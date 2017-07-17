 Monday, July 17, 2017 88.9°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

David Jones To Challenge Gerald McCormick In 2018 For House District 26 Seat

Monday, July 17, 2017
David Jones announced Monday his intention to run as a Democrat in the 2018 election for Tennessee House District 26. He will be challenging Republican incumbent Gerald McCormick, who has held the seat since 2004. 
 
Tennessee House District 26 includes a portion of Chattanooga’s Central Business District and stretches north and east to encompass parts of North Chattanooga, Riverview, Hixson, Middle Valley, Soddy Daisy, Lakesite and Harrison.
 
A native of Chattanooga, Mr. Jones graduated from Chattanooga High School in 1972, and from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga in 1976. He has lived in District 26 most of his life.

Mr. Jones labels himself a free-market Democrat. “I believe that free-market capitalism is the greatest man-made development in the history of the civilized world. But it is ruthless in its effectiveness. We need to have adequate safety nets in place to mitigate the damage to workers who, through no fault of their own, become victims of our economy’s overall success.”

He emphasized his background in the Chattanooga small business community. In addition to owning several businesses, he was a commercial lender for many years, assisting dozens of small businesses borrow money. From 2002 to 2006 he was chief financial officer of a 75-employee manufacturing business. He has an MBA from Louisiana State University-Shreveport.
 
Mr. Jones said he will be new to government, he is not new to public service. He is a former board member of the Downtown YMCA, North Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce, Volunteer Community School, Fortwood Mental Health Center, Jobs Plus of Chattanooga, Southeast Community Capital, 28th Legislative District CDC, and the North Chattanooga Neighborhood Association. 
 
Mr. Jones said he was initially inspired to run by his knowledge that state-wide redistricting will be required after the upcoming 2020 census. He said Republican-led redistricting in Tennessee after the last census (in 2010) resulted in state districts that are "blatantly gerrymandered."
 
He stated, "Gerrymandering is the historical term for districts with highly distorted shapes that are created to enhance an incumbent’s chances of winning while discouraging challengers. I want to prevent the practice from being used in 2020 – by either Republicans or Democrats."
 
He said, “The upcoming state election in 2018 marks a critical time for Tennessee state government. Currently, Republicans hold a super-majority in the Tennessee House of Representatives (74 seats out of 99). I do not begrudge Republicans their majority, but a super-majority by any party removes the important necessity of debating competing ideas in a public forum.”
 
David Jones has been married for 18 years to wife, Laura, who is a school teacher. He has a son, Luke, who lives in Chattanooga and is currently in barber school.

Information about the campaign of David Jones, including the campaign mission statement, can be found here:

July 17, 2017

July 17, 2017

July 17, 2017

Anthony Loga, 28, Struck While Crossing Highway 153; Driver Of Vehicle Being Sought

Anthony Loga, 28, was struck while crossing Highway 153 early Monday morning, and was critically injured. Chattanooga Police responded at 2:55 a.m. to a pedestrian struck. Mr. Loga was crossing Highway 153 between McDonald's and the Waffle House when he was struck by an unknown vehicle. He was struck in the middle lane. He was transported to a local hospital and ... (click for more)

Fort Oglethorpe Arrest Report For July 7-13

Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for July 7-13: 07-7-17 Julia Ann Vipod, 18, of 584 Pine Grove Access, Ringgold arrested on charges of drunk and disorderly and underage consumption. Sheila Elaine Shaw, 55, of 273 Brown Drive SE, Cleveland, TN arrested on charges of improper turn and suspended license. Fransisco Aguayo Gonzalez, 18, of 280 Carron Drive, Ringgold ... (click for more)

Opinion

House Bills Threaten Independent Science

The House of Representatives passed two bills that threaten independent science and the process by which EPA forms policy to protect the environment and human health.   The so-called HONEST Act (H.R. 1430) would bar the EPA from considering any peer-reviewed scientific work that is not publicly available. On the surface, this seems to increase transparency. In reality, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Our Super’s First Hurdle

As new school superintendent Bryan Johnson settles in a new chair on his first day, the No. 1 task this week will be to suppress the state’s take-over of five public schools in Hamilton County. Oh, his to-do list is lengthy, especially with $230 million in deferred building maintenance and no money, but the biggest thing he needs is what all of us want – a chance. Johnson did ... (click for more)

Sports

JOHN HUNT: Swimming Makes Big Impression On All

I must confess that I made a pretty big mistake a few weeks ago, but I’m here to admit it and to promise it won’t happen again. This is my 38 th year covering amateur sports and at times, I love it more than life itself.  Through the years, I’ve made countless dear friends with my involvement with athletes, coaches, officials, administrators and fans alike.  It’s almost ... (click for more)

PHOTOS: CASL Swim Meet Finals

(click for more)


