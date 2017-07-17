 Monday, July 17, 2017 88.2°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

County Will No Longer Operate Sequoyah Transfer Station

Monday, July 17, 2017

Hamilton County will no longer operate the Sequoyah Transfer Station, located at 9517 W. Ridge Trail, as of Saturday, July 29.

Officials said, "The service was originated due to lack of private waste services for this community. However, now that there are private trash disposal companies in this part of the county, the service is being discontinued. The Sequoyah Recycling Center, located next to the transfer station, will remain open and will continue to provide disposal services for recyclables only.

"If you choose not to contract with a private garbage service provider, garbage can be disposed of at the Birchwood landfill, located at 9327 Birchwood Pike or another approved transfer station location."

Here is a list of alterative stations:

Allied Waste (Republic)

1018 E. 38th Street

423-867-4650

____________

Santek Waste

1387 Wisdom Street

423-476-9160

_____________

Priority Waste Services

470 Rock Quarry Rd

Soddy Daisy TN 37379

423-332-4600


Bradley County Mailboxes Vandalized; Suspects Identified

Over the past 10 days numerous mailbox vandalisms have been reported in the Tasso community, which is in the northeastern section of Bradley County. Investigators have identified the suspects responsible for the vandalism acts and criminal charges are pending. Anybody who lives in the Tasso area and has discovered your mailbox damaged within the 10 day period is asked to contact ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Woman Charged With TennCare Fraud

A Hamilton County woman is charged with TennCare fraud involving doctor shopping, or using TennCare to go to multiple providers in a short time period in order to obtain controlled substances. The Office of Inspector General, with the assistance of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday announced the arrest of Ashley Brooke Weaver, 34, of Chattanooga.  She is charged ... (click for more)

House Bills Threaten Independent Science

The House of Representatives passed two bills that threaten independent science and the process by which EPA forms policy to protect the environment and human health.   The so-called HONEST Act (H.R. 1430) would bar the EPA from considering any peer-reviewed scientific work that is not publicly available. On the surface, this seems to increase transparency. In reality, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Our Super’s First Hurdle

As new school superintendent Bryan Johnson settles in a new chair on his first day, the No. 1 task this week will be to suppress the state’s take-over of five public schools in Hamilton County. Oh, his to-do list is lengthy, especially with $230 million in deferred building maintenance and no money, but the biggest thing he needs is what all of us want – a chance. Johnson did ... (click for more)

JOHN HUNT: Swimming Makes Big Impression On All

I must confess that I made a pretty big mistake a few weeks ago, but I’m here to admit it and to promise it won’t happen again. This is my 38 th year covering amateur sports and at times, I love it more than life itself.  Through the years, I’ve made countless dear friends with my involvement with athletes, coaches, officials, administrators and fans alike.  It’s almost ... (click for more)

CFC Hosts Asheville City SC In Inaugural Blue Ridge Derby

"The Scenic Soccer City" and "The Land of Sky" are making the final preparations for the inaugural BLUE RIDGE DERBY: an annual matchup between Chattanooga FC and Asheville City SC. The first match will take place THIS Wednesday, 7:30pm, at Finley Stadium. It's a bittersweet matchup for both clubs, who saw early postseason exits in the NPSL playoffs. Wednesday's match will give fans ... (click for more)


