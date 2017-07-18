 Tuesday, July 18, 2017 85.1°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Dalton Police Department Investigating Credit Card Theft

Tuesday, July 18, 2017

The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man who used a credit card stolen from a swim meet in Fort Oglethorpe, at several locations in Dalton. The suspect used the stolen credit card to make purchases at four different locations for purchases totaling more than $250 in Dalton on Saturday, a short time after the victim’s wallet was stolen after possibly being forgotten on a counter at a swimming pool concession stand in Fort Oglethorpe. The suspect also attempted to use the stolen card to withdraw money from several ATMs, but failed.

The suspect used the stolen American Express card at the the Circle K at 1200 Glenwood Avenue, the Chevron at 100 North Oaks Drive, Shugart Road Murphy USA service station, and the Shugart Road Walmart. At the Walmart, the suspect bought a Samsung cell phone and a calling card. 

The suspect is a thin Hispanic male with dark hair and a dark mustache. He was recorded by store surveillance wearing a green polo shirt with dark stripes. He was a passenger in a silver Ford SUV with an unknown license plate.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact Detective Jacob Burger at 706-278-9085, dial 9, and enter extension 325.


July 18, 2017

Bradley Shelton, 25, Was Drowning Victim Near Chickamauga Dam

The body of a drowning victim was recovered Sunday night near Chickamauga Dam. He was identified as Bradley Shelton, 25. Officers with the Chattanooga Police Department responded around 9:20 p.m. to a possible drowning call at 5500 Lake Resort Drive. Upon arrival, officers spoke with multiple witnesses who advised that their friend was struggling to swim when he went under ... (click for more)

Man Indicted By Chattanooga Federal Grand Jury On Child Porn Charges Takes His Own Life As FBI Arrives To Arrest Him

A man who had been indicted by a  Chattanooga federal grand jury on child pornography charges took his own life on Tuesday as FBI agents arrived to arrest him. Phillip Andrew Forrester shot himself at his mother's house in Tullahoma. Forrester had been indicted for possessing material depicting a minor engaging in sexual conduct. He was also indicted on a charge that ... (click for more)

Save The Sequoyah Transfer Station - And Response (3)

Of course, the Sequoyah Transfer Station is a widely used service to the Sale Creek and Soddy Daisy areas, so shut it down Hamilton County Government has decided.  When government does something really well, they discontinue.   Our county government has made the decision to close the transfer station without the benefit of hearing from the public. Where ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Brentwood Goes "Signal" And We Get Topped By Williamson County Sports Visionaries

Brentwood is one of Tennessee’s wealthiest communities and is the glittering star of Williamson County. But with Nashville growing by leaps and bounds, all is not warm and fuzzy in the land of milk and honey. Brentwood is on the verge of "pulling a Signal Mountain." That’s what they are calling "Study Brentwood," the first step in the city of Brentwood leaving the Williamson ... (click for more)

10 Mocs On Preseason All SoCon Football Team

  The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga put a league-high 10 student-athletes on the preseason All-Southern Conference Football Team, picked by the league coaches and released as part of SoCon Media Day.  The Mocs were picked to finish fourth by the coaches and media.   Senior defensive back  Lucas Webb  (Northport, Ala.) is one of ... (click for more)

CFC Hosts Asheville City SC In Inaugural Blue Ridge Derby

"The Scenic Soccer City" and "The Land of Sky" are making the final preparations for the inaugural BLUE RIDGE DERBY: an annual matchup between Chattanooga FC and Asheville City SC. The first match will take place THIS Wednesday, 7:30pm, at Finley Stadium. It's a bittersweet matchup for both clubs, who saw early postseason exits in the NPSL playoffs. Wednesday's match will give fans ... (click for more)


