Anthony Loga, 28, Struck While Crossing Highway 153; Driver Of Vehicle Being Sought

Anthony Loga, 28, was struck while crossing Highway 153 early Monday morning, and was critically injured.

Chattanooga Police responded at 2:55 a.m. to a pedestrian struck. Mr. Loga was crossing Highway 153 between McDonald's and the Waffle House when he was struck by an unknown vehicle. He was struck in the middle lane. He was transported to a local hospital and is in critical unstable condition. 

Members of the Traffic Division are actively investigating this incident.



Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.  The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released when available.



Fort Oglethorpe Arrest Report For July 7-13

3rd Suspect In Multiple Chattanooga Robberies Taken Into Custody In Georgia


Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for July 7-13: 07-7-17 Julia Ann Vipod, 18, of 584 Pine Grove Access, Ringgold arrested on charges of drunk and disorderly and underage consumption. ... (click for more)

A third suspect in multiple Chattanooga robberies has been arrested. Alando Ray Johnson, 30, was taken into custody in Georgia. Chattanooga Police earlier arrested two suspects said ... (click for more)


Fort Oglethorpe Arrest Report For July 7-13

Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for July 7-13: 07-7-17 Julia Ann Vipod, 18, of 584 Pine Grove Access, Ringgold arrested on charges of drunk and disorderly and underage consumption. Sheila Elaine Shaw, 55, of 273 Brown Drive SE, Cleveland, TN arrested on charges of improper turn and suspended license. Fransisco Aguayo Gonzalez, 18, of 280 Carron Drive, Ringgold ... (click for more)

Opinion

House Bills Threaten Independent Science

The House of Representatives passed two bills that threaten independent science and the process by which EPA forms policy to protect the environment and human health.   The so-called HONEST Act (H.R. 1430) would bar the EPA from considering any peer-reviewed scientific work that is not publicly available. On the surface, this seems to increase transparency. In reality, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Our Super’s First Hurdle

As new school superintendent Bryan Johnson settles in a new chair on his first day, the No. 1 task this week will be to suppress the state’s take-over of five public schools in Hamilton County. Oh, his to-do list is lengthy, especially with $230 million in deferred building maintenance and no money, but the biggest thing he needs is what all of us want – a chance. Johnson did ... (click for more)

Sports

JOHN HUNT: Swimming Makes Big Impression On All

I must confess that I made a pretty big mistake a few weeks ago, but I’m here to admit it and to promise it won’t happen again. This is my 38 th year covering amateur sports and at times, I love it more than life itself.  Through the years, I’ve made countless dear friends with my involvement with athletes, coaches, officials, administrators and fans alike.  It’s almost ... (click for more)

PHOTOS: CASL Swim Meet Finals

(click for more)


