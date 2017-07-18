Councilwoman Coonrod Apologizes For Encounter With Police Officer

Tuesday, July 18, 2017

Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod on Tuesday apologized for her actions during a traffic stop in June.

She told the officer that she was on the City Council and asked her to call the police chief. The officer declined to do so.

Here is her full statement:

"When I became an elected official, I took an oath to serve and protect the citizens of Chattanooga, particularly those in district 9. It is all too common that in my district and in urban communities throughout this country, African Americans such as myself disproportionately come in contact with the police and the judicial system. As a restored citizen, I know this story and journey all too well, which is why I vowed to protect all citizens from any injustices and to up hold the law with integrity and dignity.

"I understand that my actions during a routine traffic stop has brought in to question my leadership abilities and I therefore, I would like to apologize to the constituents of District 9 and the Chattanooga community at large for my behavior. I am sensitive towards issues of community policing, however I realize that in hindsight, I could have handled the situation in a more proper manner. I also would like to thank officer Tiffanie Lentz in her handling of the situation. She followed proper protocol and I am appreciative of her service to this community. Officer Lentz and I have since met and we are on one accord on how we can work together in making our community safer and stronger. Moving forward, I will do my best to exercise a higher level of professionalism as an elected official. I also ask that you keep me and my district in your prayers, as I evolve in my new role and seek ways to build a thriving, more vibrant community for the people in my district."



Demetrus Coonrod

Chattanooga City Councilwoman-District 9