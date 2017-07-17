 Monday, July 17, 2017 80.1°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Man Checking Mailbox In Coffee County Killed By Hit-And-Run Driver; THP Seeking Public's Help Finding Driver Of Mitsubishi Galant

Monday, July 17, 2017

The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) Chattanooga District is seeking the public’s assistance to help locate a vehicle and driver that may have been involved in a hit and run fatal crash with a pedestrian.

 

The crash occurred in the 10,,000 block of Highway 41 in Coffee County.  The pedestrian was struck and killed while checking his mailbox.  Vehicle debris was found at the scene.  A side mirror matching an older model Mitsubishi Galant was also found at the scene.  The suspected vehicle matching the description was captured on video surveillance near the scene just after the incident occurred. 

 

If you have any information that will help investigators, please contact the Tennessee Highway Patrol Chattanooga District Regional Dispatch Center at 423-634-6890.


Bradley County Mailboxes Vandalized; Suspects Identified

Hamilton County Woman Charged With TennCare Fraud


Save The Sequoyah Transfer Station

Roy Exum: Our Super’s First Hurdle

JOHN HUNT: Swimming Makes Big Impression On All

CFC Hosts Asheville City SC In Inaugural Blue Ridge Derby

