Alexander To Continue To Explore Health Care Options

Tuesday, July 18, 2017

Senator Lamar Alexander said he will continue to explore health care options.

He said, “My main concern is doing all I can to help the 350,000 Tennesseans and 18 million Americans in the individual market who may literally have no options to purchase health insurance in 2018 and 2019.

"However the votes come out on the health care bill, the Senate health committee has a responsibility during the next few weeks to hold hearings to continue exploring how to stabilize the individual market.

I will consult with Senate leadership and then I will set those hearings after the Senate votes on the health care bill.”