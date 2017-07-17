County Will No Longer Operate Sequoyah Transfer Station

Monday, July 17, 2017

Hamilton County will no longer operate the Sequoyah Transfer Station, located at 9517 W. Ridge Trail, as of Saturday, July 29.

Officials said, "The service was originated due to lack of private waste services for this community. However, now that there are private trash disposal companies in this part of the county, the service is being discontinued. The Sequoyah Recycling Center, located next to the transfer station, will remain open and will continue to provide disposal services for recyclables only.

"If you choose not to contract with a private garbage service provider, garbage can be disposed of at the Birchwood landfill, located at 9327 Birchwood Pike or another approved transfer station location."

Here is a list of alterative stations:

Allied Waste (Republic)

1018 E. 38th Street

423-867-4650

____________

Santek Waste

1387 Wisdom Street

423-476-9160

_____________

Priority Waste Services

470 Rock Quarry Rd

Soddy Daisy TN 37379