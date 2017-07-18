Dalton Police Department Investigating Credit Card Theft

Tuesday, July 18, 2017

The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man who used a credit card stolen from a swim meet in Fort Oglethorpe, at several locations in Dalton. The suspect used the stolen credit card to make purchases at four different locations for purchases totaling more than $250 in Dalton on Saturday, a short time after the victim’s wallet was stolen after possibly being forgotten on a counter at a swimming pool concession stand in Fort Oglethorpe. The suspect also attempted to use the stolen card to withdraw money from several ATMs, but failed.

The suspect used the stolen American Express card at the the Circle K at 1200 Glenwood Avenue, the Chevron at 100 North Oaks Drive, Shugart Road Murphy USA service station, and the Shugart Road Walmart. At the Walmart, the suspect bought a Samsung cell phone and a calling card.

The suspect is a thin Hispanic male with dark hair and a dark mustache. He was recorded by store surveillance wearing a green polo shirt with dark stripes. He was a passenger in a silver Ford SUV with an unknown license plate.



Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact Detective Jacob Burger at 706-278-9085, dial 9, and enter extension 325.

