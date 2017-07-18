Gilbert Says School Board Member Asked Him To Delay City Council Vote On State Take-Over Of 5 Low-Achieving Schools

Tuesday, July 18, 2017

The City Council was set to vote on Tuesday night on a resolution by District 5 Councilman Russell Gilbert to ask the state to delay a take-over of five low-performing schools.

However, Councilman Gilbert said he got a call from District 5 school board member Karitsa Jones asking the council to delay to allow time for the school board to act. The board is meeting on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. on the issue.

Councilman Gilbert moved the resolution to next Tuesday.

He said, "We're not telling the state anything. We're asking them to slow down."

Also, he said new Supt. Bryan Johnson should be given a chance to help boost the schools. "He does have a track record," he stated.

The resolution calls for the state Department of Education to hold off for at least five years on a take-over of the schools.

It asks that the schools remain in the county school system for three years after that.

State Education Commissioner Candice McQueen was in Hamilton County last week for a series of private meetings with citizens on the take-over.

The schools include Woodmore Elementary School, Orchard Knob Elementary School, Orchard Knob Middle School, Dalewood Middle School and Brainerd High School.

Councilman Gilbert said the action "is not political. It's about my babies. I have family members in those schools."