Councilwoman Coonrod Apologizes For Encounter With Police Officer

Tuesday, July 18, 2017

Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod on Tuesday apologized for her actions during a traffic stop in June.

She told the officer that she was on the City Council and asked her to call the police chief. The officer declined to do so.

Here is her full statement:

"When I became an elected official, I took an oath to serve and protect the citizens of Chattanooga, particularly those in district 9. It is all too common that in my district and in urban communities throughout this country, African Americans such as myself disproportionately come in contact with the police and the judicial system. As a restored citizen, I know this story and journey all too well, which is why I vowed to protect all citizens from any injustices and to up hold the law with integrity and dignity.

"I understand that my actions during a routine traffic stop has brought in to question my leadership abilities and I therefore, I would like to apologize to the constituents of District 9 and the Chattanooga community at large for my behavior. I am sensitive towards issues of community policing, however I realize that in hindsight, I could have handled the situation in a more proper manner. I also would like to thank officer Tiffanie Lentz in her handling of the situation. She followed proper protocol and I am appreciative of her service to this community. Officer Lentz and I have since met and we are on one accord on how we can work together in making our community safer and stronger. Moving forward, I will do my best to exercise a higher level of professionalism as an elected official. I also ask that you keep me and my district in your prayers, as I evolve in my new role and seek ways to build a thriving, more vibrant community for the people in my district."

Demetrus Coonrod
Chattanooga City Councilwoman-District 9

 


Bradley Shelton, 25, Was Drowning Victim Near Chickamauga Dam

The body of a drowning victim was recovered Sunday night near Chickamauga Dam. He was identified as Bradley Shelton, 25. Officers with the Chattanooga Police Department responded around 9:20 p.m. to a possible drowning call at 5500 Lake Resort Drive. Upon arrival, officers spoke with multiple witnesses who advised that their friend was struggling to swim when he went under ... (click for more)

Corker Says Trump Fully Committed To Confronting Iran Threat

Senator Bob Corker on Tuesday said the latest actions by the Trump administration on Iran "clearly demonstrate that President Trump is fully committed to confront the threat from Iran in a strategic and effective way.”   The administration announced new sanctions along with certification of Tehran’s technical compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal, the Joint Comprehensive ... (click for more)

Save The Sequoyah Transfer Station - And Response (3)

Of course, the Sequoyah Transfer Station is a widely used service to the Sale Creek and Soddy Daisy areas, so shut it down Hamilton County Government has decided.  When government does something really well, they discontinue.   Our county government has made the decision to close the transfer station without the benefit of hearing from the public. Where ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Brentwood Goes "Signal" And We Get Topped By Williamson County Sports Visionaries

Brentwood is one of Tennessee’s wealthiest communities and is the glittering star of Williamson County. But with Nashville growing by leaps and bounds, all is not warm and fuzzy in the land of milk and honey. Brentwood is on the verge of "pulling a Signal Mountain." That’s what they are calling "Study Brentwood," the first step in the city of Brentwood leaving the Williamson ... (click for more)

10 Mocs On Preseason All SoCon Football Team

  The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga put a league-high 10 student-athletes on the preseason All-Southern Conference Football Team, picked by the league coaches and released as part of SoCon Media Day.  The Mocs were picked to finish fourth by the coaches and media.   Senior defensive back  Lucas Webb  (Northport, Ala.) is one of ... (click for more)

CFC Hosts Asheville City SC In Inaugural Blue Ridge Derby

"The Scenic Soccer City" and "The Land of Sky" are making the final preparations for the inaugural BLUE RIDGE DERBY: an annual matchup between Chattanooga FC and Asheville City SC. The first match will take place THIS Wednesday, 7:30pm, at Finley Stadium. It's a bittersweet matchup for both clubs, who saw early postseason exits in the NPSL playoffs. Wednesday's match will give fans ... (click for more)


