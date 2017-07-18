Man Indicted By Chattanooga Federal Grand Jury On Child Porn Charges Takes His Own Life As FBI Arrives To Arrest Him

Tuesday, July 18, 2017

A man who had been indicted by a Chattanooga federal grand jury on child pornography charges took his own life on Tuesday as FBI agents arrived to arrest him.

Phillip Andrew Forrester shot himself at his mother's house in Tullahoma.

Forrester had been indicted for possessing material depicting a minor engaging in sexual conduct.

He was also indicted on a charge that he harassed another person to try to get him not to cooperate with the government against him.

The government had sought to confiscate several items from Forrester, including two laptop computers, two cell phones, 15 CDRs and DVDRs, 15 disks, a 16gb thumb drive, 31 3.5 floppy disks, a yellow and blue pacifier and a green and white pacifier.