Councilman Ken Smith Says Northpoint Boulevard To Be Fixed And Paved

 City Councilman Ken Smith said the city of Chattanooga will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. on Thursday to outline plans for fixing and paving Northpoint Boulevard, which is a private and publicly-owned road that serves as a main thoroughfare for residents and visitors.

 

The press conference will be held at FirstBank, which is located at 1959 Northpoint Blvd. in Hixson.  

 

One of my first priorities upon taking office in 2013 was to address the poor road conditions in Hixson, especially Northpoint Boulevard as it was a primary thoroughfarefor our community but could not be paved since it was a private and publicly-owned road,” said Councilman Smith. “After years of work with the property owners and with support from the City Attorney’s Office and Mayor Berke’s administration, I am pleased the city can finally fix and pave Northpoint Boulevard without using eminent domain or city tax dollars to acquire the privately-owned portion of this key road in the Hixson community.”

 

Up to now, the City owned 2/3 of Northpoint Boulevard with the remaining portion of the road being owned by 12 private property owners according to a 1988 Road Contribution Agreement.  In an effort to fix the road, Councilman Smith coordinated a series of meetings with the owners to propose splitting the cost of bringing the infrastructure of the road up to code, which would cost an estimated $220,000 for the private section. After most property owners rejected this option, Councilman Smith initiated efforts to explore different options – one of which allowed the city to take ownership of Northpoint Boulevard without using city tax dollars to acquire the property.

 

Councilman Smith said, “Anyone living, working or just visiting Hixson knows about Northpoint Boulevard. In fact, its condition has been a major challenge to the ongoing economic development efforts in our community.

 

"Good roads are a critical piece to having a vibrant and growing community, and I want to thank everyone who helped make this day possible as Hixson has taken a significant step to making our community a better place to live, work and play.”


The body of a drowning victim was recovered Sunday night near Chickamauga Dam. He was identified as Bradley Shelton, 25. Officers with the Chattanooga Police Department responded around 9:20 p.m. to a possible drowning call at 5500 Lake Resort Drive. Upon arrival, officers spoke with multiple witnesses who advised that their friend was struggling to swim when he went under ... (click for more)

Man Indicted By Chattanooga Federal Grand Jury On Child Porn Charges Takes His Own Life As FBI Arrives To Arrest Him

A man who had been indicted by a  Chattanooga federal grand jury on child pornography charges took his own life on Tuesday as FBI agents arrived to arrest him. Phillip Andrew Forrester shot himself at his mother's house in Tullahoma. Forrester had been indicted for possessing material depicting a minor engaging in sexual conduct. He was also indicted on a charge that ... (click for more)

Save The Sequoyah Transfer Station - And Response (3)

Of course, the Sequoyah Transfer Station is a widely used service to the Sale Creek and Soddy Daisy areas, so shut it down Hamilton County Government has decided.  When government does something really well, they discontinue.   Our county government has made the decision to close the transfer station without the benefit of hearing from the public. Where ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Brentwood Goes "Signal" And We Get Topped By Williamson County Sports Visionaries

Brentwood is one of Tennessee’s wealthiest communities and is the glittering star of Williamson County. But with Nashville growing by leaps and bounds, all is not warm and fuzzy in the land of milk and honey. Brentwood is on the verge of "pulling a Signal Mountain." That’s what they are calling "Study Brentwood," the first step in the city of Brentwood leaving the Williamson ... (click for more)

10 Mocs On Preseason All SoCon Football Team

  The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga put a league-high 10 student-athletes on the preseason All-Southern Conference Football Team, picked by the league coaches and released as part of SoCon Media Day.  The Mocs were picked to finish fourth by the coaches and media.   Senior defensive back  Lucas Webb  (Northport, Ala.) is one of ... (click for more)

CFC Hosts Asheville City SC In Inaugural Blue Ridge Derby

"The Scenic Soccer City" and "The Land of Sky" are making the final preparations for the inaugural BLUE RIDGE DERBY: an annual matchup between Chattanooga FC and Asheville City SC. The first match will take place THIS Wednesday, 7:30pm, at Finley Stadium. It's a bittersweet matchup for both clubs, who saw early postseason exits in the NPSL playoffs. Wednesday's match will give fans ... (click for more)


