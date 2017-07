Monday, July 17, 2017

Over the past 10 days numerous mailbox vandalisms have been reported in the Tasso community, which is in the northeastern section of Bradley County. Investigators have identified the suspects responsible for the vandalism acts and criminal charges are pending.

Anybody who lives in the Tasso area and has discovered your mailbox damaged within the 10 day period is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division’s Crime Tip Line at 423 728-7336.