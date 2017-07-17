David Jones To Challenge Gerald McCormick In 2018 For House District 26 Seat

Monday, July 17, 2017

Tennessee House District 26 includes a portion of Chattanooga’s Central Business District and stretches north and east to encompass parts of North Chattanooga, Riverview, Hixson, Middle Valley, Soddy Daisy, Lakesite and Harrison.

A native of Chattanooga, Mr. Jones graduated from Chattanooga High School in 1972, and from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga in 1976. He has lived in District 26 most of his life.





Mr. Jones labels himself a free-market Democrat. “I believe that free-market capitalism is the greatest man-made development in the history of the civilized world. But it is ruthless in its effectiveness. We need to have adequate safety nets in place to mitigate the damage to workers who, through no fault of their own, become victims of our economy’s overall success.”





He emphasized his background in the Chattanooga small business community. In addition to owning several businesses, he was a commercial lender for many years, assisting dozens of small businesses borrow money. From 2002 to 2006 he was chief financial officer of a 75-employee manufacturing business. He has an MBA from Louisiana State University-Shreveport.

Mr. Jones said he will be new to government, he is not new to public service. He is a former board member of the Downtown YMCA, North Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce, Volunteer Community School, Fortwood Mental Health Center, Jobs Plus of Chattanooga, Southeast Community Capital, 28th Legislative District CDC, and the North Chattanooga Neighborhood Association.

Mr. Jones said he was initially inspired to run by his knowledge that state-wide redistricting will be required after the upcoming 2020 census. He said Republican-led redistricting in Tennessee after the last census (in 2010) resulted in state districts that are "blatantly gerrymandered."

He stated, "Gerrymandering is the historical term for districts with highly distorted shapes that are created to enhance an incumbent’s chances of winning while discouraging challengers. I want to prevent the practice from being used in 2020 – by either Republicans or Democrats."

He said, “The upcoming state election in 2018 marks a critical time for Tennessee state government. Currently, Republicans hold a super-majority in the Tennessee House of Representatives (74 seats out of 99). I do not begrudge Republicans their majority, but a super-majority by any party removes the important necessity of debating competing ideas in a public forum.”

David Jones has been married for 18 years to wife, Laura, who is a school teacher. He has a son, Luke, who lives in Chattanooga and is currently in barber school.





David Jones announcedhis intention to run as a Democrat in the 2018 election for Tennessee House District 26. He will be challenging Republican incumbent Gerald McCormick, who has held the seat since 2004.