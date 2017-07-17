3rd Suspect In Multiple Chattanooga Robberies Taken Into Custody In Georgia

Monday, July 17, 2017

A third suspect in multiple Chattanooga robberies has been arrested.

Alando Ray Johnson, 30, was taken into custody in Georgia.

Chattanooga Police earlier arrested two suspects said to be responsible for five robberies and two auto thefts. Christopher Ray Johnson and Lashanda Denise Cummings face multiple charges for aggravated robbery and theft Over $1,000. The trio will also face federal charges levied by the FBI due to one of the five cases being a bank robbery.

On the evening of July 9, 2017, CPD Robbery Investigator William Puckett responded to three separate robbery calls. The first outside the Dollar Store on Mountain Creek Road, the next at CVS on Hixson Pike, and the third at the Dollar General on Lee Highway. In all three robberies a suspect held the victims at gunpoint and demanded money.

After responding to the three robberies, Investigator Puckett had enough information to distribute to all CPD officers to be on the lookout for a specific vehicle (Dodge Durango) and suspects. That’s when a vigilant CPD Patrol Officer identified the suspect’s vehicle in the Walmart parking lot on Greenway View Drive. The suspects were taken into custody and a search warrant issued for the vehicle.

While investigating these three robberies, Investigator Puckett determined the suspects were also responsible for two additional robberies. One on July 6 in the parking lot at La Esperanza Bakery and the other, a bank robbery, on May 30 at EPB Credit Union on McCallie Avenue.