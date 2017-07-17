Anthony Loga, 28, Struck While Crossing Highway 153; Driver Of Vehicle Being Sought

Monday, July 17, 2017

Anthony Loga, 28, was struck while crossing Highway 153 early Monday morning, and was critically injured.

Chattanooga Police responded at 2:55 a.m. to a pedestrian struck. Mr. Loga was crossing Highway 153 between McDonald's and the Waffle House when he was struck by an unknown vehicle. He was struck in the middle lane. He was transported to a local hospital and is in critical unstable condition.

Members of the Traffic Division are actively investigating this incident.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525. The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released when available.