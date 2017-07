Chattanooga To Get Dangerously High Heat, Humidity; Heat Index May Reach 105 This Weekend

Tuesday, July 18, 2017

Chattanooga is set to get dangerously high heat and humidity this week.

The National Weather Service said the Heat Index could reach 105 degrees this weekend.

Residents are urged to take precautions to avoid extended exposure to the high heat.

Here is the Severe Weather Alert from the NWS:

...HEAT WAVE DEVELOPING THIS WEEK THROUGH THE WEEKEND... A STRONG RIDGE OF HIGH PRESSURE WILL BE IN PLACE FROM WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY.

DURING THIS TIME, TEMPERATURES IN THE 90S COMBINED WITH INCREASING HUMIDITY LEVELS WILL ALLOW HEAT INDEX VALUES TO CLIMB TO VERY UNCOMFORTABLE LEVELS. HEAT INDEX VALUESWILL RANGE FROM THE LOW AND MIDDLE 90S,MID TO UPPER 90S,ANDUPPER 90S TO 105 DEGREES, ANDMID 90S TO NEAR 100. HEAT INDEX VALUES WILL APPROACH HEAT ADVISORY LEVELSANDAFTERNOON ACROSS THE CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN TENNESSEE VALLEY. ADVISORY CRITERIA IS 105 DEGREES OR GREATER. PLEASE TAKE THE FOLLOWING HEAT SAFETY PRECAUTIONS: 1) WHEN OUTDOORS, STAY HYDRATED AND TAKE BREAKS IN THE SHADE AS OFTEN AS POSSIBLE. 2) CHECK UP ON THE ELDERLY, SICK AND THOSE WITHOUT AIR CONDITIONING. 3) NEVER LEAVE KIDS OR PETS UNATTENDED IN VEHICLES. REMEMBER, BEAT THE HEAT, CHECK THE BACKSEAT. 4) LIMIT STRENUOUS OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES, ESPECIALLY DURING THE AFTERNOON, FIND SHADE AND STAY HYDRATED. THE UPPER RIDGE WILL BREAK DOWN BY LATE THIS WEEKEND ALLOWING FOR INCREASING COVERAGE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO AND OTHER LOCAL MEDIA FOR FURTHER DETAILS OR UPDATES.