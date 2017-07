Monday, July 17, 2017

Here is the Walker County arrest report for July 10-16:

GRANT JESSICA LEIGH W/F 36 Officer WOOTEN POSSESSION MARIJUANA – M, DRIVING LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED,

HAMILTON ANTOINE LAMONT B/M 40 Officer ELLIOTT DRIVING LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED

CAILLE MICHAEL SEAN` W/M 34 Officer WOOTEN DRIVING LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED

NOLASCO MARCO MORALES H/M 18 Officer THOMAS DRIVING W/OUT VALID LICENSE, NO INSURANCE, TOO FAST FOR CONDITIONS, FTML, SEAT BELT VIOLATION – ADULT

COUCH ANDREA ANN W/F 39 Officer BURGESS BATTERY – FVA

SIZEMORE ANDREW ALLEN W/M 40 Officer BURGESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT – FVA, BATTERY – FVA

WEBB MATTHEW TYLER W/M 27 Officer MILLER DEPOSIT ACCOUNT FRAUD/BAD CHECKS – M

SHEPPARD STEPHEN JONATHAN W/M 25 *** RETURN FROM DADE COUNTY

HAWKINS FRANKLIN DELON B/M 45 CONTEMPT SUPERIOR COURT (X2), FTA – M, PROBATION VIOLATION – F

BOWERS JUSTIN PAUL W/M 28 Officer MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION – F (ADD CHARGE)

CAREATHERS TIMOTHY ALLEN B/M 36 Officer MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION – F (ADD CHARGE)

LILES ADDISON SCOTT W/M 31 Officer GEDDIE SEAT BELT VIOLATION – ADULT, SPEEDING, DRIVING LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED

JONES TREVER JAMES W/M 23 Officer EVANS POSSESSION OF METH, DRIVING LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED, HEADLIGHT REQUIREMENT, NO LICENSE PLATE, POSSESSION SCHEDULE II, NO INSURANCE

SLOAN ANTHONY TRUMAN W/M 36 Officer GEBELEIN OBSTRUCTION –M, PUBLIC DRUNK

KRESSER JOHN GILBERT W/M 44 Officer CHANDLER PROBATION VIOLATION – M

FLOWERS, III RAILFORD JACK W/M 33 Officer DENNY SIMPLE BATTERY – FVA, DEPOSIT ACCOUNT FRAUD/BAD CHECKS – M

STEELE DOUGLAS LEE W/M 28 DTF POSSESSION OF METH

WARREN DUSTYN NELSON W/M 17 Officer CAREATHERS THEFT BY RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY – M

MANIS DIANNA LYNN W/F 55 Officer MAYNOR PROBATION VIOLATION – F

ASH DONALD GENE W/M 57 Officer REYNOLDS FTA – M, PROBATION VIOLATION – M

PELL JONATHAN DELAH W/M 40 Officer CHANDLER OBSTRUCTION – M, UNLAWFUL USE OF 911, CRIMINAL TRESPASS

HEALAN DANIEL TYLER W/M 33 Officer EVANS ***

THOMPSON TALISHA JEANINE B/F 29 Officer SCHRADER NO LICENSE, SPEEDING

HARDISTY DERRICK JUNIOR W/M 29 Officer WILSON DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE, NO INSURANCE, ALTERED LICENSE PLATE

GARCIA TAYLOR LINSEY W/F 24 GSP DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE, TOO FAST FOR CONDITIONS

BUCKNER WILBURN LABRON W/M 26 RPD MATHIS SIMPLE BATTERY-FVA

WIMPY ROBBIE FARRIS W/M 47 Officer CAREATHERS PROBATION VIOLATION-FELONY

MITCHELL DILLON LEE W/M 22 Officer SIMPSON SEAT BELT VIOLATION, OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT, CONCEALING IDENTITY OF VEHICLE, FAILURE TO REGISTER VEHICLE

MITCHELL DAVID LEE W/M 41 Officer SIMPSON POSSESSION OF METH, TRAFFICING IN COCAINE,METH, MARIJUANA, OR ILLEGAL DRUGS, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1 OZ, SEAT BELT VIOLATION

PHILLIPS MALIK DONTAE B/M 20 Officer SIMPSON HOLD FOR CHATTANOOGA PD

BARRETT ROBERT LAMAR W/M 52 Officer CAREATHERS PROBATION VIOLATION-FELONY

SMITH WILLIAM COREY W/M 39 Officer CAREATHERS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT FVA, KIDNAPPING, FALSE IMPRISONMENT

ROBINSON BILLY DEWAYNE W/M 34 DTF POSSESSION OF METH, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV DRUG, POSSESSION OF METH W/INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE

DAVIS KRISTY LYNN W/F 35 DTF HOLD FOR HAMILTON COUNTY

COLE TONY LEE B/M 49 Officer ENGLAND DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE, TAIL LIGHT VIOLATION

HENRY BETTY JEAN W/F 64 Officer HOUSER DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE, IMPROPER LANE CHANGE

FITZGERALD DEREK LEE W/M 29 PROBATION PROBATION VIOLATION-FELONY

WOODY GREG NMN W/M 49 GSP THOMAS DRUGS TO BE KEPT IN ORIGINAL CONTAINER, DUI-DRUGS, CROSSING THE GUARD LINE WITH WEAPONS, INTOXICANTS, OR DRUGS

MELENDEZ CHRISTOPHER LEE W/M 21 Officer WEBER HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

LANE CHRISTOPHER GLENN W/M 30 Officer REECE PUBLIC DRUNK

HILL CHARLES VINCENT W/M 32 Officer REECE VGCSA

JACKSON TAMMY LOUISE W/F 44 Officer MILLER DUI LESS SAFE, DUI ENDANGERING A CHILD UNDER 14 YOA X 2, SERIOUS INJURY BY VEHICLE, IMPROPER LANE CHANGE, SEAT BELT VIOLATION-CHILD UNDER 5 YOA

WALLIN JEFFERY WAYNE W/M 40 Officer MASSEY THEFT BY RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY-FELONY X 2, PAROLE VIOLATION

MCCORD KATLEEN MICHELLE W/F 31 Officer MILLER FAILURE TO APPEAR-MISDEMEANOR

TARVER DARIAN NIKOLE W/F 23 Officer MILLER FAILURE TO APPEAR-MISDEMEANOR

GIFFORD CORY DALE W/M 28 Officer LANE CRIMINAL TRESPASS

JOHNSON ROBERT RAY W/M 28 Officer LANE CRIMINAL TRESPASS, GIVING FALSE NAMES

MAY ROBERT EDWARD W/M 48 GSP GIDEON DUI-LESS SAFE, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

BAGGET TIFFAMY JO ANN W/F 26 Officer SIMPSON FAILURE TO APPEA-MISDEMEANOR

KINSEY DONALD EDWARD W/M 62 Officer DYE SIMPLE ASSAULT

STEELE JASON EVAN W/M 42 Officer ELLIOTT SIMPLE ASSAULT-FVA

SUTIERREZ SANTIAGO NMN H/M 31 Officer CLIPPS CRIMINAL TRESPASS

CAREATHERS TERRY EUGENE B/M 37 Officer ELLIOTT DRIVING ON REVOKED, NO INSURANCE-MOTORCYCLE, TAILLIGHT VIOLATION, IMPROPER LANE CHANGE, DRIVING ON WRONG SIDE OF ROAD, FLEEING OR ATTEMPTING TO ELUDE

JUV JUV JUV *** *** *** ***

JOHNSON, JR DONALD ALLEN W/M 36 Officer DYE OBSTRUCTION – M

FIELDS BILLY JOE W/M 37 Officer MILLER FTA – M

BAGGETT EMILY MICHELLE W/F 25 Officer MAYNOR THEFT BY TAKING – F

SMITH CHAD ANTHONY W/M 33 Officer CAREATHERS POSSESSION OF METH W/INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE

WEBB JACKIE LEE W/M 47 Officer CAREATHERS POSSESSION OF METH W/INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE, PROBATION VIOLATION – F

MILLER CHRISSIE RENA W/F 29 Officer MILLER POSSESSION SCH. 1 W/INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE, POSSESSION SCH. 2 W/INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE, TAMPERING W/EVIDENCE – F

WHALEY SHANNON EDWARD W/M 38 Officer MILLER POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY CONVICTED FELON, POSSESSION SCH. 1 W/INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE, POSSESSION SCH. 2 W/INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE, TAMPERING W/EVIDENCE – F

WELLS ASHLEY ANN W/F 28 Officer BURGESS BATTERY – FVA

CARLTON JOHNA RAHE W/F 28 WALK-IN PROBATION VIOLATION – F

MCCLENDON MICHAEL ANTHONY W/M 49 DEBORD DRIVING LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED, CONCEALING ID OF VEHICLE, FAIL TO SECURE LOAD

HALE MICHAEL DAVID W/M 51 DCS PAROLE VIOLATION

SHIRLEY KRISTINE MICHELLE W/F 44 DTF POSSESSION OF METH

GALLAWAY PATRICIA ANN W/F 73 DTF POSSESSION OF METH W/INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE, POSSESSION OF METH, TRAFFICKING METH

SHIRLEY JAMES CARL W/M 46 DTF POSSESSION OF METH

TAPP MICHAEL DEWAYNE W/M 45 Officer WILSON FTA – M

PICKETT JAMES KALVIN W/M 32 Officer CAMPBELL FTA – M

WALLIN JESSE RALL W/M 28 Officer DAFFRON PROBATION VIOLATION – M

HAYES TAMMY MICHELLE W/F 39 Officer REYNOLDS DRIVING LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED, OPEN CONTAINER, POSSESSION OF SCH. IV (X2), PILLS NOT IN ORIGINAL CONTAINER, CROSSING GUARD LINE

MASON BUDDY WAYNE W/M 20 CAMPBELL STRIKING FIXED OBJECT, SHOPLIFTING,RECKLESS DRIVING,FURNISHING ALCOHOL TO MINOR

THOMPSON WILLIAM DANIEL W/M 37 HICKS DRIVING WHILE UNLICENSED

PAINTER SHERRY JOLAINE W/F 50 EVANS FAILURE TO APPEAR

STOKER DENNIS LEE W/M 56 EVANS SUSPENDED LICENSE, NO LICENSE PLATE,NO INS,IMPROPER LANE CHANGE, TAG LIGHT

ROLLINS NATHANIEL JOE W/M 35 HINCH THEFT BY DECEPTION

HUNNICUTT DEBORAH SUE W/F 65 KELLEY POSSESSION MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1 OUNCE

CRANE CASEY MICHELLE W/F 34 HEAD SUSPENDED LICENSE, IMPROPER LANE CHANGE, TOO FAST FOR CONDITIONS

BILES KIMBERLY SUE W/F 46 Officer CHANDLER PROBATION VIOLATION F

MARTIN ANTHONY D W/M 24 Officer EVANS CRIMINAL TRESPASS, HOLD FOR HAMILTON COUNTY

WATSON JESSICA TESHAY B/F 23 Officer EVANS CRIMINAL TRESPASS

HILL ASHLEY NICOLE W/F 29 Officer WILSON DRIVING LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED, SPEEDING

JOHNSON ALANDO RAY B/M 31 Officer CARTER GIVING FALSE INFORMATION, SHOPLIFTING – M, HOLD FOR HAMILTON COUNTY

MCCRIMMON CHRISTOPHER PERRY W/M 34 Officer CHANDLER OBSTRUCTION – M, DUI – LESS SAFE, FTML, PUI

POSTELL CHICOVIA KEONSHAE B/F 25 Officer FORREST DRIVING LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED, SPEEDING

PENTER MICHELLE CHAR W/F 38 Officer FORREST CRIMINAL TRESPASS

DOLLAR NOLAN CURT W/M 29 Officer BURGESS DRIVING LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED, NO INSURANCE

LEWIS MICHAEL SHAY W/M 44 Officer HEAD FTA – M, DRIVING LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED

TEMPLETON BRADLEY MITCHELL W/M 31 WALK-IN HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

DILLON JASON CHRISTOPHER W/M 18 DADE CO. HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

DAVIS RONALD MICHAEL W/M 23 DADE CO. HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

BROWN CRYSTAL NICOLE W/F 31 Officer HEAD BATTERY – FVA

NUNLEY TODD ALEXANDER W/M 53 Officer HEAD DUI – LESS SAFE, FTML, OPEN CONTAINER

SMITH CHRISTOPHER SHANE W/M 40 Officer PARKER POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY CONVICTED FELON

HICKS REBECCA LEE W/F 35 Officer THOMAS NO PROOF INSURANCE, DRIVING LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED, TAILLIGHT REQUIREMENT,

DENNISON PAUL LAMAR W/M 42 Officer WILSON PROBATION VIOLATION – M

DENTON CHRISTOPHER BRADY W/M 32 Officer DAFFRON PROBATION VIOLATION – F