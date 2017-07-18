 Tuesday, July 18, 2017 85.1°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Graves Joins With Majority Of House Members To Approve $1.6 Billion To Start Trump "Wall"

Tuesday, July 18, 2017

 Rep. Tom Graves (R-GA-14) on Tuesday voted for and the House Appropriations Committee approved the Homeland Security Appropriations bill, annual legislation that funds the Department of Homeland Security.  

“President Trump promised to build a wall and secure the border,” said Rep. Graves. “This bill gives the president the funds necessary to start construction. It also increases funding for border security and immigration enforcement, and makes key investments in cybersecurity.

The bill is an America First funding bill that will help keep Georgians and all Americans safe.”  

Below is a list of the bill’s highlights:

·        Provides Customs and Border Protection $13.8 billion, an increase of $1.6 billion, to strengthen border security;

·        Includes $1.6 billion for the construction of physical barriers at the border;

·        Supports President Trump’s plan to address sanctuary cities and reinstates the Secure Communities Program to empower law enforcement to help the federal government identify and remove criminal illegal aliens;

·        Provides funding to counter cross-border tunnel threats, deploy new ground sensors and construct additional watch towers; 

·        Includes $7 billion, $619.7 million more than last year, for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), which supports law enforcement and removal activities as well as enhanced visa security to prevent terrorists and criminals from entering the country;  

o   Provides funding to hire 500 new Border Patrol Agents and 1,000 new ICE agents;

·        Funds a Coast Guard HC-130J Air Search and Rescue aircraft, which is manufactured in Marietta, Georgia; 

·        Includes funding for the Federal Law Enforcement and Training Center (FLETC) in Georgia;

·        Provides important funding for cybersecurity, including $1.37 billion to secure government networks and prevent cyberattacks.  


July 18, 2017

The body of a drowning victim was recovered Sunday night near Chickamauga Dam. He was identified as Bradley Shelton, 25. Officers with the Chattanooga Police Department responded around 9:20 ... (click for more)

A man who had been indicted by a  Chattanooga federal grand jury on child pornography charges took his own life on Tuesday as FBI agents arrived to arrest him. Phillip Andrew Forrester ... (click for more)

  City Councilman Ken S mith said the  city  of Chattanooga will hold a press conference  at  11 a.m.   on Thursday  to outline plans for fixing and ... (click for more)


The body of a drowning victim was recovered Sunday night near Chickamauga Dam. He was identified as Bradley Shelton, 25. Officers with the Chattanooga Police Department responded around 9:20 p.m. to a possible drowning call at 5500 Lake Resort Drive. Upon arrival, officers spoke with multiple witnesses who advised that their friend was struggling to swim when he went under ... (click for more)

A man who had been indicted by a  Chattanooga federal grand jury on child pornography charges took his own life on Tuesday as FBI agents arrived to arrest him. Phillip Andrew Forrester shot himself at his mother's house in Tullahoma. Forrester had been indicted for possessing material depicting a minor engaging in sexual conduct. He was also indicted on a charge that ... (click for more)

Save The Sequoyah Transfer Station - And Response (3)

Of course, the Sequoyah Transfer Station is a widely used service to the Sale Creek and Soddy Daisy areas, so shut it down Hamilton County Government has decided.  When government does something really well, they discontinue.   Our county government has made the decision to close the transfer station without the benefit of hearing from the public. Where ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Brentwood Goes "Signal" And We Get Topped By Williamson County Sports Visionaries

Brentwood is one of Tennessee’s wealthiest communities and is the glittering star of Williamson County. But with Nashville growing by leaps and bounds, all is not warm and fuzzy in the land of milk and honey. Brentwood is on the verge of "pulling a Signal Mountain." That’s what they are calling "Study Brentwood," the first step in the city of Brentwood leaving the Williamson ... (click for more)

10 Mocs On Preseason All SoCon Football Team

  The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga put a league-high 10 student-athletes on the preseason All-Southern Conference Football Team, picked by the league coaches and released as part of SoCon Media Day.  The Mocs were picked to finish fourth by the coaches and media.   Senior defensive back  Lucas Webb  (Northport, Ala.) is one of ... (click for more)

CFC Hosts Asheville City SC In Inaugural Blue Ridge Derby

"The Scenic Soccer City" and "The Land of Sky" are making the final preparations for the inaugural BLUE RIDGE DERBY: an annual matchup between Chattanooga FC and Asheville City SC. The first match will take place THIS Wednesday, 7:30pm, at Finley Stadium. It's a bittersweet matchup for both clubs, who saw early postseason exits in the NPSL playoffs. Wednesday's match will give fans ... (click for more)


