, NIYA MONIQUE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 05/08/1982

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION LOWERY, DYLAN AUSTIN

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 01/19/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT LUDWIG, EARL WALTER

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 05/02/1978

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON, SUSPENDED LICENSE

FAILURE TO APPEAR MARTIN, JEROME

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 08/01/1961

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT ROBINSON, AMY NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 06/16/1995

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE SANDERS, TONEY JEROME

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 12/31/1975

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT SCOTT, RONICA BETTRICE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 07/08/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) SMITH, BRIANA LASHYE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 07/30/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY INDER 500

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT UNDER 500) SOUTHERN, MELVIN LEE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 10/01/1969

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

